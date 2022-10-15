Un regard sur la semaine 8 de la saison 2022 de football au lycée dans la vallée de Sauk – Shaw Local

Les résultats de vendredi

Moline 33, Sterling 21 : Histoire du jeu

Byron 49, Dixon 14 : Histoire du jeu

Oregon 46, chutes rocheuses 0 : Histoire du jeu. Photos

Newman 30, Mendota 27 : Histoire du jeu. Photos

Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 0 : Histoire du jeu

Monmouth-Roseville 26, Érié-Prophetstown 6 : Tour d’horizon

Dakota 66, West Carroll 0 : Tour d’horizon

Polo 64, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 0 : Histoire du jeu

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio 42, Aquin 14 : Tour d’horizon

Milledgeville 66, River Ridge 14 : Tour d’horizon

les matchs du samedi

Le Roy à Morrison13h

Eastland-Pearl City à Fulton13h

Forreston à Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley14h

