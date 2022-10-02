Transferts de propriété pour les comtés de Whiteside, Lee et Ogle, déposés du 16 au 23 septembre – Shaw Local

Comté de Whiteside

Actes de garantie

⋅ Albert J. Vos à William J. et Linda I. Roth, 324 N. Jackson St., Morrison, 132 500 $.

⋅ Susan B. Lanphere à Melissa Dewitte, 2021 Banks Road, Erie, 0 $.

⋅ Terrence L. et Diana Batten à Aaron R. Schrader, 1108 E. 16th St., Sterling, 82 900 $.

⋅ Jeffrey D. et Jodee Olsen à Dalton R. Swanson, 311 Maple St., Prophetstown, 92 000 $.

⋅ Gary A. et Marsha R. Feldkirchner et Bruce R. Tompkins à Jody M. et Maggie A. Young, 922 E. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, 205 000 $.

⋅ Philip K. Young à Roni M. Chavez et Felix M. Juarez, 23737 Emerson Road, Sterling, 198 500 $.

⋅ Arlene A. Delhotel Estate, Terri L. Miller et Diane A. McCullough à Terri L. et Gary L. Miller, 1103 McCue Road, Sterling, 57 000 $.

⋅ Rex Lasson à Kevin J. Hudgin et Chynna R. Parker, 203 Seventh Ave., Sterling, 101 000 $.

⋅ Gary A. et Ella Bright à Jacob et Brittany Stewart, 812 Fifth St., Erie, 217 500 $.

⋅ Angela S. Brandon à Jeffrey Silva et Dan Cornwell, 24991 Como Road, Sterling, 40 000 $.

⋅ Randall, Stephanie et Mark Shuey à Joseph Anthony et Staci Hansen, 13781 Kennedy Road, Fulton, 282 000 $.

⋅ Joel McDonnell à Patricia J. Roland, 208 Larch St., Morrison, 32 000 $.

⋅ Elizabeth Strand à Joanne Syring, 1709 Ave D, Sterling, 155 000 $.

Actes de renonciation

⋅ Dana J. Hollaway à Benny Garza Jr., 803 W. 10th St., Sterling, 25 000 $.

⋅ Rebecca et Robert Cox à Richard et Melody Buell, 714 Jackson St., Prophetstown, 4 000 $.

⋅ Leslie E. et Paulette M. Funderberg à Melissa Zemora, 511 Galt Ave., Rock Falls, 39 900 $.

⋅ Joseph Kuhn à Henry et Sandra Johnson, 105 W. Market St., Tampico, 0 $.

⋅ Fidencio Hooper Campos à Theresa S. Hooper Campos, anciennement Hooper, 508 Broadway Ave., Sterling, 0 $.

Actes de syndic

⋅ James W. et Beverly A. Hufman à Got Realty LLC, 505 E. Lincolnway Road, Morrison, 20 000 $.

⋅ Gary N. et Donna M. Johnson Trust, Donna M. Johnson, fiduciaire, à Richard A. et Lorann L. Geerts, 7870 Pryor Road, Albany, 165 000 $.

⋅ Donald J. Becker Trust à Benjamin Bloede, 613 Lincolnway Court, Morrison, 148 000 $.

⋅ Joan M. et Paul M. Cagley font confiance à Herbert G. et Janice L. Shafer, 701 Valley View Drive, Fulton, 280 000 $.

Acte

⋅ Gabel Payton et shérif du comté de Whiteside à Towne Mortgage Co., 8096 Hazel Road, Morrison, 0 $.

Source : Bureau du registraire du comté de Whiteside

Comté de Lee

Actes de garantie

⋅ Farrel H. et Jo Ann Wright à James B. Parks et Linda K. Leblanc-Parks, 861 Riverside Drive, Dixon, 280 000 $.

⋅ Rosie Mae Thome à Larry L. Gittleson Trust No. 101, Larry L. Gittleson, administrateur, 3028 Herman Road, Steward, 46 996,50 $.

⋅ Michael et Mary Anderson à Kyle et Richard McQuality Jr., une parcelle de terre agricole dans le canton d’Amboy, 150 000 $.

⋅ Rodney et Rosemary Hughes à James D. Hart, 223 E. Eighth St., Dixon, 34 000 $.

