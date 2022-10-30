Transferts de propriété pour les comtés de Whiteside, Lee et Ogle déposés du 14 au 21 octobre – Shaw Local

Comté de Whiteside

Actes de garantie

⋅ Richard M. et Shirlene F. Eatinger à Jeffrey L. et Michelle R. Phillips, 506 Birch St., Galt, 195 000 $.

⋅ Jeffrey L. et Michelle R. Phillips à Jacob Robert Lego, 5009 Spruce St., Galt, 148 000 $.

⋅ Amazing Grace of Sterling DBA Faith Christian Fellowship à Adrian Ibarra, 10118 Brian Road, Rock Falls, 210 000 $.

⋅ Jennifer M. Cantwell, anciennement Meadows, à Armando Romero Matamoros, 1108 W. Sixth St., Sterling, 67 000 $.

⋅ Peter Merrill et Lynette Lund Benson à Nathan Berk, un colis sur Margaret Court, Sterling, 15 000 $.

⋅ Rex Lasson à Ryan R. Billings, 1014 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, 94 900 $.

⋅ Kimberly A. Conklen à Johnathan D. Kersey et Mary McNeill, 1005 Charles St., Rock Falls, 75 500 $.

⋅ Kim A. Johnson à Joshua P. Oberg, 3351 Sand Road, Érié, 190 500 $.

⋅ Marian Betty Smith, également Bette, à Jeanie Crowe, 702 Seventh Ave., Erie, 32 599 $.

⋅ Marianne J. Hardt à Fred Hardt, 30390 Prairie St., Rock Falls, 0 $.

⋅ Robert S. et Diana L. Vanriet à Larry A. Garlough et Lorene H. Richter, 511 E. High St., Unit A1, Morrison, 47 000 $.

⋅ Diane L. et Robert L. Frankfather à Fidel Aranda et Maria Carmelina Zumba, 617 E. Fourth St., Rock Falls, 50 000 $.

⋅ Scott G. et R. Ranae Rickels à Joshua D. Huizenga, 1110 Eighth Ave., Fulton, 95 100 $.

⋅ David C. et Jessica L. Teal à Robert D. Halverson, 710 17th Ave., Fulton, 43 000 $.

⋅ Barbara A. Clark à Brian et Alicia McPhillips, 9890 Hickory Hills Road, Rock Falls, 176 000 $.

⋅ Prêt hypothécaire fédéral à Kevin Joseph Kilker, 1412 Third Ave., Sterling, 46 000 $.

⋅ Jimmy Hoffman, également James, à Living Moments LLC, 602 E. Ninth St. Sterling, 100 000 $.

⋅ Steven L. et Kenne R. Hampton à Daniel Cox et Kyle et Brittany Shady, 705 E. Third St., Sterling, 70 000 $.

⋅ Jeffrey L. et Jill L. Nyenhuis à Jordan D. et Kimberly V. Teats Garrison, 613 12th St., Erie, 52 000 $.

⋅ A Fine Solutions to Darrin L. and Leslie L. Miller, 25460 Deer Run, Sterling (anciennement House’s Truck & Auto Repair), 600 000 $.

⋅ Ralph D. Neiderhiser Trust, John T. Empen, administrateur, à James M. et Stacey L. Collachia, 408 21st Ave., Fulton, 75 000 $.

⋅ Harold L. et Laura Thielman, Michelle I. Leedham, Tanya J. Dziubla et Rachel R. Gareski à Rhonda L. Houzenga, 15609 Penrose Road, Morrison, 70 000 $.

⋅ Daniel McKenzie à Evan T. Young, 20832 White Oaks Road, Morrison, 194 450 $.

⋅ Bonnie S. et Frank A. Thayer Sr. à Joshua D. Willman, 405 Ash Ave., Sterling, 150 000 $.

⋅ Shirley M. et Roy H. Sharp Jr. à Michael E. et Lynnsey M. Armoska, 2109 10th Ave., Sterling, 185 800 $.

⋅ Charles D. et Sheryl M. Blanford à Shirley et Roy H. Sharp Jr., 1401 E. 20th St., Sterling, 175 000 $.

⋅ Armando et Maribel Acosta à Jackson T. Williams, 311 E. Third St., Rock Falls, 38 000 $.

⋅ BHNB Enterprises à RKT Real Estate, 2501 Ave E, Sterling (The Boulevard Pub & Grill), 495 000 $.

Actes de renonciation

⋅ Karen E. Erickson à Erich R. Warren Helle, 609 13th Ave., Sterling, 0 $.

⋅ Mary Jo Johnson à Kim A. Johnson, 305 W. 15th St., Sterling, 0 $.

