Tournoi des Fêtes d’Amboy 2022 en un coup d’œil, dimanche 25 décembre 2022 – Shaw Local

27-30 décembre 2022
—
PISCINE ROUGE : Mendota, Sterling Newman, Somonauk
PISCINE NOIRE : Amboy, Roanoke-Benson, Hall, Serena
—
mardi 27 décembre
Match 1 – Mendota contre Somonauk, 16h30 (ancien gymnase)
Match 2 – Roanoke-Benson contre Serena, 16h30 (nouveau gymnase)
Match 3 – Amboy contre Hall, 18 h (nouveau gymnase)
AU REVOIR: Sterling Newmann
mercredi 28 décembre
Match 4 – Mendota contre Sterling Newman, 16h30 (ancien gymnase)
Match 5 – Hall contre Serena, 16h30 (nouveau gymnase)
Match 6 – Amboy contre Roanoke-Benson, 18 h (nouveau gymnase)
AU REVOIR: Somonauk
jeudi 29 décembre
Match 7 – Roanoke-Benson contre Hall, 16h30 (ancien gymnase)
Match 8 – Sterling Newman contre Somonauk, 16h30 (nouveau gymnase)
Match 9 – Amboy contre Serena, 18 h (nouveau gymnase)
AU REVOIR: Mendota
vendredi 30 décembre
AU REVOIR: Piscine noire # 4
Match pour la 5e place, 15 h (nouveau gymnase)
Match pour la 3e place, 16 h 30 (nouveau gymnase)
Match de championnat, 18 h (nouveau gymnase)