Sauvé par le pont ! Hideki Matsuyama évite incroyablement l’eau | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Le golfeur japonais Hideki Matsuyama a été incroyablement chanceux lors de la première journée du tournoi Memorial avec ce coup qui a été sauvé par le pont.