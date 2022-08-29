Votre liste complète des gagnants des MTV VMA 2022

Votre liste complète des gagnants des MTV Video Music Awards 2022 de la nuit dernière, y compris l’artiste de l’année et plus encore.

Hier soir, les MTV Video Music Awards 2022 se sont déroulés en direct du Prudential Center de Newark, New Jersey. Cette année, Nicki Minaj a remporté le très convoité Video Vanguard Award et a réalisé une performance incroyable en nous offrant un mélange de ses tubes. Les Red Hot Chili Peppers ont fait de même en acceptant leur Global Icon Award.

Vous pouvez vérifier le reste des gagnants ci-dessous!

Vidéo de l’année, présentée par Burger King®

GAGNANT : Taylor Swift : « All Too Well » (version 10 minutes) (version de Taylor) – Republic Records

Doja Cat : « Femme » – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / République

Ed Sheeran : « Frissons » – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles : “Comme il était” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow : “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo : « Brutale » – Geffen Records

Artiste de l’année

GAGNANT : Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO / République

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Génération Maintenant / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

Chanson de l’année

GAGNANT : Billie Eilish : « Plus heureux que jamais » – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Adele : “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat : « Femme » – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John, Dua Lipa : “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo : “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Le Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber : “Stay” – Columbia Records

Meilleur nouvel artiste, présenté par EXTRA® Gum

GAGNANT : Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

Bébé Keem – Columbia Records

Gayle – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

Dix-sept – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records

Performance poussée de l’année

GAGNANT : Seventeen : « Rock With You » – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records

Griff : « Une nuit » – Warner Records

Rémi Wolf : « Méchant sexy » – Island Records

Nessa Barrett : “J’espère que tu es misérable jusqu’à ta mort” – Warner Records

Mae Muller : « Better Days » – Capitol Records Royaume-Uni

Gayle : “abcdefu” Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Shenseea: “RU That” – Immigrants riches / Interscope Records

Omar Apollo : “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

Jambe mouillée : “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

Muni Long : “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

Doechii : « Persuasif » – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Meilleure collaboration

GAGNANT : Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow : « Industry Baby » – Columbia Records

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / République

Elton John, Dua Lipa : “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Divertissement

Post Malone, The Weeknd : “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Rosalía ft. The Weeknd: “La Fama” – Columbia Records

Le Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber : “Stay” – Columbia Records

Meilleure pop

GAGNANT : Harry Styles : « Comme il était » – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish : « Plus heureuse que jamais » – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat : « Femme » – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran : « Frissons » – Atlantic Records

Lizzo : “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo : « Traître » – Geffen Records

Meilleur hip-hop

GAGNANT : Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby : “Avons-nous un problème ?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Eminem, Snoop Dogg : “Du D 2 au LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems : “Attends-toi” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar : « N95 » – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto : « Big Energy » – Streamcut / RCA Records

Pusha T: “Diet Coke” – BONNE Musique / Def Jam

Meilleur rock

GAGNANT : Red Hot Chili Peppers : « Black Summer » – Warner Records

Foo Fighters : “L’amour meurt jeune” – RCA Records

Jack White : “Reprendre moi” – Third Man Records

Muse : « Ne se retirera pas » – Warner Records

Shinedown : “Planète Zéro” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace: “So Called Life” – RCA Records

Meilleure alternative

GAGNANT : Måneskin : “Je veux être ton esclave” – ​​Arista Records

Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear : “J’adore quand tu me détestes” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons, JID : « Ennemi » – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow: “Emo Girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Panique! à la Disco : “Viva Las Vengeance” – Alimenté par Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots : “Saturday” – Alimenté par Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Willow, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker : “GROW” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

Meilleur latin

GAGNANTE : Anitta : « Envolver » – Warner Records

Bad Bunny : « Tití Me Preguntó » – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G, Karol G : « Mamiii » – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee : « Remix » – Republic Records

Farruko : « Pepas » – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin, Skrillex : “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

