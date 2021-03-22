A “vaccine war” with the EU risks undermining the UK’s escape from coronavirus by allowing mutant variants of the disease to develop on the continent, Boris Johnson has been warned.

The warning came as the prime minister acknowledged that any third wave of Covid-19 in continental Europe would “wash up on our shores as well”.

And medical experts warned that, even with more than half the adult population having received at least one inoculation jab, it remains “inevitable” that the UK will face further waves of the disease, driven by “escape variants” against which current vaccines are less effective.

Mr Johnson is engaged on a last-ditch drive to see off a threatened EU ban on vaccine exports to the UK, speaking to German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron by telephone ahead of a crucial EU summit on Thursday.

As Whitehall sources said the UK wanted to “turn down the temperature” on the issue, the prime minister said he was “reassured” that EU leaders were not looking for a “blockade”.

But EU sources turned their fire on AstraZeneca, the global pharmaceutical giant producing the widely-used Oxford vaccine, with one official saying: “The UK is not to blame. The EU is not to blame. It’s about everyone finding agreement with a company that has been over-selling its production capacity. AstraZeneca has to deliver doses to its EU customers.”

Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday

As the UK passed 30m vaccines administered – including 27,997,976 first doses and 2,281,384 boosters – a leading communicable disease expert said that fighting with Europe over supplies was against the UK’s own self-interest.

Dr Bharat Pankhania of Exeter University told The Independent: “Unless you suppress infection globally, you are not out of the woods. To pursue a policy of wanting the UK to be 75 or 80 per cent immunised before paying attention elsewhere is short-sighted.”

The danger of the UK forfeiting the progress made by its successful vaccination campaign by reimporting a mutant strain was heightened by the current spike in cases in countries like France, Germany and Italy, he warned.

“If you allow infections to carry on unabated anywhere, that gives rise to variants and if the variant is able to bypass the protective effect of the vaccine, you are back to square one,” he said. “The UK is now in a position where a significant proportion of the vulnerable population is covered or will soon be covered, and with other vaccines coming on-line that will be augmented.

“Of course it is regretted if the vaccine supply decreases, but the UK and US set up contracts under which they have first call on a successful vaccine, while the EU contracts say they will be shared across the globe. It isn’t helpful for the UK to gaslight that it is the big bad boys from Europe taking our doses.”

Professor in medicine Paul Hunter, of the University of East Anglia, said it was “inevitable” the UK would face a further wave of Covid-19, though it was unlikely to be as “devastating” as the first and second waves.

“If we manage to keep the new escape variants under control then we should be able to have a reasonably relaxed summer, but these mutations do seem to be spreading in Europe and so could be introduced into the UK when travel restrictions are relaxed,” he warned.

“So at present it is really difficult to predict what life will be like in the next few months – never mind next autumn – and whether or not the current roadmap is still on track. However, I do believe we are through the worst of the current pandemic at least in the UK, providing that our immunisation campaign remains on track.”

The EU has so far administered vaccine shots to only 13 per cent of its population, compared to 44 per cent in the UK – the equivalent of more than half of Britain’s adults.

The European Commission, which has coordinated the order of vaccines for all 27 EU countries, said the key point was reciprocity. It had exported some 35 million doses since the end of January, including 10 million to Britain, but Britain had exported none, despite two UK facilities featuring in the EU contract with AstraZeneca.

An EU official said on Sunday that Brussels was opposing the export to the UK of AZ vaccine doses from the Halix plant in the Netherlandsis listed as a supplier of vaccines in contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with both the UK and the EU.





UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures



UK news in pictures 22 March 2021 The sun rises over « The Couple » by artist Sean Henry, which sits off the coast at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 21 March 2021 A man driving with his family in Jersey captured the moment a meteor streaked across the sky on his car’s dash cam SWNS UK news in pictures 20 March 2021 Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against the lockdown in London Reuters UK news in pictures 19 March 2021 A parakeet eats a cherry blossom in St. James’s Park, London, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 18 March 2021 Highland cattle lock horns at the National Trust’s Wicken Fen Nature Reserve in Cambridgeshire PA UK news in pictures 17 March 2021 A cleaner uses a fogging machine to clean a train carriage early in the morning PA UK news in pictures 16 March 2021 A giant 60-metre wide sand portrait of 12-year-old Ansha from Ethiopia created by WaterAid on Whitby Beach in Yorkshire. The image of the young girl, who spends hours each day collecting dirty water from a river, was created to illustrate how climate change threatens water access for world’s poorest PA UK news in pictures 15 March 2021 Five kayaks, each reflecting the shape of a human bone, form Osteoclast (I do not know how I came to be on board this ship, this navel of my ark) (2021), a sculpture by Teresa Solar, positioned outside Exchange Flags, it’s one of the outdoor exhibits in the 11th edition of Liverpool Biennial which opens March 20, 2021, and features a series of outdoor sculpture, sonic and digital commissions by nine different artists. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 15, 2021. PA Photo. To align with government guidelines, the second ‘inside’ chapter will launch the full festival of exhibitions and events hosted by key venues throughout the city in late Spring PA UK news in pictures 14 March 2021 Protesters calling for greater public safety for women after the death of Sarah Everard, against the police handling of a gathering on Clapham Common in Sarah Everard’s honour and against a proposed law that would give police more powers to intervene on protests hold up their mobile phones with their torches illuminated in Parliament Square in central London AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 13 March 2021 A well-wisher places flowers at a band-stand where a planned vigil in honour of murder victim Sarah Everard was cancelled after police outlawed it due to Covid-19 restrictions, on Clapham Common, south London AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 12 March 2021 Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party, and Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Health Secretary, launch a poster in central London, criticising the government’s recommendation of a 1 percent NHS pay proposal, following the party’s campaign launch on Thursday for the local and mayoral elections in May PA UK news in pictures 11 March 2021 Waves crash over the harbour wall in Newhaven, southern England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 10 March 2021 Officers from the Metropolitan Police search woodland near to Great Chart Golf and Leisure in Ashford, Kent PA UK news in pictures 9 March 2021 A vertical mulcher machine is used to clear trees during the restoration of an ancient bog near Kielder Water in Northumberland. The ancient habitat, known as the Border Mires, is under threat from encroaching trees which are being removed as part of a 50 year old environmental project to protect the Border Mires in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 8 March 2021 Students take Lateral Flow Tests for coronavirus at the Jewellery Quarter Academy in Birmingham in the West Midlands, as pupils in England return to school for the first time in two months as part of the first stage of lockdown easing PA UK news in pictures 7 March 2021 Nurses and NHS workers from the campaign group NHS Workers Say No, and Unite’s Guys and St Thomas Hospital Union branch, hold a socially distanced protest outside Downing Street in London over the proposed 1% pay rise from the Government PA UK news in pictures 6 March 2021 Rangers fans outside the stadium after the Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 5 March 2021 People go for a walk at The Dream a sculptor in Sutton Manor, St Helens, Merseyside, on a clear Spring day PA UK news in pictures 4 March 2021 Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a visit to the Centre for Virus Research at Glasgow University in Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 3 March 2021 Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget PA UK news in pictures 2 March 2021 A train rounds the coast and heads towards the Carbis Bay Estate hotel and beach, which is set to be the main venue for the upcoming G7 summit Getty UK news in pictures 1 March 2021 Newborn lambs in a field at A J Thompson & Sons farm on the Romney Marsh near Lydd in Kent on the first day of meteorological spring PA UK news in pictures 28 February 2021 People walking on the beach in Scarborough, North Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 27 February 2021 The coffin of Captain Tom Moore is being carried members of the Armed Forces at Bedford Crematorium in Bedford EPA UK news in pictures 26 February 2021 A dog stands on rocks as the sun rises behind it at New Brighton beach, Wirral PA UK news in pictures 25 February 2021 Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds delivers a pre-Budget speech to the Institute of Global Prosperity at Labour Party headquarters in London PA UK news in pictures 24 February 2021 Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock looks on outside Downing Street in London, Britain REUTERS UK news in pictures 23 February 2021 Two surfers make their way into the sea off of Boscombe beach in Dorset PA UK news in pictures 22 February 2021 Crocuses bloom outside Trinity College in Cambridge PA UK news in pictures 21 February 2021 Street art adorns many of the streets and walls around the Digbeth area of Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 20 February 2021 Parts of Callander in Stirlingshire flooded after the River Teith burst its banks PA UK news in pictures 19 February 2021 The sun rises over St Mary’s Lighthouse, Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 18 February 2021 Cars drive along the A1101 in Welney, Norfolk, which is passable again after two months submerged by floodwater PA UK news in pictures 17 February 2021 Professor Green announces Tideway’s new 25km Super Sewer is ‘Heading East’, marking a major stage in the construction of the tunnel, as two giant Tunnel Boring Machines link up to break through into Bermondsey and commence tunnelling towards East London. Once completed, the sewer system will prevent millions of tonnes of raw sewage entering the Thames PA UK news in pictures 16 February 2021 man holds up signs reading “I LOST MY JOB!!” and “BORIS, WHO IS GOING TO PAY THIS BILL? I DON’T HAVE ANY MONEY TO PAY MY CREDIT CARD” at the window of his hotel room at the Radisson Blu hotel in London Getty UK news in pictures 15 February 2021 Passengers arriving at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 are escorted by security personal to buses. From today, people arriving from 33 « red list » countries, including South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, must isolate in hotels rooms for 10 days at their own expense. The policy was announced late last month in response to the emergence of new variants of the novel coronavirus that are more resistant to existing vaccines. Getty UK news in pictures 14 February 2021 People play ice hockey on frozen flooded fields near Ely in Cambridgeshire PA UK news in pictures 13 February 2021 Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, accompanied by Sarah Rose (left), MD of the Northumbria healthcare PPE manufacturing hub in Seaton Delaval PA UK news in pictures 12 February 2021 Lanterns hang across the street to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Ox, in Chinatown, central London, during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. PA UK news in pictures 11 February 2021 European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic at London’s St Pancras Station after arriving in the UK ahead of talks with Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove on the Northern Ireland protocol. PA UK news in pictures 10 February 2021 A frozen road sign and hedgerow are covered in icicles, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Shenley, Hertfordshire Reuters UK news in pictures 9 Februrary 2021 People walk up Gardner street in Glasgow as snow blankets the city AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 8 February 2021 Drifting snow covers a car in Harwood, County Durham PA UK news in pictures 7 February 2021 People walk through the snow in Knole Park in Sevenoaks Getty UK news in pictures 6 February 2021 A boy sledges at Moulin Moor near Pitlochry, as storm Darcy approaches, in Scotland Reuters UK news in pictures 5 February 2021 Research centre assistant Layla Hillsden with a rare copy of the 1647 Beaumont and Fletcher folio, an anthology of plays by John Fletcher and William Beaumont, from the personal library of King Charles II that has recently been acquired by Special Collections at the University of Leeds PA UK news in pictures 4 February 2021 Al Goodridge, from Newtonmore, uses an axe to create a channel in the ice for his wife Alice to swim in in Loch Insh, in the Cairngorms National Park PA UK news in pictures 3 February 2021 A mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore, by artist Robert Newbiggin, adorns a wall in Southport. The WWII veteran raised nearly £33 million for NHS charities ahead of his 100th birthday last year by walking laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. He was admitted to Bedford Hospital this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19 and died yesterday with his family present Getty UK news in pictures 2 February 2021 Police officers remove an environmental activist protesting against the HS2 high speed rail line, from the roof of the HS2 office in central London on February 2, 2021. – Designed to run to the former industrial powerhouse Birmingham and then Manchester and Leeds, HS2 was supposed to follow on from London’s southern Eurostar connection with Paris AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 1 February 2021 Christine Barry lifts her son Oran, two, up to kiss a statue of St Brigid as they visit St Brigid’s holy well in Co Kildare to mark St Brigid’s Day which is seen by many in Ireland as the first day of Spring PA

