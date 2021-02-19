What Is Koo and Why Is This Desi Alternative to Twitter Trending?

Feb 19, 2021 03:02 PM IST

Koo is an Indian micro-blogging site that is being promoted as a local alternative to Twitter. With the Government of India engaged in a tussle with Twitter over suspension of accounts relating to the January 26 incidents in the National Capital, several union ministers and government agencies alike are urging Indians to move to Koo. We tell you what is Koo and what features does it provide over Twitter.