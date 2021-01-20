Chrishell Stause has reportedly settled her divorce with ex-husband Justin Hartley.

The pair endured a high profile split in November 2019 – with Justin demanding a divorce just two years after they exchanged vows.

Citing « irreconcilable differences, » Justin pulled the plug on their romance after nearly six years together.

And after what’s been a public break-up, the pair have finally agreed how to split up their assets before going their separate ways for good.

This week Justin submitted a judgment to the court which contained settlement details, The Blast reports.

It’s reported that the settlement states Justin will keep his earnings made from This Is Us.

In documents filed by Chrishell’s celeb attorney, Samantha Spector, the Selling Sunset star has asked for spousal support from Justin.

She also requested that her name be restored back to her maiden name.

Chrishell became a household name with Selling Sunset, which follows the Oppenheim Group as they flog mansions to Hollywood royalty.

On season 3 of the Netflix reality show, she said of the divorce: « Before we had a chance to figure anything out, he filed. I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew. »

Chrishell continued: « I’m trying to keep it together, but it’s a lot at once because everybody in the whole world knows at the same time I knew. »

She’s recently found love again after falling for professional dancer Keo Motsepe after meeting on the set of Dancing With The Stars in 2020 during her stint on the show.

It’s the first romance Chrishell has made public since her split from Justin.







Chrishell and Keo went Instagram official last month when they started sharing loved up snaps of themselves together.

The pair thrilled fans over Christmas by sharing festive snaps of themselves wearing matching onesies – and Chrishell taking 31-year-old Keo home to meet her family.

Meanwhile Justin struck up a romance with 31-year-old Moroccan actress Sofia Pernas.

The pair have gone Instagram official and have hinted they’ve shacked up together to endure the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

