Un regard sur la semaine 5 du football au lycée dans la vallée de Sauk – Shaw Local

Les résultats de vendredi
Sterling 40, Geneseo 0 : Histoire du jeu. Photos
Winnebago 29, Dixon 25 : Tour d’horizon
Gênes-Kingston 58, Rock Falls 6 : Histoire du jeu. Photos
Rockford luthérien 27, Oregon 6 : Tour d’horizon
Newman 27, Bureau Vallée 0 : Histoire du jeu
Sherrard 26, Morrison 22 : Histoire du jeu
Orion 27, Érié-Prophetstown 7 : Tour d’horizon
Eastland-Pearl City 40, Dakota 36 : Tour d’horizon
Forreston 46, Galène 14 : Histoire du jeu
Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 32 : Tour d’horizon
Décatur LSA 58, Milledgeville 56 : Tour d’horizon
Polo 44, Hiawatha 32 : Histoire du jeu
les matchs du samedi
West Carroll à Stockton, 13h
Amboy-LaMoille à Orangeville, 13h
Centre Ashton-Franklin à Danville Schlarman, 15h