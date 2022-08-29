Votre liste complète des gagnants des MTV VMA 2022

Votre liste complète des gagnants des MTV Video Music Awards 2022 de la nuit dernière, y compris l’artiste de l’année et plus encore.
Hier soir, les MTV Video Music Awards 2022 se sont déroulés en direct du Prudential Center de Newark, New Jersey. Cette année, Nicki Minaj a remporté le très convoité Video Vanguard Award et a réalisé une performance incroyable en nous offrant un mélange de ses tubes. Les Red Hot Chili Peppers ont fait de même en acceptant leur Global Icon Award.
Vous pouvez vérifier le reste des gagnants ci-dessous!
Vidéo de l’année, présentée par Burger King®
GAGNANT : Taylor Swift : « All Too Well » (version 10 minutes) (version de Taylor) – Republic Records
Doja Cat : « Femme » – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / République
Ed Sheeran : « Frissons » – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles : “Comme il était” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow : “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo : « Brutale » – Geffen Records
Artiste de l’année
GAGNANT : Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Drake – OVO / République
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Génération Maintenant / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
Chanson de l’année
GAGNANT : Billie Eilish : « Plus heureux que jamais » – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Adele : “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat : « Femme » – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John, Dua Lipa : “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo : “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Le Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber : “Stay” – Columbia Records
Meilleur nouvel artiste, présenté par EXTRA® Gum
GAGNANT : Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
Bébé Keem – Columbia Records
Gayle – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin – Arista Records
Dix-sept – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records
Performance poussée de l’année
GAGNANT : Seventeen : « Rock With You » – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records
Griff : « Une nuit » – Warner Records
Rémi Wolf : « Méchant sexy » – Island Records
Nessa Barrett : “J’espère que tu es misérable jusqu’à ta mort” – Warner Records
Mae Muller : « Better Days » – Capitol Records Royaume-Uni
Gayle : “abcdefu” Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Shenseea: “RU That” – Immigrants riches / Interscope Records
Omar Apollo : “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
Jambe mouillée : “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company
Muni Long : “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
Doechii : « Persuasif » – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Meilleure collaboration
GAGNANT : Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow : « Industry Baby » – Columbia Records
Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / République
Elton John, Dua Lipa : “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Divertissement
Post Malone, The Weeknd : “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
Rosalía ft. The Weeknd: “La Fama” – Columbia Records
Le Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber : “Stay” – Columbia Records
Meilleure pop
GAGNANT : Harry Styles : « Comme il était » – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish : « Plus heureuse que jamais » – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat : « Femme » – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran : « Frissons » – Atlantic Records
Lizzo : “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo : « Traître » – Geffen Records
Meilleur hip-hop
GAGNANT : Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby : “Avons-nous un problème ?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
Eminem, Snoop Dogg : “Du D 2 au LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems : “Attends-toi” – Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar : « N95 » – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto : « Big Energy » – Streamcut / RCA Records
Pusha T: “Diet Coke” – BONNE Musique / Def Jam
Meilleur rock
GAGNANT : Red Hot Chili Peppers : « Black Summer » – Warner Records
Foo Fighters : “L’amour meurt jeune” – RCA Records
Jack White : “Reprendre moi” – Third Man Records
Muse : « Ne se retirera pas » – Warner Records
Shinedown : “Planète Zéro” – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace: “So Called Life” – RCA Records
Meilleure alternative
GAGNANT : Måneskin : “Je veux être ton esclave” – Arista Records
Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear : “J’adore quand tu me détestes” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons, JID : « Ennemi » – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow: “Emo Girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Panique! à la Disco : “Viva Las Vengeance” – Alimenté par Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots : “Saturday” – Alimenté par Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Willow, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker : “GROW” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
Meilleur latin
GAGNANTE : Anitta : « Envolver » – Warner Records
Bad Bunny : « Tití Me Preguntó » – Rimas Entertainment
Becky G, Karol G : « Mamiii » – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee : « Remix » – Republic Records
Farruko : « Pepas » – Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin, Skrillex : “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
Meilleur R&B
GAGNANT : The Weeknd : « Out Of Time » – XO / Republic Records
