Tableau de bord de l’historique IVWGI – Shaw Local

Une histoire de l’Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational
An – Lieu — Champion individuel — Champion par équipe
1958 South Bluff June Anderson, Mendota GC Non disponible
1959 South Bluff June Anderson, Mendota GC Non disponible
1960 South Bluff June Anderson, Mendota GC Non disponible
1961 South Bluff Doris Vicini, Pine Hills Non disponible
1962 Non disponible June Anderson, Mendota GC Non disponible
1963 Mendota GC June Anderson, Mendota GC Non disponible
1964 Pine Hills June Anderson, Mendota GC Non disponible
1965 Pine Hills Mary Dagraedt, South Bluff Non disponible
1966 DaDeCo Doris Vicini, Pine Hills Non disponible
1967 Parc aux cerfs Judy Krafcky, Pine Hills Pine Hills
1968 Morris CC Wilma Tibbetts, Mendota GC Pine Hills
1969 Spring Creek Kay Hines, DaDeCo Bureau Valley
1970 Non disponible Estetelle Green, Bureau Valley Non disponible
1971 DaDeCo Kay Hines, Parc aux cerfs de Pine Hills
1972 Deer Park Kay Hines, Pine Hills Bureau Valley
1973 Edgewood Kay Hines, Pine Hills Bureau Valley
1974 Lacon CC Jo Beth Camp, Lacon Lacon
1975 Mendota Kay Hines, Pine Hills Mendota GC
1976 Non disponible Louise Hill, Edgebrook Non disponible
1977 South Bluff Marianne Barnes, Lacon CC Spring Creek
1978 Spring Creek Marsha Leonard, Twin Creek Spring Creek
1979 Twin Creek Marsha Leonard, Twin Creek Tall Oaks
1980 DaDeCo Julie Baxter, Tall Oaks Bureau Valley
1981 Deer Park Sue Arbogast, Twin Creek Tall Oaks
1982 Edgewood Kathy Beck, DaDeCo Tall Oaks
1983 Lac caché Julie Baxter, Tall Oaks Lac caché
1984 Tall Oaks Kathy Beck, Deer Park Tall Oaks
1985 Bur. Vallée Judy Kalkwarf, Tall Oaks Tall Oaks
1986 Lacon CC Judy Kalkwarf, Lac caché de Tall Oaks
1987 Mendota GC June Anderson, Mendota GC Mendota GC
1988 Morris CC Jeri Dolezal, Mendota GC Morris CC
1989 Spring Creek Judy Kalkwarf, Tall Oaks Tall Oaks
1990 Tall Oaks Deb Seggerman, Tall Oaks Tall Oaks
1991 Twin Creek Judy Kalkwarf, Tall Oaks Tall Oaks
1992 Bur. Vallée Julie Orrison, Lacon CC Bureau Vallée
1994 Parc aux cerfs Kristy Pytel, Parc aux cerfs Parc aux cerfs
1995 Lacon CC Gina Steele, Spring Creek Edgewood
1996 Edgewood Janet Nave, Lacon CC Edgewood
1997 Spring Creek Roberta Bénévent, Green River Spring Creek
1998 Lac caché Roberta Benevento, Green River Spring Creek
1999 Tall Oaks Judy Kalkwarf, Tall Oaks Tall Oaks
2000 Bur. Vallée Roberta Benevento, Rivière Verte Rivière Verte
2001 Deer Park Penny Derick, Spring Creek Tall Oaks
2002 Edgewood Penny Derick, Edgewood Edgewood
2003 Lacon CC Carrie Riordan, Spring Creek Edgewood
2004 Oak Ridge Carol Balconi, Edgewood Edgewood
2005 Spring Creek Carrie Riordan, Spring Creek Edgewood
2006 Parc aux cerfs Carol Balconi, Edgewood Edgewood
2007 Edgewood Carrie Riordan, Spring Creek Edgewood
2008 Green River Carrie Riordan, Deer Park Edgewood
Chasse 2009. Ridge Carrie Riordan, Deer Park Hunter’s Ridge
2010 Oak Ridge Cheri Russell, Morris Spring Creek
2011 Spring Creek Carrie Riordan, Deer Park Oak Ridge
2012 Deer Park Katie Farrell, Hunter’s Ridge Oak Ridge
2013 Edgewood Carol Balconi, Edgewood Edgewood
2014 Green River Tammy Howlett, Green River Green River
2015 Lac caché Michelle Schmidt, Spring Creek Spring Creek
2016 Oak Ridge Cheri Russell, Morris Prophet Hills
2017 Spring Creek Cathy Verhulst, Prophet Hills Prophet Hills
2018 Wyaton Hills Carol Towne, Wyaton Hills Wyaton Hills
2019 Edgewood Cheri Russell, Morris Spring Creek
2020 Annulé en raison de la COVID-19
2021 Prophet Hills Cathy Verhulst, Prophet Hills Prophet Hills
Dimanche 2022 à Spring Creek
Compilé par Kevin Hieronymus