An ex-Tottenham recruitment specialist has suggested that Emile Smith Rowe could have ended up joining Spurs rather than starring for their bitter North London rivals Arsenal.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder first joined the Gunners’ youth academy in 2010, and following loan spells at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield he has cemented himself as an important part of the first-team this season.

Smith Rowe played a starring role in Arsenal’s win over Spurs on Sunday, but according to former head of elite potential identification David Webb it could have all been very different, as Spurs attempted to lure the player away from the Emirates.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: « He (Smith Rowe) played against Tottenham for the Under-18s and he really stood out in the No10 role.

« It was his movement off the ball that was so eye-catching, and his work-rate as well. For a young player, that sometimes does not come in until later in their development. »

And he also claims Smith Rowe was exactly the sort of player who fitted the mould previous manager Mauricio Pochettino was looking for.

“We tried to sign him before he signed his scholarship at Arsenal, » Webb continued.

« He was a player that fitted the way Mauricio Pochettino played and even at 16 we were looking at him as a potential young player who could progress into the first team.”