“What our position is, is that we expect AstraZeneca to deliver the doses to the European Union that have been contracted. Contacts are ongoing with the company,” chief Commission spokesman Eric Mamer told a news conference.

“This is not about banning vaccine exports, this is about making sure that companies deliver on their commitments to the member states and the European Union that are inscribed in the contracts that they have with us.” He said the European Union was also in talks with Britain on the issue, but did not give further details.

AstraZeneca declined to comment on the row, which blew up as new data from a US-led trial showed that the Oxford product is 79 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19 and offers 100 per cent protection against severe disease.

While France, Germany and Italy support tighter export curbs on countries which do not reciprocate, others including the Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland are more cautious about cutting off the UK.

Irish PM Micheál Martin said any EU restrictions on vaccine exports would be a “retrograde step”, which would risk disrupting complex supply chains involving components sourced from around the world.

But he said it was time for London to “stop the argy-bargy” and accept that some doses manufactured in the UK should be making their way to the EU.

Mr Johnson sought to play down the conflict during a visit to Lancashire the morning after Sunday’s phone conversations talks Merkel and Macron.

“I’m reassured by talking to EU partners over the last few months that they don’t want to see blockades, I think that’s very important,” said the PM.

“Clearly what matters to us in the UK is we get on with the rollout of the vaccine programme. We’re on course to do everybody in priority groups … 1-9, all the over-50s, by 15 April – and then we’ll just bash on with the roadmap we’ve set out.”

As daily reported UK deaths from Covid dropped to a six-month low of 17, Mr Johnson warned that the country cannot isolate itself from infections spikes across the Channel.

“You can see sadly there is a third wave underway,” he said.

“And people in this country should be under no illusions that previous experience has taught us that, when a wave hits our friends, I’m afraid it washes up on our shores as well.”

The prime minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “Ursula von der Leyen confirmed earlier this year the focus of their mechanism was on transparency and wasn’t intended to restrict exports by companies where they are fulfilling contractual responsibilities.