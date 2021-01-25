Will Young believes that his brother ‘might still be alive today’ should he have been detained under the Mental Health Act before his tragic death last year.

Today, the 42-year-old singer gave an impassioned statement after an inquest into the death of his twin brother Rupert was ruled as suicide.

His speech came after Rupert tragically passed away after he fell from a bridge in London on July 30, 2020, after checking himself out of hospital.

Speaking outside the court, Will said that he was ‘astounded’ that Rupert was able to leave the hospital following ‘countless’ suicide attempts.

The singer went on to add that his brother ‘might still be alive today’ if Rupert had been detained and that he hopes lessons are learned from what happened.







(Image: PA)



“Those working for the NHS do an amazing job and within very difficult circumstances and it’s never been more hard-pressed than at the moment, » Will said in his speech.

“However my brother is someone who had, in the weeks and months before his death, been into hospital countless times following suicide attempts.

Will added: “I am astounded that Rupert, having been found trying to jump off Westminster Bridge on July 28, was allowed to leave hospital two days later yet again, without ever having been referred to a consultant psychiatrist.







(Image: TIM STEWART NEWS LIMITED)



“It is my belief that it must or should have been obvious to all concerned that he was a high risk of suicide and should have been detained under the Mental Health Act for his own safety. »

“Had this been done he might still be alive today. I know we are not the only family in this situation and I pray that lessons are learned from his situation and some of these deaths are prevented in the future,” Will said.

Will’s brother Rupert is said to have fallen into an alcohol-fuelled depression in the weeks running up to his death last year.







(Image: Getty Images)







(Image: WireImage)



On July 28, 2020, Rupert was found « intoxicated » and « walking along the edge of the bridge » by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Two days later, Rupert left the hospital « without telling anyone » as staff were putting a care package together for him,

A report, written up by a mental health nurse from Lambeth Hospital and a doctor from Southwark Mental Health Service, revealed that Rupert had not discharged himself from hospital.

The coroner has since ruled that, on the same day that Rupert had snuck out of hospital, he took his own life.

If you’re struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit their site to find your local branch