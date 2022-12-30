Actualité culturelle | News 24

Tournoi des Fêtes d’Amboy 2022 en un coup d’œil, vendredi 30 décembre 2022 – Shaw Local

Robinette Girardil y a 1 jourDernière mise à jour: 2022-12-30
Tournoi des Fêtes d'Amboy 2022 en un coup d'œil, vendredi 30 décembre 2022 – Shaw Local

Un regard sur le tournoi des vacances d’Amboy 2022 au lycée d’Amboy

27-30 décembre 2022

PISCINE ROUGE: Somonauk (2-0), Sterling Newman (1-1), Mendota (0-2)

PISCINE NOIRE : Amboy (3-0), Hall (1-2), Roanoke-Benson (1-2), Serena (1-2)

mardi 27 décembre

Match 1 – Somonauk 44, Mendota 38

Jeu 2 – Roanoke-Benson 52, Serena 51

Jeu 3 — Amboy 34, Hall 31

AU REVOIR : Sterling Newman

mercredi 28 décembre

Match 4 – Sterling Newman 42, Mendota 28

Jeu 5 — Serena 31, Salle 23

Jeu 6 – Amboy 53, Roanoke-Benson 26

AU REVOIR : Somonauk

jeudi 29 décembre

Match 7 — Salle 46, Roanoke-Benson 39

Match 8 – Somonauk 39, Sterling Newman 31

Jeu 9 – Amboy 31, Serena 16

AU REVOIR: Mendota

vendredi 30 décembre

AU REVOIR: Piscine noire # 4

Match 10 – Mendota contre Roanoke-Benson, 15 h (match pour la 5e place)

Match 11 – Hall contre Sterling Newman, 16h30 (match pour la 3e place)

Match 12 – Amboy contre Somonauk, 18 h (match de championnat)

Robinette Girardil y a 1 jourDernière mise à jour: 2022-12-30

Articles similaires

La bibliothèque Reddick à Ottawa offrira un avantage aux clients qui terminent des livres – Shaw Local

La bibliothèque Reddick à Ottawa offrira un avantage aux clients qui terminent des livres – Shaw Local

il y a 5 minutes
Kim Jong-un s'engage à augmenter "exponentiellement" la production d'ogives nucléaires de la Corée du Nord

Kim Jong-un s’engage à augmenter “exponentiellement” la production d’ogives nucléaires de la Corée du Nord

il y a 21 minutes
Un homme tué dans une fusillade dans le canton de Crète – Shaw Local

Un homme tué dans une fusillade dans le canton de Crète – Shaw Local

il y a 35 minutes
La DeKalb County Community Foundation accorde une subvention à IVVC - Shaw Local

La DeKalb County Community Foundation accorde une subvention à IVVC – Shaw Local

il y a 1 heure