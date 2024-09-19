Zach Bryan supprime le compte X après un tweet innocent de Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan nuked (for now) his X account following a simple tweet about Taylor Swift.

The country music star is active on social media, and has never been afraid to fire off random tweets about whatever is on his mind.

Well, he apparently stepped in it real badly Wednesday when he fired off a simple tweet about preferring Kanye West to Taylor Swift.

The now-deleted post can be seen in the tweet below.

Zach Bryan deletes/deactivates X account.

Well, Bryan decided to just take his X account offline after sending the tweet, which was absolutely unnecessary.

The reason why? I’m guessing because the outrage was pretty over the top. Check out some of the responses to the situation below, and let me know what you think at [email protected]:

This is one of those moments where we’re reminded that the internet is an incredibly stupid place at times. Zach Bryan tweeted that he prefers Kanye to T-Swift.

How is that a reason for an all out war to start online and for him to deactivate his account? Kanye might have some unhinged personal beliefs, but you can’t deny his success in the music world.

The man is incredibly popular and well-decorated in the music industry. Yet, if you publicly prefer him to Swift, then the Swifties will show up in numbers to go wild.

It definitely stems, in part, from the fact Swift and Kanye have long had beef with each other. That’s nothing new, but the idea that random people on the internet should dictate what people listen to is just nuts. Nobody cares! Go outside and touch grass.

Zach Bryan aurait dû simplement désactiver ses notifications et surfer sur la vague d’indignation sur Internet. Je le fais tout le temps. C’est très amusant si vous vous y mettez. Au lieu de cela, il a choisi de détruire son compte. Des réactions incroyablement stupides de tous côtés. Dites-moi ce que vous en pensez à [email protected].