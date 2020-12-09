What would this dumpster fire of a year be without a smoldering ruin of a Christmas to go out on?

No « Nutcracker. » No Radio City. No sitting in Santa’s lap. For many of us, no visiting with friends or relatives.

Whatever we consider a « normal » Christmas, this won’t be it. But then, an abnormal Christmas is nothing new.

People have been celebrating Christmas under daunting circumstances, in odd places, ever since the holiday began. Not, let us remind you, in a Thomas Kinkade living room with a glowing tree and a fireplace, but in a stable outside a motel.

So in honor of Christmas 2020 — God bless it — here are some other hard-luck holidays.

Christmases where people found themselves far from home. Or far from well. Or far from the nearest Boscov’s. Christmases where people had to improvise.

Christmases that just might make you feel better, this year, about your own.

Christmas in jail

« It was Christmas in prison, and the food was real good, We had turkey and pistols, carved out of wood. » sang John Prine (« Christmas in Prison »).

Christmas in jail is a pop music trope. It’s the ultimate hard-luck story — being stuck in the slammer while people outside are singing « Joy to the World. » Always good for a rueful laugh.

« Fairytale of New York » (The Pogues) and « Christmas in Jail » (The Youngsters) are other classics of the genre. But in real life, Christmas behind bars seems to vary from prison to prison.

« For the Christmas meal, they try to give a piece of roast chicken, which they don’t normally do, » said Carl Bryant, founder and CEO of the non-profit Ex-Felon Association Inc., based in Florida. He himself spent a (very short) stint in lockup during a Christmas and New Year’s.

« They try to give a little stuffing, which they don’t normally do, » he said. « Real stuffing. They also give them real Kool-Aid, and real beans. »

Prisons, like other places, decorate for the holidays. Sometimes, gift packages of commissary items and sundries are given to inmates. And outsiders do things. Bryant’s group, for example, distributes 2,300 Christmas cards to inmates of three Florida prisons. « These are handmade cards we have volunteers make from scratch, » he said.

Perhaps you’ve never thought much about Christmas cards. Perhaps you send and receive them, reflexively, every December. Now imagine being in a place where a Christmas card, from the outside world, is a gala event: a rare reminder that you are still part of the human race. « When you see who these cards go to, it just brightens their day, » Bryant said.

His non-profit group advocates for ex-felons — an important term, he says, that potential employers and bureaucrats often conflate with « felon. » And if ex-felons have a hard time of it, you can imagine what it’s like for those still behind bars. « The guys who have memories of Christmas are talking about it, trying to make it feel like Christmas in there, » he said.

A holiday song for tough times:In a difficult year, ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ speaks to us now more than ever

Did you know?:Here are some crazy Christmas customs you never heard of

Holiday light shows:From Bronx Zoo to Six Flags, here are 20 drive-thru holiday light shows worth the trip

Christmas in prison is all about peace and goodwill. The peace of the population — and the goodwill of the guards.

« If everybody’s kind of behaved, they might allow you to play some music in there, some Christmas music, » Bryant said.

« They’ll allow volunteers to bring in certain foods — pizza, sometimes chicken, » he said. « They allow church people to come in and do ministry. All of that depends on the guards. If he’s gonna be human that day, that’s lovely. But because of the way the system is and the way they train them, they believe every situation is a threat to them. »

Christmas at sea

No snow, no sleighs — just water, water everywhere. Fortunately, on those long voyages of yore, there was usually a drop to drink.

On Christmas, the grog would be passed around, and the seaman would toast each other — or toast the absent wives and sweethearts they might not see for years. It will be recalled that Scrooge, in « A Christmas Carol, » paid ghostly visits to every kind of place where Christmas is celebrated. Among them is a lonely ship at sea where « every man among them hummed a Christmas tune, or had a Christmas thought, » and a solitary lighthouse where the keepers « wished each other Merry Christmas in their can of grog. »

When the H.M.S. Bounty set sail on Dec. 23, 1787, practically the first thing the crew did was celebrate Christmas. « On Christmas Eve it blew a full gale, » Sven Wahlroos wrote in his book « Mutiny and Romance in the South Seas: A Companion to the Bounty Adventure. »

« By Christmas Day, however, the storm had abated somewhat, » Wahlroos wrote. « Christmas was celebrated with an extra issue of rum in addition to beef and plum pudding. » That voyage, at least, got off to a good start.

Christmas in a soup kitchen

Hunger never takes a holiday. But Dec. 25 can almost make the clients of the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen — homeless, jobless, sometimes friendless — feel like they’ve come home for Christmas.

« Last year we had prime rib, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, and tons of candy, » said Joyce Campbell, executive director of TASK. « The room seats 120 people, and we do a very nice Christmas dinner. We put up a Christmas tree and have other decorations up. Normally we play Christmas music in the background. »

That was December 2019. This year, their Christmas — like yours — will be downsizing. « It will all be grab-and-go, » Campbell said.

