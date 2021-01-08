‘This is our house, and we’re gonna protect it’: Lawmakers prepared to fight or be killed as Trump mob attacked US Capitol

WASHINGTON – The thuds and the sounds of shattering glass grew louder and more ominous.

Stuck inside the House of Representatives and on the Senate floor, members of Congress and their staffs became steadily more alarmed. Desks and other furniture were quickly employed as barricades, buying time for some to escape to a more secure location.

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., turned to Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, a 6-foot-1 former linebacker for the Tennessee Titans, and in a scene more reminiscent of 9/11 confrontations with terrorist hijackers than a day in Congress, asked him if he was willing to stand and fight.

“He said, ‘I’m ready to go,’” Maloney said.

For U.S. lawmakers, Jan. 6 started with a solemnity befitting a task that has been repeated every four years since the nation’s founding. But a half-hour into a session focused on confirming the election of President-elect Joe Biden, everything changed.

As supporters of President Donald Trump smashed their way into the Capitol – the worst attack on the building since British troops torched the imposing edifice in the summer of 1814 – members of Congress were thrust into a chaotic wartime scene. Tear gas was fired. Guns were drawn. Barricades were erected. Blood was spilled.

A few elected officials reverted to their military backgrounds and stood shoulder to shoulder with Capitol Police. Others drew on medical experience to comfort and assist elderly peers. Many called loved ones and prayed.

“I keep asking, ‘Is this America?’” said Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., after police began evacuating lawmakers to an undisclosed location inside the Capitol.

Dingell described harrowing moments when safety was far from guaranteed. Police officers “tried to lock us in to keep us safe, but that ended when people started pounding on the doors. We heard them shooting at the doors. People are in hand-to-hand combat in the Capitol.”

Interviews with more than a dozen lawmakers, as well as their descriptions of the day posted on Facebook and Twitter, make it clear that two emotions dominated: shock and determination.

Consider that for many lawmakers, inviting family members onto the floor of the House or Senate requires prolonged arrangements. And suddenly, shirtless, tattooed men, some carrying Confederate flags, had burst into the building and its hallowed chambers to take selfies and steal mementos.

After the siege ended, lawmakers – many of whom blamed the mob’s incursion on Trump’s efforts to undermine the election results and claim a victory he didn’t win – finished the task of confirming the win of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the nation’s first woman and Black or Asian vice president.

‘There’s not enough security’

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., had a sinking feeling when he saw thousands of flag-waving Trump supporters charging up Capitol steps.

“I texted all my staff that there’s not enough security outside,” he recalled.

Not long after, Capitol Police told Quigley and others that the building had been breached and ordered lawmakers to grab gas masks stowed nearby.

“We were crouching down and going wherever the police thought that we’d be safest” as loud bangs, either tear gas or bullets, filled the air, he said. “We sort of made a run for it. I’ve been shot at, so I guess I’ve been in life-threatening situations, but not one involving the House floor of the most important democracy in the world.”

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., saw House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence escorted away but assumed they would be back soon.

« I never would have imagined that, you know, the kind of attack that we witnessed and experienced on the Capitol, I never would have imagined, ever, that would happen to the United States of America, » he said.

Text messages overwhelmed his phone, friends asking if he was safe, but he had no idea an attack of that magnitude was unfolding.

« We did not have video in the chamber, so I wasn’t aware as to what was happening outside of the House floor doors, » he said.

It was only when his wife spelled out that there were rioters nearby in Statuary Hall that he realized he and others were in danger. Lawmakers were told « to shelter in place, to duck, to get the tear gas masks and you know, to be prepared, » he said. « So that’s when it certainly registered that it was very serious. »

Lawmakers fear being killed

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, was among two dozen hiding behind the railing of the chamber’s upper gallery, where they had gathered to watch the historic proceedings below.

Escobar could hear the mob outside. Police shouted, “Get down!”

