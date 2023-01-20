Actualité culturelle | News 24
Tableau de bord BCR du jeudi 18 janvier
Scores de zone pour le jeudi 19 janvier
Basket-ball garçons
Fulton 64, AFC 32
Basket filles
Dee-Mack 53, Fieldcrest 40
Salle 44, Mendota 14
SOPHOMORES : Hall 44, Mendota 14
Newman 46, Saint-Bède 33
Princeton 57, Kewanee 48
SOPHOMORES Princeton 46, Kewanee 23
Rockridge 33, Riverdale 31
Sherrard 45, Orion 37
Tournoi des trois comtés
Consolation – Midland 49, Dwight 47
Troisième – Marquette contre Roanoke-Benson
Titre – # 1 Seneca contre # 3 Putnam County
Tournoi des Petits Dix
#5 Earlville 50, #8 DePue 22
#7 Indian Creek 30, #6 Hiawatha 27 (OT)
#1 Newark 31, #4 Somonauk-Leland 25
#2 Serena 56, #3 Hinckley-Big Rock 26
Lutte
Princeton 54, La Salle-Pérou 24
Orion 45, Kewanee 33