Tournoi des Fêtes d’Amboy 2022 en un coup d’œil, samedi 31 décembre 2022 – Shaw Local

Robinette Girardil y a 17 heuresDernière mise à jour: 2023-01-01
Un regard sur le tournoi des vacances d’Amboy 2022 au lycée d’Amboy

27-30 décembre 2022

PISCINE ROUGE: Somonauk (2-0), Sterling Newman (1-1), Mendota (0-2)

PISCINE NOIRE : Amboy (3-0), Hall (1-2), Roanoke-Benson (1-2), Serena (1-2)

mardi 27 décembre

Match 1 – Somonauk 44, Mendota 38

Jeu 2 – Roanoke-Benson 52, Serena 51

Jeu 3 — Amboy 34, Hall 31

AU REVOIR : Sterling Newman

mercredi 28 décembre

Match 4 – Sterling Newman 42, Mendota 28

Jeu 5 — Serena 31, Salle 23

Jeu 6 – Amboy 53, Roanoke-Benson 26

AU REVOIR : Somonauk

jeudi 29 décembre

Match 7 — Salle 46, Roanoke-Benson 39

Match 8 – Somonauk 39, Sterling Newman 31

Jeu 9 – Amboy 31, Serena 16

AU REVOIR: Mendota

vendredi 30 décembre

AU REVOIR: Piscine noire # 4

Match 10 – Serena 41, Mendota 19 (match pour la 5e place)

Match 11 – Hall 32, Sterling Newman 28 (match pour la 3e place)

Match 12 – Amboy 56, Somonauk 22 (match de championnat)

