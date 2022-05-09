Scott Disick a été aperçu en train de quitter le restaurant de Miami avec Mystery Girl

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Scott Disick a été aperçu en train de quitter le restaurant de Miami avec Mystery Girl

Scott Disick a quitté Papi Steak à Miami, en Floride, vers 2 heures du matin, avec une superbe fille blonde vêtue d’un haut court et d’une mini-jupe stylés.