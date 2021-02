Rishi Sunak risks clash with MPs by using Budget to pave way to tax hikes

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has set himself up for a clash with Conservative backbenchers by signalling that next week’s Budget will start the job of repairing the damage to public finances done by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Sunak’s comments will fuel expectations of a hike in corporation tax in his 3 March statement, alongside other potential cash-raising measures like freezing income tax thresholds to push more workers into higher bands as their pay rises.

But Tory MPs in the so-called Red Wall seats in the Midlands and North won from Labour in the 2019 election have warned that tax rises must be deferred until economic recovery is under way, with the chancellor focusing instead on investment to get people back to work.

Barrow and Furness MP Simon Fell said backbenchers were ready to be “an absolute nightmare” for the chancellor by demanding resources for their constituencies, while Carlisle’s John Stevenson said it was “too early” for tax rises while the £20-a-week uplift to Universal Credit should be kept for as long as a year.

Downing Street has said that votes on the Budget package will be regarded as a confidence issue, with chief whip Mark Spencer warring MPs they could be thrown out of the parliamentary party if they rebel.

In a pre-Budget interview with the Financial Times, Mr Sunak said that he wanted to “level with people” about the state of the nation’s public finances, with state debt above £2 trillion for the first time in history, equivalent to an entire year’s GDP.

“There are some people who think you can ignore the problem,” said the chancellor. “And, worse, there are some people who think there isn’t a problem at all. I don’t think that.”

Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday

Mr Sunak has faced pressure to allow borrowing to continue at a time when interest rates are at historic lows.

But he made clear he was sensitive to the risk that after a decade of low interest, the UK is exposed to relatively small hikes in rates.

A rise in 10-year UK government borrowing costs by half a percentage point over the past month has already sparked concern at the Treasury.

And Mr Sunak said a further hike of just one percentage point across all rates would add £25bn to the annual cost of servicing the debt.

“Because we now have far more debt than we used to and because interest rates . . . at least a month or two ago were exceptionally low, that means we remain exposed to changes in those rates,” the chancellor said.

“That is why I talk about levelling with people about the public finances and our plans to address them.”

The chancellor will use his Budget statement to make the case for “honesty” with voters about the consequences of deploying £280bn of borrowed money to prop up the economy during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Read more

“All of us as Conservative MPs … are elected by the British people because people trust us with the nation’s public finances, they trust us with their money, they trust us to run the economy responsibly,” he said.

“I stood up at the beginning of this thing and said I will do whatever it takes to protect the British people through this crisis and I remain committed to that,.

“We went big, we went early, but there is more to come and there will be more to come in the Budget. But there is a challenge and I want to level with people about the challenge.”

With Boris Johnson’s commitment to a “levelling up” agenda of big-spending investment in major projects and Mr Sunak signalling that he wants to back jobs and apprenticeships and offer support to start-up companies, it looks likely that big business will bear the brunt of early moves to bolster Treasury revenues.

Reports that the chancellor will announce a gradual rise in corporation tax from 19 to 23 per cent have achieved the unusual result of uniting Tory MPs with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in opposition to a tax hike on business – though shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds clarified that Labour’s position relates to rises in the immediate future.





UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures



UK news in pictures 26 February 2021 A dog stands on rocks as the sun rises behind it at New Brighton beach, Wirral PA UK news in pictures 25 February 2021 Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds delivers a pre-Budget speech to the Institute of Global Prosperity at Labour Party headquarters in London PA UK news in pictures 24 February 2021 Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock looks on outside Downing Street in London, Britain REUTERS UK news in pictures 23 February 2021 Two surfers make their way into the sea off of Boscombe beach in Dorset PA UK news in pictures 22 February 2021 Crocuses bloom outside Trinity College in Cambridge PA UK news in pictures 21 February 2021 Street art adorns many of the streets and walls around the Digbeth area of Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 20 February 2021 Parts of Callander in Stirlingshire flooded after the River Teith burst its banks PA UK news in pictures 19 February 2021 The sun rises over St Mary’s Lighthouse, Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 18 February 2021 Cars drive along the A1101 in Welney, Norfolk, which is passable again after two months submerged by floodwater PA UK news in pictures 17 February 2021 Professor Green announces Tideway’s new 25km Super Sewer is ‘Heading East’, marking a major stage in the construction of the tunnel, as two giant Tunnel Boring Machines link up to break through into Bermondsey and commence tunnelling towards East London. Once completed, the sewer system will prevent millions of tonnes of raw sewage entering the Thames PA UK news in pictures 16 February 2021 man holds up signs reading “I LOST MY JOB!!” and “BORIS, WHO IS GOING TO PAY THIS BILL? I DON’T HAVE ANY MONEY TO PAY MY CREDIT CARD” at the window of his hotel room at the Radisson Blu hotel in London Getty UK news in pictures 15 February 2021 Passengers arriving at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 are escorted by security personal to buses. From today, people arriving from 33 « red list » countries, including South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, must isolate in hotels rooms for 10 days at their own expense. The policy was announced late last month in response to the emergence of new variants of the novel coronavirus that are more resistant to existing vaccines. Getty UK news in pictures 14 February 2021 People play ice hockey on frozen flooded fields near Ely in Cambridgeshire PA UK news in pictures 13 February 2021 Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, accompanied by Sarah Rose (left), MD of the Northumbria healthcare PPE manufacturing hub in Seaton Delaval PA UK news in pictures 12 February 2021 Lanterns hang across the street to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Ox, in Chinatown, central London, during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. PA UK news in pictures 11 February 2021 European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic at London’s St Pancras Station after arriving in the UK ahead of talks with Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove on the Northern Ireland protocol. PA UK news in pictures 10 February 2021 A frozen road sign and hedgerow are covered in icicles, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Shenley, Hertfordshire Reuters UK news in pictures 9 Februrary 2021 People walk up Gardner street in Glasgow as snow blankets the city AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 8 February 2021 Drifting snow covers a car in Harwood, County Durham PA UK news in pictures 7 February 2021 People walk through the snow in Knole Park in Sevenoaks Getty UK news in pictures 6 February 2021 A boy sledges at Moulin Moor near Pitlochry, as storm Darcy approaches, in Scotland Reuters UK news in pictures 5 February 2021 Research centre assistant Layla Hillsden with a rare copy of the 1647 Beaumont and Fletcher folio, an anthology of plays by John Fletcher and William Beaumont, from the personal library of King Charles II that has recently been acquired by Special Collections at the University of Leeds PA UK news in pictures 4 February 2021 Al Goodridge, from Newtonmore, uses an axe to create a channel in the ice for his wife Alice to swim in in Loch Insh, in the Cairngorms National Park PA UK news in pictures 3 February 2021 A mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore, by artist Robert Newbiggin, adorns a wall in Southport. The WWII veteran raised nearly £33 million for NHS charities ahead of his 100th birthday last year by walking laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. He was admitted to Bedford Hospital this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19 and died yesterday with his family present Getty UK news in pictures 2 February 2021 Police officers remove an environmental activist protesting against the HS2 high speed rail line, from the roof of the HS2 office in central London on February 2, 2021. – Designed to run to the former industrial powerhouse Birmingham and then Manchester and Leeds, HS2 was supposed to follow on from London’s southern Eurostar connection with Paris AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 1 February 2021 Christine Barry lifts her son Oran, two, up to kiss a statue of St Brigid as they visit St Brigid’s holy well in Co Kildare to mark St Brigid’s Day which is seen by many in Ireland as the first day of Spring PA UK news in pictures 31 January 2021 People walk a dog in Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield, West Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 30 January 2021 Firefighters inspect the charred remains of a block at Napier Barracks after police have said a fire was started