⋅ Clyde C. et Mary K. Yount, Juliane Misch, Jodiane Spiekerman et Krista L. Ladieu à Clyde C. Yount Revocable Living Trust, Juliane Misch et Jodiane Spiekerman, administrateurs, 2165 Forest Park Circle, Dixon, 289 900 $.

⋅ Delores Wellman et Diane Stiens à Timothy Stiens, 1414 W. Second St., Dixon, 0 $.

⋅ Gregory A. et Barbara J. Majeski à GNB LLC, 849 N. Galena Ave. et 516 State Route 2, Dixon, 0 $.

⋅ Daniel et Carrianne Ellard à Francisco et Beatriz A. Cadenas, 914 Brook Meadow Drive, Compton, 338 000 $.

⋅ Whitni Kacick Hey, Laura Elizabeth Menze, Peter W. Halford, Rev. Lyndon Kacick, Christopher Barber, Talarie Bilharz, Kamaryn Lappin, Lawrence Scooter Barber et Mackenna Hill à Andrew et Molly Hey, 993 Mile Road, Dixon, 178 000 $.

⋅ Thomas E. O’Malley à Clint et Sally Tabor, 420 Garden Walk, Dixon, 110 000 $.

⋅ Kent A. Anders à Qiana T. Mason, 1410 W. Second St., Dixon, 73 000 $.

⋅ Christopher McKnight à Alexis Gutierrez, 2014 W. First St., Dixon, 117 400 $.

⋅ Circle F Farms Co. à Jerad M. Zellhofer, 1760 Winding Road, Amboy, 33 000 $.

⋅ Charles A. et Pamela Sue Gonigam à Robert L. et Pamela J. Gonigam, une parcelle dans le canton d’East Grove, 542 000 $.

⋅ Ralph M. et Ardith V. Sprows à Ernesto et Guadalupe Flores, bloc 10, lot 24, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, 22 500 $.

⋅ Lee A. Foulk à Glen A. et Joseph G. Foulk, une parcelle dans le canton de Brooklyn, 220 000 $.

⋅ Lee A. Foulk à Glen A. Foulk, une parcelle dans le canton de Brooklyn, 660 000 $.

⋅ Blake E. Brunson- et Madison L. Armstrong à Aaron T. et Margaret E. Spencer, 423 Second Ave., Dixon, 202 000 $.

⋅ Kelly Hicks à Russell T. et Tina L. Sergent, 804 W. Prairieview St., Sublette, 200 000 $.

Actes de renonciation

⋅ Antonio M. et Rosalia M. Sian à Danny, Jenell et Lisa Stolzenbach, bloc 15, lot 31, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, 10 000 $.

⋅ Christina L. Schaver à Deanna E. Barlow Trust, Deanna E, Barlow, fiduciaire, trois parcelles dans le canton d’Amboy, 0 $.

Actes de syndic

⋅ Larry G. et Mary R. McCormick Living Trust, Larry G. McCormick, fiduciaire, à Kylie A. et Caden S. Thueson, 1662 Lawrence Lane, Dixon, 8 900 $.

⋅ Déclaration de fiducie de Lucy Anderson, Lucy A. Anderson, fiduciaire, à Tellus Demetra LLC, une parcelle dans le canton d’Alto, 982 328 $.

⋅ Lynn M. Asp Living Trust, n° 010207, Melissa Sanders et Pamela Vivian, co-administrateurs successeurs de Jessica et Lee Brenizer, 131 S. State St., Franklin Grove, 75 200 $.

Acte du shérif

⋅ Le shérif du comté de Lee et Larry G. Fletcher à Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 708 Paddock Ave., Ashton, 0 $.

Source : Bureau du registraire du comté de Lee

Comté d’Ogle

Actes de garantie

⋅ Donald E. et Darlene F. Vock à Lindsay A. Lucas, 1652 Warrenton Court, Byron, 187 000 $.

⋅ Dawn Renee, Kyle James et Brittany Furman à Kyle James et Brittany Furman, 1198 Clifton Terrace, Rochelle, 160 000 $.

⋅ Union Savings Bank à Riley A. et Katrina Elizabeth Jennings, 12463 W. Haldane Road, Forreston, 70 000 $.

⋅ Bradley D. et Melinda D. Gocken à Luis A. Montiel, 15825 E. Lindenwood Road, Stillman Valley, 335 000 $.

⋅ Michael Rayburn à Edward N. Yarbrough, 118 Jata Drive, Davis Junction, 250 000 $.

