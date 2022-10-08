Un regard sur la semaine 7 du football au lycée dans la vallée de Sauk – Shaw Local

Les résultats de vendredi

Sterling 56, Rock Island 19 : Histoire du jeu. Photos

Dixon 21, Gênes-Kingston 19 : Histoire du jeu. Photos

North Boone 54, Rock Falls 13 : Tour d’horizon

Newman 20, Salle 18 : Histoire du jeu. Photos

Érié-Prophetstown 33, Bureau Valley 0 : Histoire du jeu

Morrison 55, Orion 13 : Tour d’horizon

Fulton 30, Forreston 28 : Histoire du jeu

Eastland Pearl City 61, West Carroll 0 : Tour d’horizon

AFC 26, Galva 8 : Tour d’horizon

Polo 60, River Ridge 14 : Tour d’horizon

les matchs du samedi

Byron à Orégon, 13h

Centre-Ouest à Milledgeville, 13h

Amboy-LaMoille à Bushnell-Prairie City, 14h