⋅ TB Acquisitions Inc. à Whiteside County Housing Authority, une parcelle dans le canton de Sterling, 0 $.

⋅ Steven W. Woods à Steven W. Woods et Mildred Woods, 1312 Seventh Ave., Fulton, 0 $.

Actes de syndic

⋅ Matthew K. Cord Trust à Ashton Hutton, une parcelle sur Harvey Road, Albany, 500 $.

⋅ Schmitt Family Trust à KMD Enterprises Inc., une parcelle sur East 37th Street, Sterling, 79 300 $.

⋅ Geraldine M. Leftwich Trust, Gayle M. Newberger et William C. Leftwich II, administrateurs, à Diane et Gregory Saunders, 4101 19th Ave., Sterling, 209 900 $.

⋅ Phyllis M. Hannan Trust à Kenneth D. et Laura E. Knight, 910 E. Second St., Sterling, 140 500 $.

Actes d’exécuteurs

⋅ Succession Brenda Stuart à Mark Swift, 15380 Waller Road, Fulton, 105 000 $.

⋅ Maxine J. Mount Estate à Roger E. et Darrell L. Maount et Aleatha Carter, 1015 Charles St., Rock Falls, 0 $.

⋅ Gloria A. Horwedel Estate à Dana S. et Jodie L. Fellows, 610 12th Ave., Sterling, 90 000 $.

Actes

⋅ Donna M. Radake, greffière du comté de Whiteside au Trust No. 2215428010, comté de Whiteside, fiduciaire, 300 N. Washington St., Tampico, 0 $.

⋅ Greffier du comté de Whiteside et Tory, Eugene S. et Roland Grim, Julie Floray et Chris Torronez au Trust No. 1702131009, comté de Whiteside, fiduciaire, 1708 English St., Rock Falls, 0 $.

⋅ Lance R. Robinson, greffier de Micro Industries et du comté de Whiteside auprès de la fiducie n° 1128276002, comté de Whiteside, administrateur, 300 W. Second St., Rock Falls, 0 $.

Source : Bureau du registraire du comté de Whiteside

Comté de Lee

Actes de garantie

⋅ Zachary Richard Francque et Brook Payne à Chloe et Jon Buyers, 706 Forest Park Drive, Dixon, 215 000 $.

⋅ Noemi E. Hicks à Janet Hoyle, 824 N. Dement Ave., Dixon, 125 000 $.

⋅ James John et Kelly C. Mulqueeny à Steven M. Stockstill et Ramona Kathleen Stella-Stockstill, bloc 24, lot 25, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, 14 500 $.

⋅ Anibel et Bienvenida Otero à Bradley K. Brown, bloc 27, lot 34, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, 15 000 $.

⋅ Theresa M. et Jack R. Knies Jr. à Mary et Patrizia Di Diana Stravogenis, bloc 10, lot 200, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, 35 000 $.

⋅ Vasyl Kharukh à Alvin Joaquin et Deliana Gonzalez, bloc 16, lot 93, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, 20 000 $.

⋅ Nabil N. et Siham N. Nakhleh à Cynthia M. et Genenina T. Leal, bloc 28, lot 28, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, 20 000 $.

⋅ Pamela Daws à DY Holdings LLC, 710 Jay Dee Ave., Dixon, 31 500 $.

⋅ Kevin Leroy Pitchford à AJ Homes LLC, 820 W. Fourth St., Dixon, 26 000 $.

⋅ Realtynet TIC Investments LLC à Market Street Inn LLC, 1618 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, 500 000 $.

⋅ Fieldstone LTD à Connie et Chris Allen Spencer, une parcelle dans le canton de Dixon, 8 900 $.

⋅ Michael F. et Sarah Thomas à Ashley Rockstead, 1196 Rockyford Road, Amboy, 280 000 $.

⋅ Cynthia A. Wilson à J et D. Wilson Properties LLC, 903 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, 35 000 $.

Actes de syndic

⋅ Michael A. Wilson Family Trust, Cynthia A. Wilson, fiduciaire, à J and D Wilson Properties LLC, 903 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, 35 000 $.

⋅ William Eric Chambers II Trust, Amanda Chamber, administrateur, à Matthew L. Nelson, 623 Fourth Ave., Dixon, 86 000 $.

⋅ Joan C. Clark 2016 Trust, Joan C. Clark, fiduciaire, à Giselle Pace, 522 et 524 N. Grummon St., Paw Paw, 205 000 $.

⋅ Mary L. Mobarak Revocable Trust, Mary L. Mobarak, fiduciaire, à Lynn M. Borg, 1409 Eustace Drive, Dixon, 206 000 $.

⋅ Lavonne M. Wolf Trust, Debra Kopacz, fiduciaire, à Leah K. Nelson, 2026 State Route 26, Dixon, 140 000 $.

