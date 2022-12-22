Tour d’horizon des sports du Northwest Herald du mercredi 21 décembre 2022
Le seau de Mallory Winters avec 2,9 secondes à jouer a permis à Huntley de remporter une victoire palpitante de 48 à 47 contre l’hôte Sycamore lors d’un match hors conférence mercredi soir. Winters a marqué six points dans la soirée et les Red Raiders ont également été rythmés par une grosse soirée de Jessica Ozzato. Son effort de 18 points a mené tous les buteurs pour Huntley (12-1).
Basket Filles
Marengo 50, Richmond-Burton 24 : À Richmond, Gianna Almeida a marqué 16 points pour mener Marengo (8-7) au Northern Illinois Holiday Classic. Lyndsey Regnier avait huit points pour mener RB (1-12).
Crystal Lake Sud 37, McHenry 29 : Chez McHenry, Laken Lepage a récolté 19 points pour donner aux Gators (3-11) leur première victoire au Northern Illinois Holiday Classic. Abby Geis avait neuf points pour mener McHenry (4-12).
Crystal Lake Central 52, Round Lake 38: À Richmond, Katie Hamill était de retour pour les Tigers au Northern Illinois Holdiay Classic. Hamill a marqué 33 points. Central amélioré à 6-9.
Johnsburg 37, Woodstock Nord 35 : À Richmond, Sophie Person a mené les Skyhawks (5-10) au Northern Illinois Holiday Classic avec 13 points.
Marian Central 62, Lacs 36 : À Richmond, Madison Kenyon a marqué 15 points pour mener les Hurricanes devant les Eagles lors de la Northern Illinois Holiday Classic. Micahela Johnson en a ajouté 10 pour Central (13-4).
Quilles pour garçons
Grayslake Central 3 394, Johnsburg 3 327 : A Johnsburg, Austin Blumenthal a eu la meilleure série de son mot à dire pour les Skyhawks. Il a obtenu un meilleur match 256 pour mener Johnsburg. Sa série globale était de 654. Colton Centnarowicz a lancé une série de 588 pour les Skyhawks.