Meilleur R&B

GAGNANT : The Weeknd : « Out Of Time » – XO / Republic Records

Alicia Keys : « La Cité des Dieux (Partie II) » – AKW

Chlöe : “Ayez pitié” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

ELLE : “Pour n’importe qui” – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA, Cardi B: “No Love” (version étendue) – LVRN / Interscope Records

Meilleur K-pop

GAGNANTE : Lisa : « Lalisa » – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS : “Encore à venir (Le plus beau moment)” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

Itzy : « Loco » – JYP Entertainment

Dix-sept: “Hot” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records

Enfants errants : “Maniac” – JYP Entertainment

Deux fois : “Les sensations” – JYP Entertainment

Vidéo pour le bien

GAGNANT : Lizzo : « About Damn Time » – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar : « The Heart Part 5 » – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto : “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Rina Sawayama: “Cet enfer” – Coup sale

Stromae : « Fils de Joie » – Label Mosaert / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

Meilleures performances du métaverse

GAGNANT : Blackpink le virtuel | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Musique / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Dossiers de l’Atlantique

Justin Bieber – Une expérience virtuelle interactive | Vague – Def Jam

Rift Tour avec Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Registres de la République

Expérience de concert de Twenty One Pilots | Roblox – Alimenté par Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Meilleure vidéo longue durée

GAGNANT : Taylor Swift : « All Too Well » (version 10 minutes) (version de Taylor) – Republic Records

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever: Une lettre d’amour à Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters: Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves: Star-Crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna : Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U – Geffen Records

Meilleure photographie

GAGNANT : Harry Styles : « Comme il était » – Columbia Records

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar : « Liens familiaux » – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello avec Ed Sheeran : “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar : « N95 » – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (version 10 minutes) (version de Taylor) – Republic Records

Meilleure direction

GAGNANT : Taylor Swift : « All Too Well » (version 10 minutes) (version de Taylor) – Republic Records

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar : « Liens familiaux » – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish : « Plus heureuse que jamais » – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran : « Frissons » – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles : “Comme il était” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow : “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Meilleure direction artistique

GAGNANT : Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow : « Industry Baby » – Columbia Records

Adele : « Oh mon Dieu » – Columbia Records

Doja Cat: “Entrez-y (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves : “Simple Times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Divertissement

Meilleurs effets visuels

GAGNANT : Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow : « Industry Baby » – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish : « Plus heureuse que jamais » – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay, BTS : « Mon univers » – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar : « The Heart Part 5 » – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Divertissement

Le Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber : “Stay” – Columbia Records

Meilleure chorégraphie

GAGNANT : Doja Cat : « Femme » – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

BTS : “Permission de danser” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

FKA brindilles ft. The Weeknd: “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles : “Comme il était” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow : “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Meilleur montage

GAGNANT : Rosalía : « Saoko » – Columbia Records

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar : « Liens familiaux » – Columbia Records

Doja Cat: “Entrez-y (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo : « Brutale » – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (version 10 minutes) (version de Taylor) – Republic Records

The Weeknd : “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records

Groupe de l’année

GAGNANT : BTS

Rose noire

Filles de la ville

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Piments rouges piquants

Soie Sonic

Chanson de l’été

GAGNANT : Jack Harlow : « Première classe »

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone : “Moi Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé : “Brise mon âme”

Charlie Puth : « Gauche et droite (avec Jung Kook de BTS) »

Doja Cat: “Vegas (de la bande originale du film Elvis)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems : “Attends-toi”

Harry Styles : “Parler tard dans la nuit”

Kane Brown : “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey : “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo: “À propos de putain de temps”

Marshmello x Khalid : “Engourdi”

Nicki Minaj : “Fille super bizarre”

Nicky Youre, Dazy : “Toit ouvrant”

Post Malone avec Doja Cat : “Je t’aime (une chanson plus heureuse)”

Rosalía : “Bizcochito”

Steve Lacy : “Mauvaise habitude”

Album de l’année

GAGNANT : Harry Styles : La maison de Harry

Adèle : 30

Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish : plus heureuse que jamais

Drake : l’amant certifié