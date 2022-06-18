Verstappen fait une sortie de piste au virage 2 ! | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified

Veuillez utiliser le navigateur Chrome pour un lecteur vidéo plus accessible

Le champion du monde Max Verstappen fait un tête-à-queue alors qu’il entre dans le deuxième virage mais parvient à éloigner sa Red Bull de la barrière.