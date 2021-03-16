Paul Gascoigne peeled off his shirt after he dropped out of a helicopter for an Italian reality show.

It’s no surprise Gazza, 53, made a dramatic entrance to Italian reality series L’Isola dei Famosi which translates as « The Celebrity Island » or « Island of the famous ».

Dropped from a helicopter, the former footballer then faced the gruelling task of swimming to the desert island where the show unfolds for the next 10 weeks.

All the drama was captured on camera as he plunged out of a helicopter.

Gazza has joined a group of celebrities who must survive on a desert island with nothing to help them.







They must work together to build shelters, keep warm as well as get food and water.

The football player put his muscular tattooed frame on display when he made his arrival.







Filming takes place on the island of Cayo Cochinos, off the coast of Honduras.

L’Isola dei Famosi has been running for nearly two decades after the first episode aired in 2003.







The winner will cash in a 100,000 euros prize fund.

Gazza is doing the show to honour his late nephew Jay Lennon Gascoigne.







Tragedy struck when his nephew Jay died of an overdose aged 22 in 2016.

And if he wins, Gazza said he’s going to donate the mega prize fund to a charity founded to commemorate Jay’s memory.







He told Italian magazine TV Sorrisi e Canzone: “If I win, I will give the prize money to a charity founded by my family in memory of my nephew.”

Gazza’s sister and Jay’s mum Anna Kerrigan gushed over her « amazing brother » for taking part in the series.







She said: « Really proud of my amazing brother.

« Winner all the way and to put the cherry on top of the cake if he wins he is giving the money to our Jay’s charity.







« Sleep tonight well Paul as tomorrow you’re jumping out of a plane and surviving on an island with all your Geordie supporters wishing you well.

« Love you little brother. »