Alicia Keys : « La Cité des Dieux (Partie II) » – AKW
Chlöe : “Ayez pitié” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
ELLE : “Pour n’importe qui” – RCA Records
Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Summer Walker, SZA, Cardi B: “No Love” (version étendue) – LVRN / Interscope Records
Meilleur K-pop
GAGNANTE : Lisa : « Lalisa » – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS : “Encore à venir (Le plus beau moment)” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records
Itzy : « Loco » – JYP Entertainment
Dix-sept: “Hot” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records
Enfants errants : “Maniac” – JYP Entertainment
Deux fois : “Les sensations” – JYP Entertainment
Vidéo pour le bien
GAGNANT : Lizzo : « About Damn Time » – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar : « The Heart Part 5 » – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto : “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
Rina Sawayama: “Cet enfer” – Coup sale
Stromae : « Fils de Joie » – Label Mosaert / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
Meilleures performances du métaverse
GAGNANT : Blackpink le virtuel | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Musique / Geffen Records
Charli XCX | Roblox – Dossiers de l’Atlantique
Justin Bieber – Une expérience virtuelle interactive | Vague – Def Jam
Rift Tour avec Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Registres de la République
Expérience de concert de Twenty One Pilots | Roblox – Alimenté par Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Meilleure vidéo longue durée
GAGNANT : Taylor Swift : « All Too Well » (version 10 minutes) (version de Taylor) – Republic Records
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever: Une lettre d’amour à Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Foo Fighters: Studio 666 – RCA Records
Kacey Musgraves: Star-Crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Madonna : Madame X – Interscope Records
Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U – Geffen Records
Meilleure photographie
GAGNANT : Harry Styles : « Comme il était » – Columbia Records
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar : « Liens familiaux » – Columbia Records
Camila Cabello avec Ed Sheeran : “Bam Bam” – Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar : « N95 » – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (version 10 minutes) (version de Taylor) – Republic Records
Meilleure direction
GAGNANT : Taylor Swift : « All Too Well » (version 10 minutes) (version de Taylor) – Republic Records
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar : « Liens familiaux » – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish : « Plus heureuse que jamais » – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Ed Sheeran : « Frissons » – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles : “Comme il était” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow : “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Meilleure direction artistique
GAGNANT : Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow : « Industry Baby » – Columbia Records
Adele : « Oh mon Dieu » – Columbia Records
Doja Cat: “Entrez-y (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records
Kacey Musgraves : “Simple Times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Divertissement
Meilleurs effets visuels
GAGNANT : Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow : « Industry Baby » – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish : « Plus heureuse que jamais » – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay, BTS : « Mon univers » – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar : « The Heart Part 5 » – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Divertissement
Le Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber : “Stay” – Columbia Records
Meilleure chorégraphie
GAGNANT : Doja Cat : « Femme » – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
BTS : “Permission de danser” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records
FKA brindilles ft. The Weeknd: “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles : “Comme il était” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow : “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Meilleur montage
GAGNANT : Rosalía : « Saoko » – Columbia Records
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar : « Liens familiaux » – Columbia Records
Doja Cat: “Entrez-y (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo : « Brutale » – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (version 10 minutes) (version de Taylor) – Republic Records
The Weeknd : “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records
Groupe de l’année
GAGNANT : BTS
Rose noire
Filles de la ville
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Piments rouges piquants
Soie Sonic
Chanson de l’été
GAGNANT : Jack Harlow : « Première classe »
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone : “Moi Porto Bonito”
Beyoncé : “Brise mon âme”
Charlie Puth : « Gauche et droite (avec Jung Kook de BTS) »
Doja Cat: “Vegas (de la bande originale du film Elvis)”
Future ft. Drake, Tems : “Attends-toi”
Harry Styles : “Parler tard dans la nuit”
Kane Brown : “Grand”
Latto x Mariah Carey : “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”
Lizzo: “À propos de putain de temps”
Marshmello x Khalid : “Engourdi”
Nicki Minaj : “Fille super bizarre”
Nicky Youre, Dazy : “Toit ouvrant”
Post Malone avec Doja Cat : “Je t’aime (une chanson plus heureuse)”
Rosalía : “Bizcochito”
Steve Lacy : “Mauvaise habitude”
Album de l’année
GAGNANT : Harry Styles : La maison de Harry
Adèle : 30
Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti
Billie Eilish : plus heureuse que jamais
Drake : l’amant certifié