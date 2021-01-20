Conservative MPs have ripped out an amendment to the government’s trade bill to prevent the NHS being sold off or undermined by the government’s trade deals with other countries.

The House of Lords had last month inserted a clause banning any agreement that “undermines or restricts” the UK’s ability to provide “a comprehensive publicly funded health service free at the point of delivery”.

The amendment also restricted “the sale of patient data” and the government’s ability to control drug prices.

But in a vote on Tuesday night MPs rejected the amendment by 357 votes to 266, with no Tory MPs backing the motion. The governing party’s MPs were the only ones to vote against the protections.

Trade Minister Greg Hands said there was no need to protect the health service with legislation because “the NHS is not and never will be for sale ». He characterised such claims as « offensive and absurd ».

Read more

But government ministers made similar promises not to undermine workers’ rights before Brexit, only to move to water down EU rules on rest breaks, holiday pay, and overtime.

US officials and businesses have repeatedly said that the NHS must be « on the table » in trade talks, with US pharmaceutical companies and healthcare businesses eyeing the UK health market as a source of profit.

Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday

Shadow Trade Secretary Emily Thornberry said she could « see why any Member of the House would disagree with » the amendment, saying it « cuts to the chase of the debate over whether the NHS is on the table when it comes to trade negotiations »

She added: “To some people, that concept would mean private healthcare companies from overseas being able to compete against the NHS to provide taxpayer-funded healthcare, but in fact it is much more realistic and pernicious.

“What it means is those same companies winning a greater right to provide services to the NHS through open procurement contracts and thereby gaining access to the vast resource of NHS patient data, which, quite frankly, they have been actively pursuing for years. »

But Boris Johnson in October promised that « our national health service will never be on the table ». Outgoing president Donald Trump said the health service would definitely be up for negotiation, but later said the opposite following an outcry.

The prime minister’s cabinet includes many enthusiastic “free market” conservatives such as Liz Truss and Dominic Raab, who hold positions of influence on trade.

Johnbosco Nwogbo from the anti-privatisation campaign group We Own It warned: “We’re now at risk of higher drug prices, private companies having increased access to our NHS and those same companies being able to sue the government if it tries to limit their ability to profit from our healthcare.”

Trade Minister Greg Hands said: “We do not see the need for this amendment, as protecting the NHS is already a top priority in negotiations.”