Which is to say clients will simply be handed a prepackaged meal, and then be on their not-so-merry way.

COVID and its economic fallout are affecting the number of people who are hungry — food pantries are reporting twice the normal business — and have drastically shrunk what is offered. Fellowship, as much as food, is an important commodity here. But this Christmas, the needy will be robbed of that, too. « We’re not doing any of that this year, » Campbell said. « It’s just hard. »

Saddest of all, this year TASK has had to close the toy room.

In the past, kids from struggling families went into a specially prepared room and were allowed to select one to two toys, donated to TASK, as Christmas presents (there’s also an adult gift program, where people get hoodies, socks and mittens). Not this year. « There are other agencies, with a greater focus on children, that will be doing that, » Campbell said.

She’ll miss the look of wonderment on the kids’ faces. « What I see there is this sense of disbelief, » she said. « Like, ‘I can go in there and take something?’ I think that has something to do with the circumstances in which they live. And they’re so well-behaved. »

But want, of course, can go deeper than that.

Last Christmas Eve, a man turned up on the doorstep of Fulfill — FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties — in Neptune. He was starving. « He had walked all the way to Neptune from a homeless shelter in Asbury Park because he needed food, » said Fulfill spokeswoman Karla Bardinas. « It was quite a hike. »

When the man was given groceries, including a jar of peanut butter, director Kim Guadagno returned to find him eating the peanut butter with his fingers. « He was that hungry, » Bardinas said. « He was eating directly from the peanut butter container. »

Christmas in a submarine

You think Christmas is a lot of pressure? Try celebrating it 500 feet below the surface of the water. That’s about 15 atmospheres (the weight of Earth’s atmosphere at sea level). But even down there, where oxygen is in limited supply, you can find Christmas in the air.

« The cooks made it special, » said former Navy lieutenant Frank Hood, who spent Christmas 1970 in a nuclear sub, the USS Seahorse, SSN-669, somewhere in the North Atlantic (the exact location, and the mission, are still classified). He is the co-author of « Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots, » « The Silent Service Speaks, » and many other books about submarine life and lore.

« We had a roast beef dinner, and they had all the fixings — mashed potatoes and green beans and homemade rolls, » he said. « Boy, it was delicious. I think we had ice cream and apple pie. They really did it up. »

If that doesn’t sound impressive, imagine making that feast for more than 100 men, in a cramped galley with barely enough room to swing a catfish.

« It’s no bigger than a broom closet — 6 feet wide, 8 feet deep, » he said. « You had to store food everyplace, and pull everything out as you need the materials. I’m sure it took hours to cook all this and store it and keep it hot. They had a whole plan. »

There was music. « We had an old reel-to-reel tape recorder in the bulkhead wall, » Hood said. « We never used that thing; we never played it at all. But we played it for Christmas, at dinner. Bing Crosby, all the traditional stuff. It was definitely a novelty. »

There was special cutlery. « They got out the fine china, » Hood said. « The Navy has white, with a blue anchor and a gold rim. It was like walking into a really good restaurant. »

Best of all, there was a special tablecloth. « Because I was an officer, I ate in the wardroom, » he said. « The officers’ wives had made a special tablecloth for Christmas Day. We knew nothing of this. We were totally surprised to see that tablecloth. »

Submarines are — to state the obvious — close-quarter dormitories. And 137 days underwater is a lot of time for interpersonal problems to fester. But on Christmas, Hood said, all is forgotten.

« You don’t get along with everybody — but you’ve got to, » he said. « But on Christmas Day, that all goes away. Everybody gets along. »

Christmas in a hospital

You’ve heard of the Flying Nun. And the Singing Nun. May we introduce you to the Skiing Nun?

Her name was Sister Columba Michalec. And she is one of the millions of people — across the world and down through the decades — who have made life a little easier for kids who have to spend Christmas in a hospital bed.

« Her compassion and caring for children were just marvelous, » said Arlene Keeling, R.N., Ph.D, a nursing historian and author of the book « The Nurses of Mayo Clinic: Caring Healers. »

Sister Michalec, of the Franciscans, was « chubby and jolly, » according to Keeling. Which is probably why, in the 1940s and ’50s, she was drafted to play Santa Claus for the children of the Mayo Clinic.

The clinic has been located, since 1864, in Rochester, Minnesota. Which is probably why Sister Michalec chose to make her entrance on skis.

