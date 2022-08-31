Tableau d’affichage du mardi soir

Golf pour garçons

St. Bede 162, Hall 174, Kewanee 201

Bureau Valley, Mid-County à Ridgewood

Golf de filles

Saint-Bède 235, La Salle-Pérou 243

Princeton à Indian Creek

Volley-ball

Somonauk à DePue

Bureau Valley bat. Mendota 25-15, 25-13

SOPH : BV 25-13, 25-20

PREMIÈRE ANNÉE : Mendota 25-20, 20-25, 25-22

Newman déf. Kewanee

Dixon a vaincu. Princeton 28-26, 25-15

SOPHS : Dixon 25-22, 25-20

PREMIÈRE ANNÉE: PHS 25-14, 25-12

Saint Bède bat. Salles 25-12, 25-15

Fieldcrest a vaincu. Comté de Putnam 2-1

Henri déf. Comté de Stark 25-10, 25-21