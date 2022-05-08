Travis Scott se produit au Miami Club après une escapade romantique pour la fête des mères avec Kylie Jenner

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Travis Scott se produit au Miami Club après une escapade romantique pour la fête des mères avec Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott a fait la une du E11EVEN lors du week-end du Grand Prix de Miami samedi soir, lors de sa première représentation publique depuis la tragédie “Astroworld”.