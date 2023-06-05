Transfer news : Mercato d’été 2023 | Tenants et aboutissants du championnat | Nouvelles du centre de transfert
Le manège des transferts est de retour, alors qui se déplace à travers le championnat cet été ?
Consultez ci-dessous pour une liste complète de tous les tenants et aboutissants du championnat de la fenêtre de transfert d’été 2023.
Gardez une trace de tous les derniers développements avec notre Centre de transfert Blog.
Les frais incluent les éventuels ajouts.
Birmingham
Dans
Dehors
Maxime Colin – Libéré
Harlee Dean – Libéré
Troy Deeney – Libéré
George Friend – Libéré
Jordan Graham – Libéré
Kévin Long – Libéré
Blackburn
Dans
Niall Ennis – Plymouth, gratuit
Dehors
Daniel Ayala – Libéré
Dan Butterworth – Libéré
Bradley – Libéré
Ben Brereton Diaz – Libéré
Ville de Bristol
Dans
Dehors
Jay Dasilva – Coventry, gratuit
Nathan Baker – Libéré
Taylor Moore – Libéré
James Morton – Libéré
Cardiff
Dans
Dehors
Coventry
Dans
Jay Dasilva – Bristol City, libre
Dehors
Will Bapaga – Libéré
Tom Bilson – Libéré
Fankaty – Libéré
Julien Dacosta – Libéré
Todd Kane – Libéré
Sean Maguire – Libéré
Michael Rose – Libéré
Blaine Rowe – Libéré
Martyn Waghorn – Libéré
Tyler Walker – Libéré
Huddersfield
Dans
Dehors
Matty Daly – Harrogate, gratuit
Romoney Crichlow – Libéré
Danny Grant – Libéré
Florian Kamberi – Libéré
Josh Ruffels – Libéré
Ryan Schofield – Libéré
Tomas Vaclik – Libéré
Ville de Hull
Dans
Dehors
Billy Chadwick – Libéré
Ancien Callum – Libéré
Tyler Smith – Libéré
Ipswich
Dans
Dehors
Joel Coleman – Libéré
Richard Keogh – Libéré
Matt Penney – Libéré
Kane Vincent-Young – Libéré
Leeds
Dans
Dehors
Leicester
Dans
Dehors
Youri Tielemans – Libéré
Middlesbrough
Dans
Dehors
Luc Daniels
Darnell Fisher
Salle de subvention
Joe Lumley
Millwall
Dans
Dehors
Mason Bennett – Libéré
Scot Malone – Libéré
Norwich
Dans
Dehors
Sam Byram – Libéré
Kieran Dowell – Libéré
Josh Martin – Libéré
Michael McGovern – Libéré
Teemu Pukki – Libéré
Daniel Sinani – Libéré
Plymouth
Dans
Dehors
Niall Ennis – Blackburn, gratuit
James Bolton – Libéré
Finley – Libéré
Conor Grant – Libéré
Luke Jephcott – Libéré
Ryan Law – Libéré
Danny Mayor – Libéré
Adam Parkes – Libéré
Brandon Pursall – Libéré
Preston
Dans
Dehors
Dana Amaral – Libéré
Aaron Bennett – Libéré
Lewis Coulton – Libéré
Harry Nevin – Libéré
Matthew Olosunde – Libéré
RPQ
Dans
Taylor Richards – Brighton, non divulgué
Dehors
Conor Masterson – Gillingham, libre
Ody Alfa – Libéré
Léon Balogun – Libéré
Charlie Owens – Libéré
Olamide Shodipo – Libéré
Rotherham
Dans
Dehors
Richard Wood – Doncaster, libre
Wes Harding – Libéré
Robbie Hemfrey – Libéré
Mackenzie Warne – Libéré
Mercredi de Sheffield
Dans
Dehors
David Stockdale – York, gratuit
Dennis Adeniran – Libéré
Jaden Brown – Libéré
Sam Durrant – Libéré
Ryan Galvin – Libéré
Ben Heneghan – Libéré
Jack Hunt – Libéré
Southampton
Dans
Dehors
Alimenter
Dans
Dehors
Sam Clucas – Libéré
Demeaco Duhaney – Libéré
Aden Flint – Libéré
Morgan Fox – Libéré
Phil Jagielka – Libéré
Douglas James-Taylor – Libéré
Tashan Oakley-Boothe – Libéré
Nick Powell – Libéré
Sunderland
Dans
Dehors
Harrison Bond – Libéré
Jacob Carney – Libéré
Cameron Jessup – Libéré
Ethan Kachosa – Libéré
Nathan Newall – Libéré
Owen Robinson – Libéré
Thomas Scott – Libéré
Harrison Sohna – Libéré
Carl Winchester – Libéré
Swansea
Dans
Dehors
Joël Latibeaudière – Libéré
Ryan Manning – Libéré
Kyle Naughton – Libéré
Andreas – Libéré
Tivonge – Libéré
Daniel Williams – Libéré
Watford
Dans
Dehors
West Brom
Dans
Dehors
Kean Bryan – Libéré
Quevin Castro – Libéré
Jake Livermore – Libéré
Tom Rogic – Libéré