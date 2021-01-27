Britain will keep the option of further sanctions against Russian individuals under review after the detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a foreign office minister has said.

In the Commons on Wednesday, Wendy Morton was urged by some MPs to freeze the assets of more individuals, including Russian oligarchs involved in English football.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and Everton-linked Alisher Usmanov were named by detained Kremlin critic Mr Navalny as people who should be targeted by foreign governments in order to prevent human rights abuses by the Russian state.

Former Labour minister Dame Margaret Hodge and Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran backed the idea and said the government should take action

The minister Ms Morton said: “We keep further sanctions designations under constant review. However, it would not be appropriate to comment at this stage on possible future designations as this could undermine their impact.”

Watch more

The minister pledged to “freeze Russian state assets wherever we have the evidence that they may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents”.

Speaking during a debate following an urgent parliamentary question, Dame Margaret said: “The best way in which we can show our support for Alexei Navalny is not by words but by actions, not by investigations but by convictions.

Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday

“Navalny himself has said that he wants the international community to use sanctions against complicit Russian kleptocrats who live outside Russia.

“He has named Abramovich and Usmanov, both of whom have considerable wealth, property and links to English football clubs.

“But on Facebook Navalny has said that the sanctions haven’t worked because ‘the west has refrained from sanctioning the people with the money’.”

Ms Morton had said the UK is “appalled” by the detention of Mr Navalny.

“As the foreign secretary made clear, Mr Navalny is the victim of a despicable crime and we call for his immediate and unconditional release,” she said.





