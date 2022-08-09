Supersections 1A et 2A terminées: séries éliminatoires de softball IHSA dans la zone temporelle – scores / calendrier 2022

Un regard sur les équipes de softball de la région du Times en séries éliminatoires – 2022
CLASSE 1A
Régional de Dwight
lundi 16 mai
Match 1: (9) Grant Park 11, (10) St.Anne 3
Jeu 2: (5) Dwight 18, (11) Kankakee Grace Christian Academy 0
mardi 17 mai
Jeu 3 : (2) Serena 17(9) Grant Park 0 (3 auberge)
mercredi 18 mai
Jeu 4 : (3) Forêt/Flanagan-Cornell 8(5) Dwight 5
[ Area Roundup: WFC softball advances to regional title game; Ottawa diamond teams fall in extras ]
vendredi 20 mai
Jeu 5 : (3) Forêt/Flanagan-Cornell 12, (2) Serena 3
[ 1A Softball: Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell avenges early-season loss to Serena to claim Dwight Regional crown ]
Région de Newark
lundi 16 mai
Jeu 1 : (7) Earlville 6(8) Ruisseau Indien 4
mardi 17 mai
Jeu 2 : (1) New York 10, (7) Earlville 0 (6 auberge)
jeudi 19 mai
Jeu 3 : (4) Académie Marquette 10(6) Gardner-South Wilmington 0
[ 1A Softball: Marquette blanks G-SW to set up regional final showdown with Newark ]
vendredi 20 mai
Jeu 4 : (1) New York 2, (4) Académie Marquette 1
[ Softball: Newark survives scare against Marquette, wins sixth straight regional title ]
Sectionnel Dwight
mardi 24 mai
Jeu 1 : Forêt/Flanagan-Cornell 10, Illinois luthérien 3
[ 1A Softball: Steady, confident WFC earns spot in 1A’s Sweet 16 ]
mercredi 25 mai
Jeu 2 : Newark 13, Walther Christian 3 (6 auberge)
[ Newark routs Walther Christian in sectional semis ]
samedi 28 mai
Jeu 3 : Newark 6, Forêt/Flanagan-Cornell 3 (10 auberge)
[ Softball: ‘The most unbelievable feeling’ Newark finds late magic, rallies past WFC in 10 for sectional title ]
Sectionnel LeRoy
samedi 28 mai
Match 3 : Heyworth 2, Macon Meridian 0 (championnat)
Supersection de l’Université Wesleyan de Bloomington Illinois
lundi 30 mai
Jeu 1 : Newark 1, Heyworth 0
[ 1A Softball: Newark punches ticket for first trip to IHSA State with 1-0 blanking of Heyworth ]
Tournoi final d’État
Site : Complexe sportif Peoria Louisville Slugger
vendredi 3 juin
Match 1 à 10h00 : Newark contre Glasford Illini Bluffs
Match 2 à 12h30 : Casey-Westfield contre Forreston
samedi 4 juin
Match 3 à 9h00 : Loser Game 1 contre Loser Game 2 (3e place)
Jeu 4 à 11h30 : Vainqueur Jeu 1 vs Vainqueur Jeu 2 (Championnat)
CLASSE 2A
Régional de Gênes-Kingston
lundi 16 mai
Jeu 1 : (7) Sandwich 3(6) Gênes-Kingston 2
mardi 17 mai
Match 2 : (2) Richmond-Burton 5, (7) Sandwich 2
jeudi 19 mai
Jeu 3: (5) Aurora Rosary 6, (3) Aurora Central Catholic 0
vendredi 20 mai
Match 4 : (2) Richmond-Burton 2, (5) Aurora Rosary 1 (8 inn.)