World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures



World news in pictures 19 January 2021 People help a woman to take a bath in the icy waters of a frozen lake during the celebration of the Epiphany holiday near the the village of Leninskoe AFP/Getty World news in pictures 18 January 2021 A man works in the UNESCO-listed Lavaux vineyards overlooking Lake Leman after a snowfall on a winter day in Riex, Switzerland Reuters World news in pictures 17 December 2021 A still image taken from video footage shows law enforcement officers speaking with Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny before leading him away at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia Reuters World news in pictures 16 January 2021 Thai police arrest an anti-government protester attending a rally at the Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand EPA World news in pictures 15 January 2021 A man on skis crosses a street in Zurich, Switzerland Reuters World news in pictures 14 January 2021 Camels in the desert between Alula and Yanbu in Saudi Arabia during the Stage 11 of the Dakar Rally AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 January 2021 Students wearing traditional Punjabi outfits perform a folk dance to celebrate Lohri, the spring festival, in Amritsar AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 January 2021 Georgia’s Tato Grigalashvili (white) and Netherlands’ Frank De Wit fight during the men’s under 81kg category of the World Judo Masters in the Qatari capital Doha AFP/Getty World news in pictures 11 January 2021 A car submerged on a flooded street in the town of Fushe Kosove after heavy rain and snow showers in Kosovo AFP/Getty World news in pictures 10 January 2021 Indonesian Navy personnel carry debris believed to be from the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 plane, which crashed into the sea, off the Jakarta coast Reuters World news in pictures 9 January 2021 Two friends spend some time at a self-made terrace in Callao Street during the snowfall in Madrid, Spain. Storm Filomena brought the heaviest snowfall in decades EPA World news in pictures 8 January 2021 A woman throws hot water into the air, which instantly condenses into ice crystals amid temperatures of minus 27 degrees Celsius, in Shenyang in northeastern China’s Liaoning province AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 January 2021 France’s biker Pasca Rauber rests at the foot of a truck during the Stage 5 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Riyadh and Buraydah in Saudi Arabia, on January 7, 2021 AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 6 January 2021 Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolise the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the Saint Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia Reuters World news in pictures 5 January 2021 A man carries bricks in a brickfield in Saver on the outskirts of Dhaka AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 January 2021 Biker Walter Roelants rides during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Bisha and Wadi Ad-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia AFP/Getty World news in pictures 3 January 2021 A snowman stands in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany EPA World news in pictures 2 January 2021 French Gendarmes speak to a youth sitting in the back of a van in a panda suit following the break up of a party near a disused hangar in Lieuron, about 40km south of Rennes AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 January 2021 Fireworks from the SkyTower during Auckland New Year’s Eve celebrations in New Zealand Getty/Auckland Unlimited World news in pictures 31 December 2020 The full moon shines behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Reuters World news in pictures 30 December 2020 People run following an explosion at the airport in Aden, Yemen, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed AP World news in pictures 29 December 2020 Croatian soldiers and people clean rubble next to damaged buildings in Petrinja after the town was hit by an earthquake of the magnitude of 6.4 AFP via Getty World news in pictures 28 December 2020 Helpers prepare the hill ahead the training jump of the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament (Vierschanzentournee) in Oberstdorf, southern Germany AFP via Getty World news in pictures 27 December 2020 A man sits next to a snowman after first snowfalls in Landi Kotal AFP via Getty World news in pictures 26 December 2020 Workers carving a snow sculpture of an ox in Shenyang, in northeastern Liaoning province AFP via Getty World news in pictures 25 December 2020 A large explosion ripped through part of downtown Nashville early on Christmas morning Nashville Fire Department World news in pictures 24 December 2020 A surfer wipes out at Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii AFP via Getty World news in pictures 23 December 2020 A scuba diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish during a performance show at Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia AP World news in pictures 22 December 2020 People dressed in Santa Claus costumes play volleyball at a beach in Tel Aviv, Israel EPA World news in pictures 21 December 2020 A man dressed as a Santa Claus waves to a child as he descends from the roof of the paediatric clinic in Ljubljana, Slovenia AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 20 December 2020 Aerial view of an empty Dam Square with Christmas tree in Amsterdam, the Netherlands EPA World news in pictures 19 December 2020 A demonstrator gives the victory sign during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan. Protests in Sudan’s capital and across the country are demanding a faster pace to democratic reforms, in demonstrations that are marking the two-year anniversary of the uprising that led to the military’s ousting of strongman Omar al-Bashir AP World news in pictures 18 December 2020 A child wraps himself in a blanket while gathering at the Government House with other students from the Government Science Secondary school, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria upon their release. More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys were released on Thursday after being abducted in an attack claimed by Boko Haram, officials said, although it was unclear if any more remained with their captors AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 17 December 2020 Children stand together holding hands in circles in a rainwater pond at the flooded “Mukhayyam al-Khair” camp near the village of Kafr Uruq in the north of Idlib province, housing Syrians displaced from Saraqib and Maaret al-Numan following heavy rain in the previous days AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 16 December 2020 Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made by using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan Reuters World news in pictures 15 December 2020 The light installation “Ray of Hope” illuminates the Bellevue Palace, the seat of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in Berlin, Germany. People could submit their personal message, which then will be part of the light projection, where Steinmeier would like to send a sign of encouragement and solidarity at the end of this special year shaped by the coronavirus pandemic. The message reads “Respect” Reuters World news in pictures 14 December 2020 A Nihang (Sikh warrior) kisses his horse at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India Reuters World news in pictures 13 December 2020 People watch their home burns at an informal settlement in Germiston, near Johannesburg, South Africa. The fire ripped through the neighbourhood and destroyed three homes AP World news in pictures 12 December 2020 Tourists walk in front of an ice temple at the Changchun Ice-Snow Grand World in northeastern China’s Jilin province AFP via Getty World news in pictures 11 December 2020 Demonstrators celebrate with green headscarves – the symbol of pro-abortion activists – outside the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires after legislators passed a bill to legalise abortion AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 10 December 2020 An aerial picture of graves in Ortakoy cemetery, the main burial site for people who died during the Covid-19 novel coronarivus pandemic in the region of Ankara AFP via Getty World news in pictures 9 December 2020 Marajuana plants are burned during a raid by Indonesia’s National Narcotics Board (BNN), the police and the military destroyed some 4.5 hectares of cannabis plantations in the Lamteuba forest line, Aceh province AFP via Getty World news in pictures 8 December 2020 Stranded commuters of a local train look out as supporters of left parties block a train track during a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws, in Kolkata, India AP World news in pictures 7 December 2020 A crocodile with a motorbike tyre around its neck in a river in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, months after Australian television presenter and crocodile expert Matthew Nicholas Wright failed to trap it to remove the tyre AFP via Getty World news in pictures 6 December 2020 Locals carry acks of sorghum for Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray conflict in a warehouse erected by the World Food Programme (WFP) at Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan AFP via Getty World news in pictures 5 December 2020 Indian farmers huddle together as they share a hookah while blocking a major highway during a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India. They fear the laws passed in September will lead the government to stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and result in exploitation by corporations who will push down prices AP World news in pictures 4 December 2020 Dani Sordo and co-driver Carlos Del Barrio steer their Hyundai i20 coupe WRC during the afternoon SS5 stage of the FIA World Rally Championship at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza AFP via Getty World news in pictures 3 December 2020 Kaprun after the first snowfall over the Austrian town EXPA/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 2 December 2020 A demonstrator holds a mask depicting Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv during a protest against a parliamentary vote to dissolve the Knesset and send the country to its fourth election in two years AP World news in pictures 1 December 2020 Pigeons fly over the Gateway of India at sunrise in Mumbai AFP via Getty

“We have all witnessed the heroic efforts of the NHS through the Covid-19 pandemic, and we are immensely grateful for all that it has accomplished.

“The idea that we would now seek to sell off the NHS to foreign corporations is, frankly, offensive and absurd.

“The NHS is not on the table. The NHS is not and never will be for sale.”