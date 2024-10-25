Riley Green explique la superbe histoire du duo « Ça ne me dérange pas si je le fais »

Riley Green’s hit song « Don’t Mind If I Do » came together by chance.

The country music sensation recently released his latest album – also titled « Don’t Mind If I Do » – and one of the biggest tracks on the album features Ella Langley.

The two previously teamed for « you look like you love me » and « Don’t Mind If I Do » turned into their second mega-hit together.

Riley Green explains how « Don’t Mind If I Do » with Ella Langley came together.

Was there a lot of planning that went into creating the popular duet song? Not at all. It was the right-place-at-the-right-time situation.

Riley said the following during an Apple Music interview when explaining how the hit song came together with Langley:

« I don’t know if I’ve told you this, but I didn’t plan on her being on that song. I wrote it as a duet, but I had her come by the studio to put a female vocal on it just to hear it so I could potentially pitch it around, and she just crushed it. It sounded so great. You know, we are from very similar areas in Alabama, and I think we grew up listening to the same kind of music. So, you know, maybe that’s why our voices go so well together, and we’ve got the same kind of twang. So, you know, even having those two duets wasn’t a planned thing; it just kind of happened. And I’m happy for her success, and it’s fun having her on the road to do those two songs and have those two hits with her. »

You can watch his full comments in the video below starting around 1:40, and let me know your thoughts at [email protected].

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than it is to be good. In this situation, Riley and Langley were both. They are both incredibly talented, but needed a little luck to create one of the biggest songs of the year.

The fact Riley just needed her as a stand in to get some female vocals on the track to see how it’d sound, and that turned into arguably the biggest song of her career is wild.

It’s also a great example of why you shouldn’t turn down new opportunities. You never know what they might lead to. Langley could have passed for any reason she could have thought of. Instead, she said yes, and the rest is history.

Si vous n’avez pas vérifié Riley Green nouvel album, je vous suggère de le faire si vous êtes fan de musique country. C’est très amusant et comprend 18 morceaux solides comme le roc. Êtes-vous fan de son travail? Faites-le-moi savoir à [email protected].