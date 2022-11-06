Tableau de bord des éliminatoires de la zone BCR

Classe 3A

#1 Princeton 26, #8 Gênes-Kingston 2

#4 Elmhurst IC Catholique 35, #5 Stillman Valley 14 (4Q)

#7 Durand-Pecatonica (8-2) à #2 Reed-Custer (10-0), 17h

#1 Fairbury Prairie Central 41, #9 Roxana 20

#4 Tolono Unity 35, 35 Mt. Carmel 15

#7 St.Joseph-Ogden (7-3) au #15 Stanford Olympia (6-4), 18 h

# 3 Williamsville 18, # 6 Eureka 0 (4e quart-temps)

Vendredi: #6 Byron 56, #3 Sénèque 21

Classe 1A

# 4 Fulton 28, # 12 Rockford luthérien 0

# 10 Forreston 44, # 2 Chicago Hope Academy 16

#11 Dakota 30, #3 Ottawa Marquette 19

#1 Lena-Winslow 76, #8 ONEIDA 7

Classe 2A

#4 Rockridge 27, #12 Bloomington Central Catholique 18