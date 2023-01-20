Actualité culturelle | News 24

Tableau de bord BCR du jeudi 18 janvier

Tableau de bord BCR du jeudi 18 janvier

Scores de zone pour le jeudi 19 janvier

Basket-ball garçons

Fulton 64, AFC 32

Basket filles

Dee-Mack 53, Fieldcrest 40

Salle 44, Mendota 14

SOPHOMORES : Hall 44, Mendota 14

Newman 46, Saint-Bède 33

Princeton 57, Kewanee 48

SOPHOMORES Princeton 46, Kewanee 23

Rockridge 33, Riverdale 31

Sherrard 45, Orion 37

Tournoi des trois comtés

Consolation – Midland 49, Dwight 47

Troisième – Marquette contre Roanoke-Benson

Titre – # 1 Seneca contre # 3 Putnam County

Tournoi des Petits Dix

#5 Earlville 50, #8 DePue 22

#7 Indian Creek 30, #6 Hiawatha 27 (OT)

#1 Newark 31, #4 Somonauk-Leland 25

#2 Serena 56, #3 Hinckley-Big Rock 26

Lutte

Princeton 54, La Salle-Pérou 24

Orion 45, Kewanee 33

