WandaVision Just Solved a Mystery Modern Family Couldn’t

Modern Family never revealed who its characters were being interviewed by, but WandaVision couldn’t let that mystery linger.

This week’s episode of WandaVision, titled « Breaking the Fourth Wall, » took on Modern Family and The Office‘s mockumentary vibes, with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) channeling a harried Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) and various characters taking turns with the smirks to the camera.

Wanda spent a lot of time baring her soul to a mysterious interviewer in a talking head, but got confused in one scene when the interviewer audibly asked her a question.

« You’re not supposed to talk, » she told the person, who sounded like a him.

In the end, it was revealed to not be a « him » at all. It was actually Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), AKA the witch Agatha Harkness. Via theme song, she revealed that she’s been behind everything. She sent the wrong Pietro to Westview, she killed Sparky and she was the interviewer getting Wanda and Vision to open up. She seems to have been starring in her own show, Agatha All Along.

« Who’s been messing up everything? It’s been Agatha all along, » her catchy-as-hell theme song reveals. « And the pity is, it’s too late to fix anything now that everything has gone wrong. »

The real Modern Family never revealed who was interviewing the Pritchett-Dunphy clan, but maybe Agatha was behind that, too.