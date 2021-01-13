International tourist arrivals worldwide were down on average by 72 per cent between January and October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while many of us remain in lockdown at the start of this year, we’re looking ahead to future travel.

Every aspect of the tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. But some destinations are particularly vulnerable because a high amount of their GDP relies on tourism. Many of us have had time to reflect during lockdown and want to make a conscious effort to ensure the tourism economy is spread further afield – and that we make a positive impact on the destinations we visit.

Now is the time for the tourism industry to plan, and come back better and stronger than ever. After months of lockdown and social distancing, many of us crave wide open green spaces and little-known gems where overtourism isn’t a problem.

We’ve rounded up some of the tourist destinations that need our help the most to recover, and some advice on where to go to get off the beaten track.

Hidden Europe

Spain, Croatia and Montenegro are the top three European countries that rely on tourism, and are therefore some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Tourism accounts for between 10-12 per cent of GDP in these destinations.

Alternate places to see in Spain

In Spain, most of the share in tourism is concentrated along the coast or in its big cities. While you can’t go wrong with sun, sand and sangria, the country is packed with lesser-known pockets of culture waiting to be explored.

From Medieval ruins in Albarracínl to breathtaking views of the Sierra Nevada in Capileira, there are dozens of secret villages which will reward the traveller with exclusive, uncrowded and authentic cultural experiences in return for their custom.

Croatia: Vineyard hopping in Dalmatia

Much like Spain, Croatia is peppered with quaint historical villages – many of which have vineyards. Nothing beats sampling wine straight from the barrel in an idyllic, family-owned winery.

This website helps you to find wine tours at family-owned establishments. Even if you don’t drink, a stay at a vineyard has more on offer such as bike tours, hikes, food tastings and guided walks.

The world’s first underwater winery

For something really different, pay a visit to Edivo Wines, the world’s first underwater winery, on the Pelješac peninsular near Dubrovnik. A tour here will give you an in-depth (pardon the pun) understanding of their unique approach to producing wine, and you’ll be invited to scuba dive to the underwater winery.

The wine here is aged between 18-25 metres below the surface in specially patented terracotta amphora (wine bottles) for two years. The sea here remains at a stable 15 degrees celsius, which presents optimum conditions for the wine to mature.

Once you’ve explored the winery, you can enjoy wine tasting and a traditional Istrian meal back at the Edvio wine bar.

Montenegro: Exclusive skiing and unspoiled landscape

Croatia’s neighbour, Montenegro, is 90 per cent wild mountainous terrain, and is one of our favourite skiing destinations in Europe outside the Alps.

A former part of Yugoslavia, it’s one of the world’s youngest countries having only become independent in 2006. Tumbling hills, pristine seas and ancient settlements await you here.

Ride the Montenegro Express

The Montenegro Express takes you from Bar in Montenegro to the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

Notable scenery along this 12-hour journey includes the Dinaric Alps, the Biogradska Gora National Park (one of Europe’s few remaining rainforests), and Lake Skadar (southern Europe’s largest lake). You’ll even dip into parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Asia and the Pacific

If you feel like jetting off further afield, pay Macao, the Philippines or Fiji a visit.

Tourism makes up almost half (48 per cent) of GDP in the Chinese region of Macao and 90 per cent of its total exports.

Where is Macao and what is it like?

Macao is an autonomous region on the south coast of China, across the Pearl River Delta from Hong Kong.

Fishermen and farmers were some of the region’s earliest settlers. During ancient times, Macao was part of the Silk Road and ships headed for the fashion capitals of Europe would load here.

Nowadays, Macao takes on a much livelier persona. It’s coined the ‘Las Vegas of Asia’ due to the giant casinos and shopping malls along the Cotai Strip. One of the landmarks here is the Macao Tower which offers panoramic views of the ever-growing metropolis.

Walk through history in Macao

There are still plenty of places to find tranquility in one of Macao’s beautiful gardens. The grand 18th Century Camões Garden once belonged to the Chairman of the British East India Company. The hilly grounds are filled with walkways, flowering trees and even an art gallery, so there’s plenty to entertain you if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

You could also take a walking tour of some of Macao’s historic neighbourhoods, such as Taipa Village which is home to several temples, or meet some of the locals in the old neighbourhood of Coloane.

