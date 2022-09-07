Tableau de bord BCR mardi soir

Volley-ball

Comté de Putnam à LaMoille

Annawan bat. Henry-Senachwine 25-19, 26-24

Kaneland bat. PL 25-17, 25-12

Mendota a vaincu. Salles 25-16, 25-10

Newman déf. Saint Bède 25-15, 25-22

Monmouth-Roseville bat. PE 25-16, 25-19

Golf pour garçons

Chez Mendota : Princeton 175, Mendota 175, Hall 194 (PHS gagne par bris d’égalité du 5e homme

À Spring Creek : St. Bede 154, Bureau Valley 162, Newman 169

JV – BV 199, Saint-Bède 207, Newman 227

Golf de filles

A El Paso : El Paso-Gridley 197, Saint-Bède 223, Pontiac 223