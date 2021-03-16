The UK’s prime minister is to unveil plans to shift Britain’s foreign policy focus, following the country’s exit from the European Union.

Boris Johnson plans to travel to India next month for his first international visit since the end of the Brexit transition period, signalling his government’s intention to shift the country’s foreign policy focus to India and the Pacific.

As part of this policy, Britain is applying for partner status in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will be sent to the region later this year for its first operational deployment.

Writing in the Times newspaper before publishing the defence, security and foreign policy review, Johnson claimed “the objective of Global Britain is not to swagger or strike attitudes on the world stage”.

The PM continued in his article that record spending on defence and science would let the UK “engage with and help the rest of the world”.

The Times reports in a news piece that it has a copy of the report leaked prior to publication, and the report outlines that China is the biggest state-based threat facing the UK.

Defence spending justified by terror threats?

It also reports the UK government is warning terrorist groups could unleash a “dirty bomb” attack before 2030.

Meanwhile, an indication that Britain will increase its stockpile of nuclear weapons has angered campaigners.

The country’s lone Green Party MP said on Twitter: “How on earth is Britain’s security enhanced by triggering a new global nuclear arms race?

“This provocative, illegal & morally obscene use of resources would protect us better if it were used to fill the climate shaped hole at the heart of UK policy.”