Conscious tourism in Fiji

Tourism in Fiji makes up 13 per cent of GDP. Generally, heading north will get you off the beaten path, where you can discover hidden gems and see the true Fiji.

On the island of Vorovoro in the province of Macuata in the Vanua Levu Group of northern Fiji, lies a sustainable tourism village where you can experience the Fijian way of life.

Between 2006-2011, Tribewanted leased the island and partnered with Chief Tui Mali and his tribe to establish tours. Guests can learn to weave palm roofs, spearfish, ‘meke’ (dance) and learn some of the language.

The sustainable village has traditional Fijian ‘bure’ houses, compost toilets, gardens and kitchens for the fully eco travel experience.

The project was taken over by Mali in 2011 and the island is still open to visitors who want to learn about the village way of life in Fiji.

How to reach Vorovoro

You can get to Vorovoro by boat from the town of Labassa on the island of Vanua Levu.

Philippines: Secret islands

Fancy something more tropical after months in lockdown? The Philippines has more than 7,000 islands for you to choose from.

Whilst some areas of the Philippines are suffering from over tourism, there are plenty of hidden gems to explore to help spread the wealth from tourism, which makes up 9 per cent of the GDP.

Unspoiled natural beauty on the Caramoan Islands

These secluded and largely untouched islands are located in the Camarines Sur in the Bicol region. Think white sandy beaches, lush jungle, secret caves and tranquil lakes.

How to get to the the Caramoan Islands

They’re not easy to get to. You’ll need to take a one hour flight from Manila to Legazpi, followed by a three hour car journey and a two hour speed-boat ride – but it’s so worth it.

Scuba diving on Apo Island

On Apo Island, you can truly disconnect from the world and enjoy simple living – with electricity here only available at certain times of the day.

The entire island is only 12 hectares (1km squared), so it’s possible to see it all on foot.

The island is considered one of the best scuba diving spots in the world. Since 1982, the local community here have worked hard to preserve and nurture a marine sanctuary, after overfishing seriously depleted the marine population.

But now, marine life is thriving again and an abundance of colourful corals, gentle sea turtles, and several species of fish can be seen and a dive here. Paying for a scuba dive is also a great way to bring income to the local community on the island.

How can I get to Apo Island?

Apo Island is 7 kilometers from Negros, in the province of Negros Oriental of the Philippines. It’s because of the difficult route there that not many people make the trip over to Apo Island.

You’ll need to go to Dumaguete and travel to Malapatay, which is about an hour south of the city. From there, it’s a wet and wild boat ride to Apo Island’s shore in a traditional Southeast Asian boat called a ‘Bangka’.

Africa

Marvel at the flora and fauna in Mauritius, hike mountains in Morocco or discover the Ivory Coast in Cote d’Ivoire. Tourism makes up between 6-10 per cent of GDP in these countries.

Mauritius: Marine life and historic buildings

Mauritius is surrounded by the world’s third largest coral reef and is rich in biodiversity. There are plenty of diving and snorkelling spots to explore and lots of other water activities to choose from.

A visit to the island wouldn’t be complete, however, without exploring the history of it’s capital St Louis. You’ll be spoilt for choice with what to eat – there is a variety of restaurants and street vendors.

Mountains and souks in Morocco

Morocco is a North African country with coastline along the Mediterranean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean. It’s a fusion of Berber, Arabian and European culture. You can discover Fez’s ancient history or even learn to cook Moroccan food at Fez’s only cooking school. Or you could enjoy some retail therapy in one of the traditional souks of Marrakech.

But away from the two most typical attractions you think of in Morocco, there are also plenty of mountain hikes which offer stunning viewpoints.

Toubkal Massif is probably one of the most popular hiking spots for tourists. And for good reason – a hike up here will reward you with jaw-dropping views of High Atlas mountains.

