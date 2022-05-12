Trevor Strnad est mort à 41 ans : 5 choses à savoir sur le chanteur de Black Dahlia Murder

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Trevor Strnad est mort à 41 ans : 5 choses à savoir sur le chanteur de Black Dahlia Murder

“C’était un câlin, un écrivain et vraiment l’un des plus grands artistes du monde”, ont déclaré les membres du groupe de Trevor dans un communiqué.