⋅ Feu Samuel Curtis Duncan, également Curtis, par les héritiers de Miguel Carrillo, une parcelle sur South Clifford Street, Mt. Morris, 0 $.

⋅ Stephen L. et Laverna R. Hershberger à Bridget et Clay Walton, 881 W. Flagg Road, Dixon, 290 000 $.

⋅ Robert et Christine P. Swanson à Steven Osseck, 1471 N. State Route 2, Oregon, 495 000 $.

⋅ Kevin et Jolene Graney à Michael et Kristen Worley, 330 Prairie Trail, Stillman Valley, 268 000 $.

⋅ Branden C. et Beth McCullough à Zachary Duggar, 540 S. Third St., Rochelle, 138 000 $.

⋅ Benjamin R. et Brandy P. Korth à Rebecca L. Moore, 402 W. Green St., Forreston, 147 000 $.

⋅ T and R Rentals LLC à Harvey Haars, 903 N. Main St., Rochelle, 132 000 $.

⋅ Chad Allen Scott à Jaime J. Bugarin, 121 S. Ninth St., Rochelle, 67 500 $.

⋅ Alex M. et Paul J. Johnson à Justin Durancik et Allison Reed, 4661 N. Marrill Road, Stillman Valley, 359 900 $.

⋅ Elizabeth C. et Stephen P. Ramsden Jr. à Paula S. Kastning et Prisilla J. Patel, 112 E. Front St., Byron, 125 000 $.

⋅ Randy W. Gretschmann à Christopher A. Prosser, 322 Winter Rose Circle, Davis Junction, 195 000 $.

⋅ Meaghan C. Ashworth à Vincente David Berg et Diedra Ann Santiago, 803 Park Drive, Byron, 151 500 $.

⋅ Wiggale LLC à Brandi Winters Smith, 80 Terrace View Blvd., Oregon, 135 000 $.

⋅ Andrew et Marisa Kehren à Edward Motes, 12112 N. Hoisington Road, Byron, 320 000 $.

⋅ Ichiban Properties LLC à Bradley J. Taylor, 206 S. Maple Ave., Byron, 190 000 $.

Actes de renonciation

⋅ Candyce Cortese à Samuel J. Kloweit, 218 W. Grant St., Stillman Valley, 0 $.

⋅ Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC, série SH1 à Richard Eldred, 212 N. Main St., Kings, 0 $.

Actes de syndic

⋅ F and W. Lewis Family Trust, Wesley E. Lewis, fiduciaire, à Dustin E. Lewis, une parcelle dans le canton de Marion, 68 000 $.

⋅ Duncan Family Trust 1, Kenneth S. et Danny C. Duncan, administrateurs, à Miguel Carrillo, une parcelle sur South Clifford Street, Mt. Morris, 30 000 $.

⋅ Dennis R. et Lorraine M. Bearrows Revocable Trust 1, Dennis R. et Lorraine M. Bearrows, fiduciaires, à John L. et Susan J. Marcum, une parcelle sur Ivy Road, Stillman Valley, 5 000 $.

⋅ Sandra L. Portincaso Trust 1, Sandra L. Portincaso, fiduciaire, à Michael Elmendorf, 226 et 327 Deer Paint Drive et 401 Sioux Lane, Dixon, 2 000 $.

⋅ Old National Bank Trust 8144, Old National Bank, fiduciaire, à McGuire Family Farm LLC, une parcelle dans le canton de Lynnville, 0 $.

⋅ Richard P. Kiphart Revocable Trust, Susan R. Kiphart, Christopher Capps et Michael Roberts, Susan R. Kiphart, fiduciaire, à JK Dixon Properties LLC, 4452 W. Edgewood Road et une autre parcelle à Dixon, 2,1 millions de dollars.

Acte de fiducie

⋅ Katherine E. Nelson, Ryan M. King, Tonya L. Vant, Becky F. Leggitt, Jeffrey J. King et Kristian B. Regalado à Robert Wayne et Deborah L. King Trust 700, Robert Wayne et Deborah L. King, administrateurs , deux parcelles dans le canton de Pine Rock, 280 000 $.

Acte d’exécuteur testamentaire

⋅ Succession de Joann Backman, feu Joann E. Bachman par exécuteur testamentaire, à Nicholas et Chelsea Palmer, 612 S. Eighth St., Oregon, 110 000 $.

Source : bureau de l’enregistreur du comté d’Ogle