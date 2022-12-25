Actualité culturelle | News 24

Tournoi des Fêtes d’Amboy 2022 en un coup d’œil, dimanche 25 décembre 2022 – Shaw Local

Un regard sur le tournoi des vacances d’Amboy 2022 au lycée d’Amboy

27-30 décembre 2022

PISCINE ROUGE : Mendota, Sterling Newman, Somonauk

PISCINE NOIRE : Amboy, Roanoke-Benson, Hall, Serena

mardi 27 décembre

Match 1 – Mendota contre Somonauk, 16h30 (ancien gymnase)

Match 2 – Roanoke-Benson contre Serena, 16h30 (nouveau gymnase)

Match 3 – Amboy contre Hall, 18 h (nouveau gymnase)

AU REVOIR: Sterling Newmann

mercredi 28 décembre

Match 4 – Mendota contre Sterling Newman, 16h30 (ancien gymnase)

Match 5 – Hall contre Serena, 16h30 (nouveau gymnase)

Match 6 – Amboy contre Roanoke-Benson, 18 h (nouveau gymnase)

AU REVOIR: Somonauk

jeudi 29 décembre

Match 7 – Roanoke-Benson contre Hall, 16h30 (ancien gymnase)

Match 8 – Sterling Newman contre Somonauk, 16h30 (nouveau gymnase)

Match 9 – Amboy contre Serena, 18 h (nouveau gymnase)

AU REVOIR: Mendota

vendredi 30 décembre

AU REVOIR: Piscine noire # 4

Match pour la 5e place, 15 h (nouveau gymnase)

Match pour la 3e place, 16 h 30 (nouveau gymnase)

Match de championnat, 18 h (nouveau gymnase)

