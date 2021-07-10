Ronit Roy reacts to reports of him doing Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey starrer ‘Anupamaa’ and ‘Manoher Kahaniyan’

Actor Ronit Roy took to social media on Friday to clear speculations that he had taken up new assignments on television, referring particularly to reports suggesting he might appear in the hit show ‘Anupamaa’ and crime series ‘Manoher Kahaniyan’.

The popular TV show Anupamaa is going to see a new entry in main protagonist Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa’s life. And several names which are speculated to be the new man in Anupamaa’s life have been doing the rounds including Sharad Kelkar, Arshad Warsi and Ronit Roy.

However, putting an end to speculations, Ronit said he is not doing anything on TV as of now.

« Off late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I’m not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly, » Ronit tweeted.

The actor’s tweet came minutes after he denied being part of the crime series titled « Manoher Kahaniyan ». Reacting to a media report that claims Ronit would be hosting the show, the actor wrote: « Nope! »

The actor’s tweet also comes amid unconfirmed reports claiming he would be seen in a lead role of the TV soap « Anupamaa » alongside Rupali Ganguly.

Earlier, Sharad Kelkar had denied the reports and stated he doesn’t have time for daily soaps. In an interview with india.com, the actor said, « No, there is nothing of that sort. No no no. I don’t think I have dates for daily soaps. »

Arshad Warsi too had denied being part of ‘Anupamaa’.

Taking to Twitter, the actor quashed the rumours that he will take on the role of the new male lead, and called them ‘untrue’. « This news is absolutely UNTRUE. Please get your facts right, » he wrote in his tweet.

Reportedly, actors such as Rajeev Khandelwal, Salil Ankola, and Vishal Singh are being considered to play Anupamaa’s new love interest.

The show, which has been on the top of the TRP charts, will see this new entry by the end of July.