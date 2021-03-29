Toute personne qui s’est rendue dans les lieux suivants doit se faire tester et s’auto-isoler pendant 14 jours:

Samedi 20 mars Shinobi Ramen Noodle Shop, Westfield Carindale Shopping Center Carindale 12h-14h16

Samedi 20 mars Brasserie Black Hops East Brisbane 12h-14h

Dimanche 21 mars Mamma’s Italian Restaurant 69 Redcliffe Parade Redcliffe 12h30-15h10

Samedi 20 mars Green Beacon Brewing Co. Teneriffe 14h-15h12

Samedi 20 mars Eatons Hill Hotel Eatons Hill 15h44-17h30

Lundi 22 mars PCYC Pine Rivers Bray Park 7h16 à 8h10

Vendredi 26 mars Spinnaker Park Café 222 Alf O’Rourke Drive New Callemondah 10h22-11h23

Vendredi 26 mars Auckland House 60 Flinders Parade New Gladstone Central 19h23-21h30

Samedi 27 mars Auckland House 60 Flinders Parade New Gladstone Central 7h33 à 8h20

Faites-vous tester immédiatement et mettez-vous en quarantaine jusqu’à ce que vous obteniez un résultat négatif:

Samedi 20 mars Centre commercial Westfield Carindale – n’importe quelle partie du centre commercial Carindale 12h-14h16

Samedi 20 mars Brasserie Black Hops East Brisbane 14h-15h

Samedi 20 mars Market Organics (magasin uniquement) 190 Enoggera Road Newmarket 14h45-15h

Samedi 20 mars Baskins-Robbins 2/489 South Pine Road Everton Park 21h20-2h25

Dimanche 21 mars The Standard Market Company, Gasworks Plaza 76 Skyring Tce Newstead 9h50-10h20

Dimanche 21 mars Genki Mart 3/24 South Pine Road Alderley 10h30-10h46

Dimanche 21 mars Liquorland, Dolphins Central Shopping Center Ashmole Road et Klingner Road New Kippa-Ring 16h40-16h50

Lundi 22 mars Bunnings Rothwell Cnr Anzac Avenue et Bremner Road New Rothwell 7h14 à 7h27

Lundi 22 mars Bunnings Stafford 450 Stafford Road Stafford 12h40-12h50

Lundi 22 mars Bunnings Lawnton 15h15-15h30

Lundi 22 mars Strathpine Plaza Shopping Center Strathpine 15h43 15h49

Mardi 23 mars Redcliffe Train Line – Kippa Ring à Lawnton New Kippa Ring à Lawnton 7h00 à 8h00

Mardi 23 mars Zambrero Lawnton 12h51-12h55

Mardi 23 mars Lawnton Fruit Market Lawnton de 13 h 57 à 14 h 15

Mardi 23 mars Redcliffe Train Line – Lawnton à Kippa Ring New Lawnton à Kippa Ring 14h00-15h00

Mardi 23 mars Nellas Gourmet Tucker Lawnton 15h17-15h47

Mardi 23 mars Poolwerx Strathpine Strathpine 15h15-15h27

Mardi 23 mars Dan Murphy’s Strathpine 19h26-19h36

Mercredi 24 mars Redcliffe Train Line – Lawnton à Kippa Ring New Lawnton à Kippa Ring 14h30-15h30

Mercredi 24 mars Lawton Country Markets Lawnton 14h36-14h43

Jeudi 25 mars Gin Gin Bakery 41 Mulgrave St New Gin Gin 13h26-13h30

Jeudi 25 mars Aldi Stafford, Stafford City Shopping Center 400 Stafford Road Stafford 8h30 à 8h45

Jeudi 25 mars Nundah Respiratory Clinic 1270 Sandgate Road Nundah 11h15-11h40

Jeudi 25 mars Miriam Vale Star Roadhouse et Caravan Park New Miriam Vale 14h35-14h45

Jeudi 25 mars Redcliffe Train Line – Lawnton to Kippa Ring New Lawnton to Kippa Ring 17h45-18h45

Jeudi 25 mars BWS – Lawnton Drive 820 Gympie Road Lawnton 18h15-18h30

Jeudi 25 mars Ceres Pizza Café Strathpine 19h-19h58

Vendredi 26 mars Coles, Stockland Gladstone New Gladstone Central 12 h 09-12 h 33

Vendredi 26 mars Redcliffe Train Line – Lawnton à Kippa Ring New Lawnton à Kippa Ring 14h30-15h30

Vendredi 26 mars Woolworths, Peninsula Fair Shopping Center 272 Anzac Avenue New Kippa-Ring 15h-15h20

Vendredi 26 mars Stockland Gladstone (y compris BWS) New Gladstone 16h46-17h00

Vendredi 26 mars Byron Beach Hotel, 1 Bay St (NSW) New Byron Bay 19h15-20h30

Samedi 27 mars IGA Redcliffe New Redcliffe 12h50-12h55

Dimanche 28 mars The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Road (NSW) New Ewingsdale 8h-9h30

Contacts à faible risque – surveiller les symptômes:

Mardi 23 mars à l’extérieur du centre commercial Westpac Peninsula Fair Nouveau Kippa-Ring 15h-15h30