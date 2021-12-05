Suivez EN DIRECT: L’ère Rangnick commence à Man United

Le nouveau patron Ralf Rangnick est dans la pirogue pour la première fois en tant qu’hôte de Manchester United, Crystal Palace. L’équipe est inchangée depuis la victoire contre Arsenal jeudi.