deliberately in Folkestone, England. Napier Barracks, part of the disused Somerset House Sir John Moore Army Barracks, has been used since last summer to house Asylum Seekers arriving from France to the South Coast. It has been reported that 120 of the 400 people being housed there have caught Coronavirus and a visiting doctor had described the living conditions as “inhumane” Getty UK news in pictures 29 January 2021 Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community take part in Friday prayers at the Baitus Subhan Mosque in Croydon, England. For nearly the past year, the Covid-19 pandemic, and its resulting limits on public gatherings, have forced religious communities to find new ways to observe prayers, with many events being marked at home. Mosques as well as other places of religious worship remain open, though numbers have been limited to help maintain social distancing Getty UK news in pictures 28 January 2021 Artwork depicting animals, created by Raymond and Leonard is displayed in the window of a house in Acton, London, to launch The Great Big Art Exhibition, the nation’s largest ever exhibition, an initiative by Firstsite PA UK news in pictures 27 January 2021 Fishing boats, some abandoned, lie in the waters of the River Wyre at Fleetwood in Lancashire PA UK news in pictures 26 January 2021 A group of friends use a sheet to sledge in the snow-covered Lickey Hills Country Park, Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 25 January 2021 A cyclist watches the sun rise from Primrose Hill PA UK news in pictures 24 Janaury 2021 People go sledging in the snow on Parliament Hill on Hampstead Heath Getty UK news in pictures 23 January 2021 Denise Munday (left) and Ruth Richards (right) check on Ruth’s rescued ex-battery hens, in flood water at her home near Naburn Lock in York following heavy rain during Storm Christoph PA UK news in pictures 22 January 2021 The clean up as floodwater begins to recede from the town of Northwich, Cheshire, in the aftermath of Storm Christoph Getty UK news in pictures 21 January 2021 Members of the Emergency services work to evacuate Care Home residents after they became stranded by flood water, in Northwich, northwest England as Storm Christoph brings heavy rains and flooding across England AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 20 January 2021 Flooding underneath the A46 at Six Hills Lane in Leicestershire, as Storm Christoph is set to bring widespread flooding, gales and snow to parts of the UK PA UK news in pictures 19 January 2021 A surfer rides a wave in the sea off of Boscombe beach in Dorset PA UK news in pictures 18 January 2021 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside a room where technicians are manufacturing the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine at Oxford Biomedica, in Oxford Reuters UK news in pictures 17 January 2021 People on the sea front in Brighton during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus PA UK news in pictures 16 January 2021 Cubicles erected inside Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire, for people to receive an injection of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine PA UK news in pictures 15 January 2021 Vehicles negotiate a flooded road in Mountsorrel, Leciestershire, with a large swathe of England covered by 30 flood warnings by lunchtime Friday PA UK news in pictures 14 January 2021 NHS workers from hospitals across the capital during a socially distanced protest outside Downing Street, London, timed to coincide with the weekly clap for heroes PA UK news in pictures 13 January 2021 A public health notice to ‘stay home’ at a bus stop in London EPA UK news in pictures 12 January 2021 The sun rises behind Scarborough Castle in Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 11 January 2021 A healthcare workers fills a syringe with a Covid-19 vaccine at the NHS vaccine centre that has been set up at the Centre for Life in Times Square, Newcastle PA UK news in pictures 10 January 2021 Grey seals on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, where Friends of Horsey Seals, who monitor the coast from Winterton to Horsey, have recorded over 2000 births this season PA UK news in pictures 9 January 2021 An open water swimmer holds up a sheet of ice as she enjoys a socially-distanced dawn swim after breaking the ice on the surface of a lake near Scunthorpe, northern England AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 8 January 2021 Sledgers have fun in the snow surrounding the Angel of the North near Gateshead, Tyne and Wear PA

Mr Stevenson said that Tory MPs were looking for “continuing support for the economy, for families, for business” in the Budget, adding that now was not the time for tax rises.

“I just think this is too early right now, we’ll have a much better idea in the autumn,” the Carlisle MP told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “Everybody talks about tax and spend (but) the way out of this is actually to grow the economy.

“If we have a faster growing economy, a lot of the problems that we are talking about might become far smaller.”

Arguing for the extension of the UC uplift for six to 12 months, Mr Stevenson said: “We’re not through the pandemic yet, we’ve still got a few months to go through. We want to see that continuing support, and we’ll probably have a much better idea of where the economy is come the autumn.”

Mr Fell said that Mr Sunak can expect pressure from Northern MPs for more investment in their constituencies.

He told Radio 4’s Week in Westminster: “I think every backbench MP is an absolute nightmare for the chancellor. I was elected to represent a community that has felt like it hasn’t been invested in for a long time, as were a lot of my Red Wall colleagues.