Un regard sur la semaine 5 du football au lycée dans la vallée de Sauk – Shaw Local

Les résultats de vendredi

Sterling 40, Geneseo 0 : Histoire du jeu. Photos

Winnebago 29, Dixon 25 : Tour d’horizon

Gênes-Kingston 58, Rock Falls 6 : Histoire du jeu. Photos

Rockford luthérien 27, Oregon 6 : Tour d’horizon

Newman 27, Bureau Vallée 0 : Histoire du jeu

Sherrard 26, Morrison 22 : Histoire du jeu

Orion 27, Érié-Prophetstown 7 : Tour d’horizon

Eastland-Pearl City 40, Dakota 36 : Tour d’horizon

Forreston 46, Galène 14 : Histoire du jeu

Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 32 : Tour d’horizon

Décatur LSA 58, Milledgeville 56 : Tour d’horizon

Polo 44, Hiawatha 32 : Histoire du jeu

les matchs du samedi

West Carroll à Stockton, 13h

Amboy-LaMoille à Orangeville, 13h

Centre Ashton-Franklin à Danville Schlarman, 15h