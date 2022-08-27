Tableau de bord du vendredi soir de la BCR – Shaw Local

Conférence des Trois Rivières
Érié-Prophetstown 54, Mendota 34
Monmouth-Roseville 22, Kewanee 16
Orion 42, Salle 12
Princeton 41, Rockridge 22
St. Bède 28, Sherrard 14
Sterling Newman 28 ans, Morrison 6 ans
Autres jeux de zone
Amboy-LaMoille 28, Polo 12
Annawan-Wethersfield 35, Monmouth United 16
Dixon 34, Oregon 6
SMGC 23, Fieldcrest 14
Fulton 31, Galène 12
LP 31, East Moline 12
Marquette 26, Aurora Christian 20
Ottawa 13, Plano 12
Rochelle 14, Woodstock 7
Sterling 40, Lacs 7
Streator 52, East Peoria 0
Villa Grove 33, Bureau Valley 12