But if you want to get off the beaten path, there are some fantastic hikes to be had across the Jebel Saghro in the east. Here you can wild camp among the mountains and marvel at the rock formations which resemble the rocky desert landscape of the Grand Canyon.

Cultural heritage on the Ivory Coast

Civil wars and political unrest have put tourists off visiting the Ivory Coast in previous years. But now the country is stable, it has many unspoiled beauty spots just waiting to be explored.

The capital city of Abidjan has been likened to New York City with its glittering skyscrapers. But it still has a tropical vibe to it.

Bordering with Guinea and Liberia is Mount Nimba Nature Reserve, which became a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1982. You won’t be short of flora and fauna to marvel at.

And if you’re looking for a beach getaway with some culture thrown in, Grand Bassam, the country’s second city is a favourite among tourists and locals alike.

Grand Bassam became a UNESCO world heritage site in 2012. Once the trading post in Colonial Cote d’Ivoire, the area is characterised by its faded 19th Century buildings.

If you want to immerse yourself in the local culture, Korhogo is the place to go. Korhogo is the capital of the Senufo people and dates back to the 13th Century. In the villages, there are opportunities to witness weavers, painters, metalworkers and wood carvers at work using traditional techniques.You might also be lucky enough to watch the ‘Panther dance’ or ‘Boloy’ being performed by some of the young men here.

The Americas

Panama, Jamaica and Mexico are the top three locations in the Americas which rely on tourism, which makes up 9 per cent of GDP in all three places collectively.

Birds of paradise in Panama

Panama was put on the map by it’s world famous 77 kilometre Panama Canal, which transformed the world’s shipping of goods by connecting the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean. Predating that was the Panama Railway, which has served several industrial purposes since it’s inauguration in 1855. Today, it’s a fantastic trip for tourists to take, with notable sites such as Soberania National Park, past Gatun Lake and the Panama Canal along the route.

It’s home to more species of birds and trees than the whole of North America, according to Panama’s official tourism website, so there are plenty of opportunities to get back to nature in this country. National parks and luscious jungles surround Panama’s capital city, so you’re never far from nature and all it’s beauty.

Jamaica: Rainforests and reggae

This Carribean island is crammed with luscious rainforests, reef-lined beaches and rugged mountains. It’s probably best known as the birthplace of Bob Marley and Kingston, the nation’s capital, is the place to embrace the Jamaican music scene.

Dunns Falls are the most popular choice for tourists looking to take a dip in some waterfalls. But YS Falls is the lesser known – and equally as stunning – alternative. You can enjoy the waterfalls in one of two ways: either by whizzing past on a zipline or during a refreshing swim in the natural spring pool there.

If you like history, visit Accompong Village, which tells the story of Jamaica’s Maroons (a name given to African slaves who fled their masters) who established settlements of their own. Accompong Village is named after one such Maroon from West Africa who fought the British and won possession of the land under the 1739 peace treaty.

Responsible tourism in Mexico

Last but not least, Mexico. It’s another country where the income from tourism is concentrated in tourism hubs such as Canun.

But there’s a lot more to this Latino country if you veer off the beaten track a bit. Wherever there’s a place overflowing with tourists, more often than not, there’s a quieter town or beach just around the corner. And that’s the case with San Pancho.

Round the coast from the overpopulated beaches of Sayulita, is it’s eco conscious neighbour, San Pancho, which is officially named San Francisco. The town has a range of social impact and environmental programs in place. So if you are visiting the area, make sure you spend some money here and support the town’s efforts with more responsible travel.

Spot flamingos at the Celestún Biosphere Reserve

Celestún is a quiet fishing village with one of its greatest attractions being their population of flamingos at the UNESCO World Heritage Biosphere Reserve, which prides itself on responsible tourism. Boats have to keep their distance from the wild flamingos who live in the rainforests and mangroves there.

Most people visiting Celestún travel from the colonial city of Merida for the day. But we would recommend you to spend a night or two in this sleepy village, and wake up for the sunrise feeding of these pink beauties. It’s a place to really enjoy when all of the other tourists have gone back to the city.