Tottenham contre Chelsea : Premier League – en direct | première ligue

22 min: This was chaos. Thiago Silva throws in a reducer. Romero throws in a foul on Colwill and kicks out at him, and then Sterling goes up the other end to score. Sadly for him, there was an inadvertent handball involved, so no goal. Why wasn't Romero sent off? It was total David Beckham 1998.

22 min: This was chaos. Thiago Silva throws in a reducer. Romero throws in a foul on Colwill and kicks out at him, and then Sterling goes up the other end to score. Sadly for him, there was an inadvertent handball involved, so no goal. Why wasn’t Romero sent off? It was total David Beckham 1998.

19 min: Johnson wins a Tottenham corner. The ball is cleared out and Udogie is booked for a very rash foul on Sterling. It looks two-footed, and vicious. VAR has a look. No control. He takes the ball, and that's the only good thing about it. Sterling saved him by skipping over it. Lucky, lucky boy.

19 min: Johnson wins a Tottenham corner. The ball is cleared out and Udogie is booked for a very rash foul on Sterling. It looks two-footed, and vicious. VAR has a look. No control. He takes the ball, and that’s the only good thing about it. Sterling saved him by skipping over it. Lucky, lucky boy.

15 min: Tottenham have the ball in the net. Johnson, out to Udogie, and across to Son, who slots home. The celebrations are quickly curtailed as VAR is called. It's a long wait. John Brooks is the VAR, and offside is given to loud boos. It was liquid football, but offside by a whisker.

15 min: Tottenham have the ball in the net. Johnson, out to Udogie, and across to Son, who slots home. The celebrations are quickly curtailed as VAR is called. It’s a long wait. John Brooks is the VAR, and offside is given to loud boos. It was liquid football, but offside by a whisker.

Son Heung-Min de Tottenham Hotspur marque mais cela ne comptera pas car il était légèrement hors-jeu.