World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures



World news in pictures 27 January 2021 People sled down a public trail in Zurich Reuters World news in pictures 26 January 2021 A farmer holds a sword during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India Reuters World news in pictures 25 January 2021 Visitors stroll through early-blooming rapeseed blossoms at Azumayama Park with Mount Fuji in the background, west of Tokyo EPA World news in pictures 24 January 2021 Rescue workers help a miner as he is brought to the surface at the Hushan gold mine after the 10 January explosion trapped workers underground, in Qixia, Shandong province, China Reuters World news in pictures 23 January 2021 Law enforcement officers detain a woman during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia Reuters World news in pictures 22 January 2021 People line up to get their nucleic acid test following the outbreak of coronavirus in Beijing, China Reuters World news in pictures 21 January 2021 Activists of the Nepalese Communist party and riot police scuffle during torch protest against the Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli in Kathmandu, Nepal. Hundreds of student activists of Nepal’s communist party staged the torch rally demonstration against the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli government’s move of dissolving the House of Representatives EPA World news in pictures 20 January 2021 Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington AP World news in pictures 19 January 2021 People help a woman to take a bath in the icy waters of a frozen lake during the celebration of the Epiphany holiday near the the village of Leninskoe AFP/Getty World news in pictures 18 January 2021 A man works in the UNESCO-listed Lavaux vineyards overlooking Lake Leman after a snowfall on a winter day in Riex, Switzerland Reuters World news in pictures 17 December 2021 A still image taken from video footage shows law enforcement officers speaking with Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny before leading him away at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia Reuters World news in pictures 16 January 2021 Thai police arrest an anti-government protester attending a rally at the Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand EPA World news in pictures 15 January 2021 A man on skis crosses a street in Zurich, Switzerland Reuters World news in pictures 14 January 2021 Camels in the desert between Alula and Yanbu in Saudi Arabia during the Stage 11 of the Dakar Rally AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 January 2021 Students wearing traditional Punjabi outfits perform a folk dance to celebrate Lohri, the spring festival, in Amritsar AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 January 2021 Georgia’s Tato Grigalashvili (white) and Netherlands’ Frank De Wit fight during the men’s under 81kg category of the World Judo Masters in the Qatari capital Doha AFP/Getty World news in pictures 11 January 2021 A car submerged on a flooded street in the town of Fushe Kosove after heavy rain and snow showers in Kosovo AFP/Getty World news in pictures 10 January 2021 Indonesian Navy personnel carry debris believed to be from the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 plane, which crashed into the sea, off the Jakarta coast Reuters World news in pictures 9 January 2021 Two friends spend some time at a self-made terrace in Callao Street during the snowfall in Madrid, Spain. Storm Filomena brought the heaviest snowfall in decades EPA World news in pictures 8 January 2021 A woman throws hot water into the air, which instantly condenses into ice crystals amid temperatures of minus 27 degrees Celsius, in Shenyang in northeastern China’s Liaoning province AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 January 2021 France’s biker Pasca Rauber rests at the foot of a truck during the Stage 5 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Riyadh and Buraydah in Saudi Arabia, on January 7, 2021 AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 6 January 2021 Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolise the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the Saint Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia Reuters World news in pictures 5 January 2021 A man carries bricks in a brickfield in Saver on the outskirts of Dhaka AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 January 2021 Biker Walter Roelants rides during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Bisha and Wadi Ad-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia AFP/Getty World news in pictures 3 January 2021 A snowman stands in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany EPA World news in pictures 2 January 2021 French Gendarmes speak to a youth sitting in the back of a van in a panda suit following the break up of a party near a disused hangar in Lieuron, about 40km south of Rennes AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 January 2021 Fireworks from the SkyTower during Auckland New Year’s Eve celebrations in New Zealand Getty/Auckland Unlimited World news in pictures 31 December 2020 The full moon shines behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Reuters World news in pictures 30 December 2020 People run following an explosion at the airport in Aden, Yemen, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed AP World news in pictures 29 December 2020 Croatian soldiers and people clean rubble next to damaged buildings in Petrinja after the town was hit by an earthquake of the magnitude of 6.4 AFP via Getty World news in pictures 28 December 2020 Helpers prepare the hill ahead the training jump of the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament (Vierschanzentournee) in Oberstdorf, southern Germany AFP via Getty World news in pictures 27 December 2020 A man sits next to a snowman after first snowfalls in Landi Kotal AFP via Getty World news in pictures 26 December 2020 Workers carving a snow sculpture of an ox in Shenyang, in northeastern Liaoning province AFP via Getty World news in pictures 25 December 2020 A large explosion ripped through part of downtown Nashville early on Christmas morning Nashville Fire Department World news in pictures 24 December 2020 A surfer wipes out at Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii AFP via Getty World news in pictures 23 December 2020 A scuba diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish during a performance show at Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia AP World news in pictures 22 December 2020 People dressed in Santa Claus costumes play volleyball at a beach in Tel Aviv, Israel EPA World news in pictures 21 December 2020 A man dressed as a Santa Claus waves to a child as he descends from the roof of the paediatric clinic in Ljubljana, Slovenia AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 20 December 2020 Aerial view of an empty Dam Square with Christmas tree in Amsterdam, the Netherlands EPA World news in pictures 19 December 2020 A demonstrator gives the victory sign during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan. Protests in Sudan’s capital and across the country are demanding a faster pace to democratic reforms, in demonstrations that are marking the two-year anniversary of the uprising that led to the military’s ousting of strongman Omar al-Bashir AP World news in pictures 18 December 2020 A child wraps himself in a blanket while gathering at the Government House with other students from the Government Science Secondary school, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria upon their release. More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys were released on Thursday after being abducted in an attack claimed by Boko Haram, officials said, although it was unclear if any more remained with their captors AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 17 December 2020 Children stand together holding hands in circles in a rainwater pond at the flooded “Mukhayyam al-Khair” camp near the village of Kafr Uruq in the north of Idlib province, housing Syrians displaced from Saraqib and Maaret al-Numan following heavy rain in the previous days AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 16 December 2020 Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made by using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan Reuters World news in pictures 15 December 2020 The light installation “Ray of Hope” illuminates the Bellevue Palace, the seat of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in Berlin, Germany. People could submit their personal message, which then will be part of the light projection, where Steinmeier would like to send a sign of encouragement and solidarity at the end of this special year shaped by the coronavirus pandemic. The message reads “Respect” Reuters World news in pictures 14 December 2020 A Nihang (Sikh warrior) kisses his horse at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India Reuters World news in pictures 13 December 2020 People watch their home burns at an informal settlement in Germiston, near Johannesburg, South Africa. The fire ripped through the neighbourhood and destroyed three homes AP World news in pictures 12 December 2020 Tourists walk in front of an ice temple at the Changchun Ice-Snow Grand World in northeastern China’s Jilin province AFP via Getty World news in pictures 11 December 2020 Demonstrators celebrate with green headscarves – the symbol of pro-abortion activists – outside the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires after legislators passed a bill to legalise abortion AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 10 December 2020 An aerial picture of graves in Ortakoy cemetery, the main burial site for people who died during the Covid-19 novel coronarivus pandemic in the region of Ankara AFP via Getty World news in pictures 9 December 2020 Marajuana plants are burned during a raid by Indonesia’s National Narcotics Board (BNN), the police and the military destroyed some 4.5 hectares of cannabis plantations in the Lamteuba forest line, Aceh province AFP via Getty

She added: “We carefully consider all options under the relevant sanctions regimes.”