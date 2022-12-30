Tournoi des Fêtes d’Amboy 2022 en un coup d’œil, vendredi 30 décembre 2022 – Shaw Local
Un regard sur le tournoi des vacances d’Amboy 2022 au lycée d’Amboy
27-30 décembre 2022
—
PISCINE ROUGE: Somonauk (2-0), Sterling Newman (1-1), Mendota (0-2)
PISCINE NOIRE : Amboy (3-0), Hall (1-2), Roanoke-Benson (1-2), Serena (1-2)
—
mardi 27 décembre
Match 1 – Somonauk 44, Mendota 38
Jeu 2 – Roanoke-Benson 52, Serena 51
Jeu 3 — Amboy 34, Hall 31
AU REVOIR : Sterling Newman
mercredi 28 décembre
Match 4 – Sterling Newman 42, Mendota 28
Jeu 5 — Serena 31, Salle 23
Jeu 6 – Amboy 53, Roanoke-Benson 26
AU REVOIR : Somonauk
jeudi 29 décembre
Match 7 — Salle 46, Roanoke-Benson 39
Match 8 – Somonauk 39, Sterling Newman 31
Jeu 9 – Amboy 31, Serena 16
AU REVOIR: Mendota
vendredi 30 décembre
AU REVOIR: Piscine noire # 4
Match 10 – Mendota contre Roanoke-Benson, 15 h (match pour la 5e place)
Match 11 – Hall contre Sterling Newman, 16h30 (match pour la 3e place)
Match 12 – Amboy contre Somonauk, 18 h (match de championnat)