“I crouched down with my colleagues,” said Escobar, who is from El Paso. “I heard Capitol Police yelling, ‘Put your weapons down. Back away from the door!’ I saw them pointing their guns toward the door, and on the other side of that thin, little door was an angry mob and a group of domestic terrorists intent on doing harm.”

She thought of the mass shooting in an El Paso Walmart in 2019 and a video from that day showing people crouched under tables as a declared white supremacist shot and killed 23 people.

“And I was literally thinking about that video when I heard shots fired,” Escobar said. “And I thought, I don’t know if we’re going to get out of here.”

As some lawmakers were escorted out of the chambers, they saw for themselves the throngs of insurrectionists filling the building.

“It was unnerving,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. “Up until that point, most of us believed it was one of the more secure buildings anywhere in the world. Not just in Washington, not in the United States, but in the world.”

He and others were escorted to an underground tunnel and into a room in a congressional office building. Inside, he said, there were no windows and little space. There were too many people, and some Republicans weren’t wearing masks, he said, so he found a more quiet room to hide out in.

Hours later, he was famished. There were only Goldfish crackers and water in the secure room, and he wasn’t taking off his mask for that. While waiting, all he could think about was how much worse things could have been.

“Can you imagine the kind of carnage that could have really happened if those terrorists had been successful?” he said. “The potential to wipe out the leadership in the United States House of Representatives was a few feet away. That’s why a lot of us are concerned with what didn’t happen versus what could have happened.”

Rep. Steven Horsford was consumed by the same thing. On the way to a secure room, he stopped to call his wife, Sonya.

The Democrat from Nevada and the new vice-chair of the Congressional Black Caucus was concerned about her and their three children as texts poured in from family, friends and even constituents checking whether he was safe.

“I needed to hear her voice. I needed her to hear my voice,’’ he recalled. “I needed to ensure her that I was safe, that we were doing everything I needed. I told her I was sorry for not listening to her when she raised the concerns. That we were going to make it home and I loved her.”

He spent the next few hours holed up in a packed room with other members of Congress, including some colleagues who refused to follow COVID-19 protocols and socially distance or wear masks. There was little communication and few clear instructions.

Much of what he learned was via social media, including the shooting of a female Trump supporter from San Diego, who died from her injuries.

“There was a breach on many fronts that were caused and incited by President Donald Trump,” he said, joining a growing number of lawmakers, including Pelosi, calling for Trump to be impeached. “He is a danger, he is mentally unstable. »

For Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., seeing Pence suddenly leave his post was « very confusing when it was happening, » he said. « All of a sudden, the vice president was escorted out of the room. That told all us something was up. »

Nothing was said. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, took Pence’s place for a few minutes but soon was removed from the chamber. Kaine said one Senate colleague tried to bolt from the room but was told he shouldn’t leave.

« There were a lot of emotions, » Kaine said. « I had colleagues who were afraid, I had colleagues who were sad. I was just pissed off. I was so pissed off that this is what it’s come to with this guy (Trump) and this country in this moment in time. »

He added, “You can tell the way I’m talking, I don’t usually curse, I’m still furious.”

‘I prayed to God’

The combination of chaos and threat reminded Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., of his time as governor of his state, when a lone sniper terrorized the region and claimed 10 lives in 2002.

He said Wednesday’s ordeal also summoned emotions from 9/11, when he was a candidate for governor. He remembers being in his campaign headquarters that day, a mile from the Pentagon, and seeing the smoke billowing out of the Department of Defense building.

« I had to try to reassure so many of my young staff that they were going to be all right, » Warner said. « I saw that same kind of fear on many of the young staff who were part of the Senate clerk’s office or floor staff yesterday. »

Although some lawmakers made it out of the Senate and House chambers, others remained barricaded inside as the mob tried to break in.

Because of his former occupation as a surgeon, Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., said he immediately flashed back to other incidents in which he had to keep his cool to ensure that others did not lose theirs.

