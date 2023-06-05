Sports

Transfer news : Mercato d’été 2023 | Tenants et aboutissants du championnat | Nouvelles du centre de transfert

Gaspar Bazinetil y a 13 heuresDernière mise à jour: juin 5, 2023
Le manège des transferts est de retour, alors qui se déplace à travers le championnat cet été ?

Consultez ci-dessous pour une liste complète de tous les tenants et aboutissants du championnat de la fenêtre de transfert d’été 2023.

Gardez une trace de tous les derniers développements avec notre Centre de transfert Blog.

Les frais incluent les éventuels ajouts.

Birmingham

Dans

Dehors

Maxime Colin – Libéré

Harlee Dean – Libéré

Troy Deeney – Libéré

George Friend – Libéré

Jordan Graham – Libéré

Kévin Long – Libéré

Blackburn

Dans

Niall Ennis – Plymouth, gratuit

Dehors

Daniel Ayala – Libéré

Dan Butterworth – Libéré

Bradley – Libéré

Ben Brereton Diaz – Libéré

Ville de Bristol

Dans

Dehors

Jay Dasilva – Coventry, gratuit

Nathan Baker – Libéré

Taylor Moore – Libéré

James Morton – Libéré

Cardiff

Dans

Dehors

Coventry

Dans

Jay Dasilva – Bristol City, libre

Dehors

Will Bapaga – Libéré

Tom Bilson – Libéré

Fankaty – Libéré

Julien Dacosta – Libéré

Todd Kane – Libéré

Sean Maguire – Libéré

Michael Rose – Libéré

Blaine Rowe – Libéré

Martyn Waghorn – Libéré

Tyler Walker – Libéré

Huddersfield

Dans

Dehors

Matty Daly – Harrogate, gratuit

Romoney Crichlow – Libéré

Danny Grant – Libéré

Florian Kamberi – Libéré

Josh Ruffels – Libéré

Ryan Schofield – Libéré

Tomas Vaclik – Libéré

Ville de Hull

Dans

Dehors

Billy Chadwick – Libéré

Ancien Callum – Libéré

Tyler Smith – Libéré

Ipswich

Dans

Dehors

Joel Coleman – Libéré

Richard Keogh – Libéré

Matt Penney – Libéré

Kane Vincent-Young – Libéré

Leeds

Dans

Dehors

Leicester

Dans

Dehors

Youri Tielemans – Libéré

Middlesbrough

Dans

Dehors

Luc Daniels

Darnell Fisher

Salle de subvention

Joe Lumley

Millwall

Dans

Dehors

Mason Bennett – Libéré

Scot Malone – Libéré

Norwich

Dans

Dehors

Sam Byram – Libéré

Kieran Dowell – Libéré

Josh Martin – Libéré

Michael McGovern – Libéré

Teemu Pukki – Libéré

Daniel Sinani – Libéré

Plymouth

Dans

Dehors

Niall Ennis – Blackburn, gratuit

James Bolton – Libéré

Finley – Libéré

Conor Grant – Libéré

Luke Jephcott – Libéré

Ryan Law – Libéré

Danny Mayor – Libéré

Adam Parkes – Libéré

Brandon Pursall – Libéré

Preston

Dans

Dehors

Dana Amaral – Libéré

Aaron Bennett – Libéré

Lewis Coulton – Libéré

Harry Nevin – Libéré

Matthew Olosunde – Libéré

RPQ

Dans

Taylor Richards – Brighton, non divulgué

Dehors

Conor Masterson – Gillingham, libre

Ody Alfa – Libéré

Léon Balogun – Libéré

Charlie Owens – Libéré

Olamide Shodipo – Libéré

Rotherham

Dans

Dehors

Richard Wood – Doncaster, libre

Wes Harding – Libéré

Robbie Hemfrey – Libéré

Mackenzie Warne – Libéré

Mercredi de Sheffield

Dans

Dehors

David Stockdale – York, gratuit

Dennis Adeniran – Libéré

Jaden Brown – Libéré

Sam Durrant – Libéré

Ryan Galvin – Libéré

Ben Heneghan – Libéré

Jack Hunt – Libéré

Southampton

Dans

Dehors

Alimenter

Dans

Dehors

Sam Clucas – Libéré

Demeaco Duhaney – Libéré

Aden Flint – Libéré

Morgan Fox – Libéré

Phil Jagielka – Libéré

Douglas James-Taylor – Libéré

Tashan Oakley-Boothe – Libéré

Nick Powell – Libéré

Sunderland

Dans

Dehors

Harrison Bond – Libéré

Jacob Carney – Libéré

Cameron Jessup – Libéré

Ethan Kachosa – Libéré

Nathan Newall – Libéré

Owen Robinson – Libéré

Thomas Scott – Libéré

Harrison Sohna – Libéré

Carl Winchester – Libéré

Swansea

Dans

Dehors

Joël Latibeaudière – Libéré

Ryan Manning – Libéré

Kyle Naughton – Libéré

Andreas – Libéré

Tivonge – Libéré

Daniel Williams – Libéré

Watford

Dans

Dehors

West Brom

Dans

Dehors

Kean Bryan – Libéré

Quevin Castro – Libéré

Jake Livermore – Libéré

Tom Rogic – Libéré