« Santa would come down the hill where the children could see him from the playroom, » Keeling explained. « And of course he’d go through quite a few antics, and he’d spill his toys and fall in the snow. »

A second Santa, pediatrician Dr. Roger Kennedy, would take over for the actual gift distribution. « He dressed up in a Santa suit, » Keeling said. « He would play the inside Santa, because he knew all the kids and could call them by name. »

But in a hospital, it isn’t just kids who need Santa. Adults need him, too — especially in pandemic periods like this, when hospitals are war zones and everyone is overwhelmed. A century ago, during the 1918 flu pandemic, Mayo brought some holiday joy to soldiers in the hospitals in France.

« They had wards full of people, soldiers with injuries, many of whom were having their wounds treated with something called Dakin’s Solution, » Keeling said. « It’s a bleach solution, very painful, because these were raw wounds, and you can imagine putting bleach solution into a wound. They were trying to prevent gangrene. »

On top of that, the nurses at the American Mayo Clinic Base Hospital No. 26 in Allerey, France, were dealing with the flu. « In this case, they had 112 flu patients in the hospital, and by December half of them had died, » Keeling said.

But at least the armistice had been signed on Nov. 11. That was reason enough to celebrate. And these nurses went all out.

« They hung paper chains across the wards, and made sure there was special music, » Keeling said. « They sang carols. The nurses would get in a group and go from ward to ward. There was a tree and holly branches. There was a speech from the captain. There was a Christmas program printed and distributed to all the soldiers. And there was turkey, stuffing, cranberries. It brought joy to their faces, according to one of the nurses. »

Christmas at war

War doesn’t stop, just because it’s Christmas.

The Hessians made that mistake. Take a moment to feel sorry for those poor German mercenaries — drinking, laughing and celebrating, as anyone would, on Dec. 25, 1776, without a care in the world. Until that Grinch, George Washington, had to spoil everything by crossing the Delaware and fighting the Battle of Trenton. He didn’t take Christmas off.

Yet there was one time when Christmas did stop a war — almost. It’s a famous story: At least two movies, « Joyeaux Noel » (2005) and « The Christmas Truce » (2015), have told it. So did New York’s Dreamscape Theatre, which created the drama « In Fields Where they Lay » in 2009.

« This is a real, living example of all those ideals we talk about at Christmas really making a life-or-death difference, » Dreamscape co-founder Brad Raimondo, a Tenafly resident, told The Record.

It happened on Dec. 24, 1914, at Ypres on the Western Front.

British troops heard the sound of singing, coming from the enemy trenches. It was German soldiers, singing Christmas carols. They began singing along. Soon, the Germans and the English were shouting Christmas greetings to each other over no-man’s land. Spontaneously, everyone came to an agreement — all shooting would cease over the Christmas holiday.

It didn’t end there. Soldiers from opposite sides began exchanging gifts: whiskey, cigars, chocolate. There were stories of enemy soldiers meeting for drinks, and playing football together.

« Here were these not particularly powerful, not particularly educated, regular men, these guys in the trenches, who found a way to put the brakes on, » Raimondo said.

The officers in both camps, needless to say, were outraged. They did their best to discourage their men. Later, commanders would begin the practice of ordering bombardments on Christmas Eve, to nip any detente in the bud.

« From a storytelling standpoint, I was really interested in two moments, » said Raimondo, who developed the play with writer Ricardo Perez Gonzalez.

« First, what is the moment of choosing not to shoot when confronted with the enemy? » he said. « And second, what is the moment of starting to shoot again when you’re confronted with the guys you’ve just been shaking hands with? »

Christmas in outer space

In zero gravity, it’s enough of a challenge just to keep down your eggnog. But astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders did more than that, when they radioed down their famous Christmas Eve greetings from Apollo 8 on Dec. 24, 1968.

« For all the people on Earth, the crew of Apollo 8 has a message we would like to send you, » Anders began. « In the beginning God created the heaven and the Earth … »

For the next few moments, Anders and his shipmates took turns reading from Genesis. Then Boorman closed the transmission: « And from the crew of Apollo 8, we close with good night, good luck, a merry Christmas, and God bless all of you — all of you on the good Earth. »

It was, for those who were alive then, a transcendent moment.

Especially when you put it in context. There was once widespread agreement that 1968 was the Worst Year Ever (we can now pretty much all agree that it’s 2020).

It was the year of the King and the Kennedy assassinations, the urban riots, the madness at the Chicago Democratic Convention. People were looking for some kind of hope. Apollo 8, the first manned vehicle to orbit the moon — and the first to send back a picture of the Earth, whole, from space — was just the Christmas present everyone was waiting for. And the Dec. 24 message was the star at the top of the tree. “Thank you Apollo 8, » telegrammed one well-wisher. « You saved 1968. »

Americans might have been even more excited if they heard the discovery that Lovell radioed just before leaving lunar orbit.

« Roger, » he announced. « Please be informed there is a Santa Claus. »

Jim Beckerman is an entertainment and culture reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to his insightful reports about how you spend your leisure time, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: beckerman@northjersey.com

Twitter: @jimbeckerman1