Un groupe d’aide affirme que la violence tribale fait 24 morts au Darfour (Soudan)

Un groupe d’aide affirme que les affrontements tribaux entre Arabes et non-Arabes ont fait au moins 24 morts dans la région du Darfour occidental au Soudan

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *