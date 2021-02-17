The Rise of the Wellness App

To hear more audio stories from publishers like The New York Times, download Audm for iPhone or Android. Pandemic fatigue hits different. You know the feeling: You’ve been online all day, bouncing between video calls with colleagues and FaceTimes with family, maybe pausing for a quick vinyasa flow. Your eyeballs feel glassy, your brain parched and limbs sluggish. When your workday is finally over, you consider leaving the house but hear the voice of the comedian Elsa Majimbo — it’s a pandeeeemic — in your head. Instead, you get back online, maybe to listen to a talk, binge a costume drama, play a few hours of Fortnite, look up a dinner recipe or fire up Seesaw to help your kids with their homework. This is the sum of your life now. You’re essentially a husk. In sweatpants. Shifting our entire lives indoors this past year has also meant shifting our entire lives online. For a significant part of the population, where we work, where we socialize, where we relax got squeezed into the same two-dimensional space: our screens. The distinction between work and everything else, already a blurry line for most Americans, got even blurrier. Many of us spend a vast majority of our waking hours working, rarely taking breaks for lunch, vacation or even parental leave. Before the pandemic, the workday was full of natural pauses like commuting, elevator rides, hallway chats, caffeine runs. Now many of us work for hours straight without even pausing to stand up. We worked at more than our jobs too: 2020 required a crash course in epidemiology, civics, capitalism, white supremacy, mutual aid and abolition. The pandemic also ignited an existential crisis for the white-collar worker class. Toiling under global capitalism often means alienation from the product of your labor or, at the very least, the means to shape or control it, and that discovery alone formed its own kind of despair.

Among white-collar workers, there was a sense of restlessness, both online (the number of daily active Twitter users jumped 24 percent) and offline, as households struggled to adapt. Employers scrambled to figure out how to offer support — which essentially meant keeping people working under circumstances in which work was basically impossible. Sick workers cost employers $575 billion in 2019, through missing work and showing up tired, unwell and unfocused and performing at partial capacity; that amount most likely increased significantly in 2020.

Before the pandemic, corporations already offered employees spas, on-site barbers, snacks and free meals, massages and exercise stipends. In March, these offerings became more plentiful: complimentary ergonomic evaluations, home-office equipment, free child care, free pet care, stipends sizable enough to purchase Pelotons and digital personal trainers, professional coaching, teletherapy, meditation apps. The overall amount spent annually on health care by corporations numbers in the billions. In 2020, the average budget for well-being programs — splashy add-ons beyond standard health care plans — increased from 2019 by nearly 40 percent, to $4.9 million. Mindfulness apps like Calm, Headspace, Fabulous, Rootd and Liberate all surged over the past year, downloaded by people in search of reprieve from the crushing anxiety of the virus. Even the mere act of tapping Calm open has a narcotic effect: You can hear a thick, sonorous hum of crickets and see a picture of a serene mountain range and peaceful lake. Last April, as the world moved into a global lockdown, more than two million people paid $69.99 for an annual subscription to the app, which includes a selection of “daily calms,” or short talks on things like the beauty of mandalas and de-escalating conflict, breathing exercises and soundscapes with titles like “White Noise Ocean Surf” and “Wind in Pines.” To date, one of Calm’s most popular pieces of content is a 39-minute bedtime story called “Dream With Me,” read in a sensual, drowsy voice by the British pop star Harry Styles. Released in early July, it immediately crashed the app because people were so eager to listen to it. Alexander Will, the chief strategy officer at Calm, told me that the company’s corporate partnerships saw “100 percent growth in the last year,” giving access to 10 million new people. The hype around the company secured an additional $75 million in investment from venture capitalists, pushing the company’s valuation above $2 billion. “Everyone has a mind, and almost everyone has a phone, and these are global issues,” Will told me. By Calm’s logic — which is shared by many app makers — we will never untether from our devices, using them for labor, connecting, community interactions, outsourcing errands. Now we reach for them to comfort us when we are anxious — even though they are often the primary source of that anxiety. Nearly 60 percent of Americans receive health insurance through their workplaces, a dynamic that tightly binds being cared for to being employed. The system solidified in the 1940s, an outgrowth of labor shortages during World War II, which forced companies to compete for the remaining eligible workers. A wartime freeze on wages meant it was illegal for businesses to dangle outrageous salaries; instead, they appealed with perks and benefits like health care, which were quickly determined to be free from taxation. (Europe, in ruin after the war, largely relied on government to deliver health care to the masses.)

Corporate wellness programs emerged in the 1950s to help workers cope with alcoholism and mental-health issues and encourage them to lead more healthful lives — in order to increase productivity and cut back on the ballooning costs of medical plans and the number of days people took off from work. They’ve only grown in the decades since and become more concrete as a business strategy to placate workers with back rubs and fancy meals. A 2010 Harvard study found that there’s a 6-to-1 return on investment: For every dollar spent on employee wellness, medical costs fall $3.27; costs associated with absenteeism drop a few dollars as well. For companies and corporations, those numbers add up. Health care costs are expected to rise because of Covid-related issues, according to several analysts who study health insurance. Employees who participate in corporate wellness programs do report more job satisfaction and higher levels of happiness, but there’s as much, if not more, research that suggests that our fixation on our smartphones contributes to headaches, bad posture, fatigue, depression and anxiety. Wellness, the way our culture chooses to define it, has become synonymous with productivity and self-optimization. But wellness isn’t something that can be downloaded and consumed, even if the constellations of sun-drenched photos on your Instagram feed indicate otherwise. Kelsea Little, a senior manager of brand content for the fund-raising platform GoFundMe, hosts a podcast for the company; her job involves highlighting stories to showcase and promote GoFundMe, including campaigns to create public gardens, organize volunteer efforts for the unhoused in Los Angeles and distribute clean water in Flint, Mich. During the pandemic, this has meant sifting through thousands of stories about people getting sick, being evicted and needing money for health care, funeral costs and groceries, among other things. “Every year we have wildfire season and hurricane season, and this was worse than that combined,” she told me. “There was also the fight for racial justice and equality, and we saw an insane amount of need on the platform.” Little has trouble sleeping in normal times, but the work during the pandemic ratcheted up her anxiety. “I’d be lying awake and thinking about all the things I’d read,” she told me. In 2020, GoFundMe added Calm to its suite of wellness benefits, and Little was an eager adopter. Mandy Moore reads her to sleep regularly. I asked Little if it’s hard to use an app to decompress after being online all day. “I’m trying to tell my brain, If I’m doing something for my health, it’s separate from the rest of my screen time,” she replied. “It’s not something we can avoid this year.” Wellness has become synonymous with productivity and self-optimization. But wellness isn’t something that can be downloaded and consumed. Little’s situation — turning to the same place that is causing the unrest in the first place — is one of the biggest paradoxes of our time. Our attachment to our devices and what we see on them is often the cause of our angst. Endlessly scrolling through Netflix and checking social media notifications is not just a byproduct of boredom; it’s a function of design intended to be so persuasive that it feels urgent and impossible to stop. Technology is doing more than capturing our attention — it’s extracting whatever data it can get from us and monetizing it. Shoshana Zuboff, a social psychologist and professor emerita at Harvard, describes this as “surveillance capitalism,” the mining of private human experiences for raw behavioral data that can be sold to advertisers eager to anticipate trends in the marketplace.