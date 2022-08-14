Actualité culturelle | News 24

Robinette Girardil y a 23 minutesDernière mise à jour: août 14, 2022
Tableau de bord de l'historique IVWGI - Shaw Local

Une histoire de l’Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational

An – Lieu — Champion individuel — Champion par équipe

1958 South Bluff June Anderson, Mendota GC Non disponible

1959 South Bluff June Anderson, Mendota GC Non disponible

1960 South Bluff June Anderson, Mendota GC Non disponible

1961 South Bluff Doris Vicini, Pine Hills Non disponible

1962 Non disponible June Anderson, Mendota GC Non disponible

1963 Mendota GC June Anderson, Mendota GC Non disponible

1964 Pine Hills June Anderson, Mendota GC Non disponible

1965 Pine Hills Mary Dagraedt, South Bluff Non disponible

1966 DaDeCo Doris Vicini, Pine Hills Non disponible

1967 Parc aux cerfs Judy Krafcky, Pine Hills Pine Hills

1968 Morris CC Wilma Tibbetts, Mendota GC Pine Hills

1969 Spring Creek Kay Hines, DaDeCo Bureau Valley

1970 Non disponible Estetelle Green, Bureau Valley Non disponible

1971 DaDeCo Kay Hines, Parc aux cerfs de Pine Hills

1972 Deer Park Kay Hines, Pine Hills Bureau Valley

1973 Edgewood Kay Hines, Pine Hills Bureau Valley

1974 Lacon CC Jo Beth Camp, Lacon Lacon

1975 Mendota Kay Hines, Pine Hills Mendota GC

1976 Non disponible Louise Hill, Edgebrook Non disponible

1977 South Bluff Marianne Barnes, Lacon CC Spring Creek

1978 Spring Creek Marsha Leonard, Twin Creek Spring Creek

1979 Twin Creek Marsha Leonard, Twin Creek Tall Oaks

1980 DaDeCo Julie Baxter, Tall Oaks Bureau Valley

1981 Deer Park Sue Arbogast, Twin Creek Tall Oaks

1982 Edgewood Kathy Beck, DaDeCo Tall Oaks

1983 Lac caché Julie Baxter, Tall Oaks Lac caché

1984 Tall Oaks Kathy Beck, Deer Park Tall Oaks

1985 Bur. Vallée Judy Kalkwarf, Tall Oaks Tall Oaks

1986 Lacon CC Judy Kalkwarf, Lac caché de Tall Oaks

1987 Mendota GC June Anderson, Mendota GC Mendota GC

1988 Morris CC Jeri Dolezal, Mendota GC Morris CC

1989 Spring Creek Judy Kalkwarf, Tall Oaks Tall Oaks

1990 Tall Oaks Deb Seggerman, Tall Oaks Tall Oaks

1991 Twin Creek Judy Kalkwarf, Tall Oaks Tall Oaks

1992 Bur. Vallée Julie Orrison, Lacon CC Bureau Vallée

1994 Parc aux cerfs Kristy Pytel, Parc aux cerfs Parc aux cerfs

1995 Lacon CC Gina Steele, Spring Creek Edgewood

1996 Edgewood Janet Nave, Lacon CC Edgewood

1997 Spring Creek Roberta Bénévent, Green River Spring Creek

1998 Lac caché Roberta Benevento, Green River Spring Creek

1999 Tall Oaks Judy Kalkwarf, Tall Oaks Tall Oaks

2000 Bur. Vallée Roberta Benevento, Rivière Verte Rivière Verte

2001 Deer Park Penny Derick, Spring Creek Tall Oaks

2002 Edgewood Penny Derick, Edgewood Edgewood

2003 Lacon CC Carrie Riordan, Spring Creek Edgewood

2004 Oak Ridge Carol Balconi, Edgewood Edgewood

2005 Spring Creek Carrie Riordan, Spring Creek Edgewood

2006 Parc aux cerfs Carol Balconi, Edgewood Edgewood

2007 Edgewood Carrie Riordan, Spring Creek Edgewood

2008 Green River Carrie Riordan, Deer Park Edgewood

Chasse 2009. Ridge Carrie Riordan, Deer Park Hunter’s Ridge

2010 Oak Ridge Cheri Russell, Morris Spring Creek

2011 Spring Creek Carrie Riordan, Deer Park Oak Ridge

2012 Deer Park Katie Farrell, Hunter’s Ridge Oak Ridge

2013 Edgewood Carol Balconi, Edgewood Edgewood

2014 Green River Tammy Howlett, Green River Green River

2015 Lac caché Michelle Schmidt, Spring Creek Spring Creek

2016 Oak Ridge Cheri Russell, Morris Prophet Hills

2017 Spring Creek Cathy Verhulst, Prophet Hills Prophet Hills

2018 Wyaton Hills Carol Towne, Wyaton Hills Wyaton Hills

2019 Edgewood Cheri Russell, Morris Spring Creek

2020 Annulé en raison de la COVID-19

2021 Prophet Hills Cathy Verhulst, Prophet Hills Prophet Hills

Dimanche 2022 à Spring Creek

Compilé par Kevin Hieronymus

