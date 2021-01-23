MIAMI: Jarrod West et Andrew Taylor ont marqué 16 points chacun alors que Marshall a dominé le Florida International 79-66 vendredi soir. Darius George a ajouté 15 points pour le Thundering Herd. Taylor a également eu 10 rebonds.
Obinna Anochili-Killen avait 12 points pour Marshall (8-4, 2-3 Conference USA).
Marshall a totalisé 48 points en première mi-temps, une saison meilleure pour l’équipe.
Dimon Carrigan a récolté 11 points et sept rebonds pour les Panthers (8-7, 2-5), qui ont maintenant perdu quatre matchs de suite. Jonathan Nunez a ajouté 11 points. Tevin Brewer a récolté 11 points et sept passes.