Régional des chutes de roche
lundi 16 mai
Jeu 1 : (7) Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland 14(8) West Carroll 7
[ 2A Softball: Bre VerCautren, Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland advance past West Carroll ]
mardi 17 mai
Jeu 2 : (1) Rock Falls 10, (7) Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland 0 (6 auberge)
mercredi 18 mai
Jeu 3 : (3) Oregon 8, (6) Byron 0
vendredi 20 mai
Jeu 4: (3) Oregon 6, (1) Rock Falls 0
Sectionnel Richmond-Burton
mardi 24 mai
Match 1 : Richmond-Burton 2, Oregon 1
jeudi 26 mai
Jeu 2 : Stillman Valley 6, Marengo 5
vendredi 27 mai
Match 3 : Richmond-Burton 4, Stillman Valley 3
Région centrale de la vallée de l’Illinois
lundi 16 mai
Jeu 1 : (7) El Paso-Gridley 8, (8) Crête de champ 3
mardi 17 mai
Jeu 2 : (2) Tremont 10, (7) El Paso-Gridley 0
Match 3 : (3) Illinois Valley Central 7, (6) Eureka 0
vendredi 20 mai
Match 4 : (2) Tremont 2, (3) Illinois Valley Central 1
Sectionnel Tremont
mardi 24 mai
Jeu 1 : Prophetstown 2, Brimfield 1 (8 auberge)
vendredi 27 mai
Jeu 2 : Rockridge 2, Tremont 1
samedi 28 mai
Jeu 3 : Rockridge 10, Prophetstown 1
East Peoria EastSide Center Supersectional
lundi 30 mai
Match 1 : Rockridge 1, Richmond-Burton 0
Régional de Manten
lundi 16 mai
Jeu 1: (6) Wilmington 15, (7) Momence 0
Jeu 2 : (8) Peotone 14, (5) Reed-Custer 7
mardi 17 mai
Match 3 : (2) Manteno 11, (6) Wilmington 1
jeudi 19 mai
Jeu 4 : (3) Sénèque 4(8) Péotone 0
vendredi 20 mai
Jeu 5 : (2) Manten 5, (3) Sénèque 4
Sectionnel Herscher
mardi 24 mai
Match 1 : Pontiac 3, Manteno 2 (8 auberge)
mercredi 25 mai
Jeu 2 : Kankakee McNamara 9, Coal City 2
samedi 28 mai
Match 3 : Pontiac 3, Kankakee McNamara 0
Supersection de l’Université Olivet Nazarene
lundi 30 mai
Match 1 : Pontiac 3, Montini 0
Tournoi final d’État
Site : Complexe sportif Peoria Louisville Slugger
vendredi 3 juin
Match 1 à 15h00 : Rockridge contre Pontiac
Match 2 à 17h30 : Tolono Unity contre Freeburg
samedi 4 juin
Match 3 à 13h00 : Loser Game 1 contre Loser Game 2 (3e place)
Jeu 4 à 15h30 : Gagnant du Jeu 1 contre Vainqueur du Jeu 2 (Championnat)
CLASSE 3A
Morris Régional
mardi 24 mai
Jeu 1 : (2) Ottawa 7(8) Plano 0
[ 3A Softball: McKenzie Oslanzi strikes out 17 in Ottawa’s 7-0 regional win over Plano ]
Jeu 2 : (3) Morris 2, (5) Kankakee 1
samedi 28 mai
Jeu 3 : (3) Morris 1, (2) Ottawa 0
[ 3A softball: Morris edges Ottawa in 1-0 regional final nail-biter ]
Section de l’Académie catholique de Joliet
mardi 31 mai
Match 1 : Lemont 8, Morris 0
mercredi 1er juin
Match 2 à 16h30 : Chicago Heights Marian contre Oak Forest
vendredi 3 juin
Match 3 à 16h30 : Lemont vs. Winner Game 2
Geneseo Régional
mardi 24 mai
Match 1 : (1) Metamora 11, (7) Galesburg 1 (5 auberge)
Jeu 2 : (4) Geneseo 3, (5) Filtre 0
[ 3A Softball: Streator’s season ends with 3-0 regional loss to Geneseo ]
vendredi 27 mai
Jeu 3 : (1) Metamora 6, (4) Geneseo 2
Coupe Washington
mardi 31 mai
Jeu 1 : Metamora 7, Bloomington 1
Jeu 2 : East Peoria 12, Rock Island 11
Vendredi 3 juin
Match 3 à 16h30 : Metamora contre East Peoria
East Peoria EastSide Center Supersectional
lundi 6 juin
Match 1 à 16 h 30 : gagnant de la section de la Joliet Catholic Academy contre gagnant de la section de Washington
Tournoi final d’État
Site : Complexe sportif Peoria Louisville Slugger
vendredi 10 juin
Match 1 à 10 h 00 : Vainqueur Kaneland Supersectional contre Gagnant East Peoria EastSide Center Supersectional
Match 2 à 12h30 : Vainqueur Decatur Millikin University Supersectional vs Vainqueur Rosemont Rosemont Stadium 1 Supersectional
samedi 11 juin
Match 3 à 9h00 : Loser Game 1 contre Loser Game 2 (3e place)
Jeu 4 à 11h30 : Vainqueur Jeu 1 vs Vainqueur Jeu 2 (Championnat)