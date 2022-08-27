Tableau de bord du vendredi soir de la BCR – Shaw Local

Posted by Robinette GirardLast Modified
Tableau de bord du vendredi soir de la BCR – Shaw Local

Conférence des Trois Rivières

Érié-Prophetstown 54, Mendota 34

Monmouth-Roseville 22, Kewanee 16

Orion 42, Salle 12

Princeton 41, Rockridge 22

St. Bède 28, Sherrard 14

Sterling Newman 28 ans, Morrison 6 ans

Autres jeux de zone

Amboy-LaMoille 28, Polo 12

Annawan-Wethersfield 35, Monmouth United 16

Dixon 34, Oregon 6

SMGC 23, Fieldcrest 14

Fulton 31, Galène 12

LP 31, East Moline 12

Marquette 26, Aurora Christian 20

Ottawa 13, Plano 12

Rochelle 14, Woodstock 7

Sterling 40, Lacs 7

Streator 52, East Peoria 0

Villa Grove 33, Bureau Valley 12