« There were some people who were quite alarmed and some apprehensive, » he said. « I tried to remain as calm as I could, and we were able to get through it. »

Many turned to prayer to make it through the ordeal. Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., turned to his faith as visions of a horrific mass shooting situation filled his head in the absence of concrete information.

“I prayed,” Ruiz said. “I prayed to God. There were other members who started praying.”

A doctor by training, Ruiz starting working with the Capitol physician to ensure that elderly and diabetic members of Congress were cared for as they were escorted to a safe area.

For others, faith temporarily eluded them. As Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., huddled in the balcony, she was overwhelmed by anger, she revealed in a video posted to Twitter after the rioters had been beaten back.

“Why are we in this situation right now?” she said. “It was very hard to lay down that anger so that I could even just pray. I couldn’t even pray, that’s how sad and upset I was.”

Eventually, she managed to set aside that fury, praying “that we understand our purpose is to love.”

Lawmakers made makeshift weapons

Still others prepared to fight. As the Trump mob tried to breach the doors of the House, Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, stood with two of his fellow Texas Republicans, Navy veteran Tony Gonzales and former sheriff Troy Nehls, and vowed not to leave.

“We broke off furniture to make clubs to defend the U.S. House of Representatives,” Fallon wrote on Facebook. Fallon recalled a chant used by a football player at his alma mater, Notre Dame, and shouted it.

“’This is our house, and we’re gonna protect it!’” he yelled. “No one flinched. No one! I serve with heroes. My Texas GOP colleagues have been my friends and now they are my heroes.”

Although harrowing for everyone involved, Rep Ted Deutch, D-Fla., said he was more worried for his staff and colleagues than himself.

“All we knew was there was some sort of threat, » he said of the internal security threat alerts that pinged to his phone all afternoon. “It was unclear what it was, but we were told to move away from doors and windows and remain quiet. »

Not long after discussions about the Arizona election results got underway, Deutch said he retreated to his office across the street from the Capitol Building via an underground tunnel. That was just before the security breach.

“I turned all the lights off in my office,” he said. “I went to the back corner of one of the cubicles in our staff room, and I hunkered down there. I had my iPad set up so I could watch the television coverage.”

Alone in the dark for hours, he said, he remained quiet, thinking about his wife and kids and sending reassuring texts to people he cared about.

“It was a very, very, long few hours,” he said. “It was infuriating, it was sad, and it was just so upsetting that on a day that should have been a celebration of American democracy, where we were to certify an election where records turned out to vote, this mob, these insurrectionists, tried to prevent that from happening.”

Once the building was declared secure, lawmakers returned to work. The typically manicured halls of the Capitol were replaced with crime-scene tape and debris. Discarded face masks, water bottles, cans of Coors Light and Trump signs littered the ground.

The normally gleaming marble floors were covered in a fine layer of dust, the detritus of smoke from law enforcement grenades. On the wall, one trespasser had stuck a yellow sticker reading « (Expletive) Antifa. Terrorist criminals. FIGHT BACK! » There were broken benches and windows.

Deutch said he was glad to be able to join Pelosi and Pence and complete the job for which he was entrusted. At around 3:30 a.m., lawmakers finished certifying the voters’ will to see Biden serve as the next president of the United States.

“There was a real determination to see it through,” Deutch said of the general feeling among congressional members. “We were going to finish our jobs that day, because democracy and the Constitution was depending on us.”

Contributing: Deborah Barfield Berry, Grace Hauck, Nicholas Wu and Christal Hayes, USA TODAY; USA TODAY Network reporters Mark Olalde, Rebecca Plevin and David Benda of the Palm Springs (Calif.) Desert Sun; Brian Dickerson of the Detroit Free Press; Claire Kowalick of the (Texas) Times Record News; Joseph Spector of the USA TODAY Network Atlantic Region; Patrick Hite and Laura Peters of The (Va.) News Leader; and Trevor Dunnell of the (N.C.) Daily News.