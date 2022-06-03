Une artiste bolivienne donne à sa version de « Mona Lisa » une cure de jouvence andine

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified

La peintre bolivienne Claudia Callizaya a adapté la célèbre œuvre d’art en ajoutant le chapeau traditionnel cholita et un châle andin car elle pense que Mona Lisa représente des femmes du monde entier.