⋅ Déclaration de fiducie de Russell J. et Vivian Jahnke, Midland States Bank, fiduciaire, à Ginger Martinez, une parcelle dans le canton de Nelson, 1 700 $.

Actes d’exécuteurs

⋅ Beverly A. Amaro et Suzanne L. Troxell à Andrew James Fleetwood, 302 S. Jefferson, Ave., Amboy, 130 000 $.

⋅ Jeanne I. Thomas et Doris I. Pitchford à Heather Pitchford, 1904 W. Factory St., Dixon, 5 000 $.

Acte du shérif

⋅ Midland States Bank, Barbara M. Baker et le shérif du comté de Lee, Mary Catherine Krahmer, co-administratrice, à AJ Homes LLC, 921 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, 24 000 $.

Source : Bureau du registraire du comté de Lee

Comté d’Ogle

Actes de garantie

⋅ Feu David A. Greenwood par les héritiers de Kim et Kevin Wiegers, 103 Prairie Moon Drive, Davis Junction, 95 293 $.

⋅ Gerald R. et Kathleen A. Dye à Jared L. Riley, une parcelle sur Hill Crest Drive, Byron, 9 000 $.

⋅ Ben Johnson à Herber Wayne et Heidi Jane Armer, 244 S. Oak St., Stillman Valley, 188 000 $.

⋅ David C. et Gloria L. Stickler à Devin Joseph et Roxanne Martin, 3867 E. Whippoorwill Lane, Byron, 299 900 $.

⋅ Jared G. Ludwig à Paige M. Carlock, 415 E. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, 95 000 $.

⋅ Feu Reuben J. Bolen par héritiers et Robert D. et Randall I. Bolen à Donald L. Myers, 308 N. Maple Ave., Forreston, 86 000 $.

⋅ Marvin D. et Dianne R. Jenner à Sharon K. Watson, une parcelle sur South First Street, Rochelle, 26 000 $.

⋅ Chamberlin Family Farms LLC à Dan Luepkes, une parcelle dans le canton d’Oregon-Nashua, 454 813 $.

⋅ Chamberlin Family Farms LLC à Thomas R. et Lori J. Brown, une parcelle dans le canton d’Oregon-Nashua, 666 900 $.

⋅ Chamberlin Family Farms LLC à Adam et Kelly M. Herwig, une parcelle dans le canton d’Oregon-Nashua, 921 500 $.

⋅ Sean L. Gould à Katherine R. et Christopher P. Eytalis, 850 N. Fieldcrest Drive, Byron, 212 500 $.

⋅ Paw Land Group LLC à Timothy Gaines, 129 N. Colfax St., Byron, 82 000 $.

⋅ Lawrence L. Wagner à Craig L. Hermes, 205 Main St., Leaf River, 65 000 $.

⋅ Peter A. et Tamara D. Knarr à Jeffrey M. Scanlan et Tabitha Gilbert, 8461 N. Pheasant Trail, Byron, 410 000 $.

⋅ Marvin Longenecker à Jason W. et Megan Jones, 307 N. Maple Ave., Forreston, 136 000 $.

⋅ Brett Wade Mackey au ministère des Transports de l’Illinois, un colis sur Young St., Polo, 4 570 $.

⋅ Brett Mackey au ministère des Transports de l’Illinois, une parcelle dans le canton de Brookville, 3 430 $.

⋅ Kenneth B. et Rachel A. Koivisto à Jonathen D. et Tatum J. Robey, 915 N. 10th St., Rochelle, 109 300 $.

Actes de renonciation

⋅ John W. et Lisa M. Tallman à Alexandra J. Garkey, 102 Elm St., Stillman Valley, 0 $.

⋅ Board of Education of Oregon Community Unit School District 220 et Oregon Community Unit School District 220 Board Of Education à MMHS LLC, 105 W. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, 51 000 $.

⋅ Donald G. Carter à Susan M. Zahnow, 17634 E. State Route 38, Creston, 0 $.

⋅ Jason Todd et Lisa Van à Samuel Winnett, 1107 Illinois St., Davis Junction, 6 500 $.

Actes de syndic

⋅ Silberhorn Family Trust 99, Dale D. et Peggy J. Silberhorn, administrateurs, à Luann Knutson, 15650 E. Timberlane Drive, Davis Junction, 220 000 $.

⋅ Danny L. Heidel et Tonia L. Busser Revocable Declaration Trust, Danny L. Heidel et Tonia L. Busser, administrateurs, à Tonia L. Busser Irrevocable Trust, 9031 E. Hales Corner Road, Stillman Valley, 0 $.

Source : bureau de l’enregistreur du comté d’Ogle