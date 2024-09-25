Riley Green et Ella Langley dévoilent leur nouveau projet : PHOTOS

It appears Riley Green and Ella Langley, once again, are gearing up to take the country music world by storm.

The two country music stars have been collaborating a lot lately. The results have been very impressive. Green and Langley released the incredibly popular hits « you look like you love me » and « Don’t Mind if I Do. »

They might be an official duo, but they seem to strike gold whenever they team up.

Riley Green teases new project with Ella Langley.

Well, it appears they have something big on the horizon, judging from a Tuesday Instagram post from the « Jesus Saves » singer.

Green posted several photos of himself with Langley channeling « Smokey and the Bandit » for what looks like some kind of video shoot.

You can check out the photos below, and let me know your thoughts at [email protected].

The comments were immediately flooded with overwhelmingly positive reactions as it appears Green and Langley are about to cook again.

Some even wondered if the two might be more than just work partners. Check out some of the reactions below:

WHEN IS THE DATING ANNOUNCEMENT

I almost didn’t notice the pics were different

Best movie ever!! Loaded up and trucking!!

I hope they are dating

For the good old American lifestyle! For the money, for the glory, and for the fun… mostly for the money.

You look so good in love

« Well talk to me good buddy. » This is awesome!

This is best thing on the internet today

Oh y’all look TF good

Just marry her already man

This is epic

Don’t you ever take off that hat

This sh*t is iconic

Je pense que l’on peut dire sans se tromper que les réactions positives sont celles ressenties par la plupart des fans après avoir vu le post de Riley Green, désormais viral. Le duo est à 2/2 lorsqu’il s’agit de sortir des chansons à succès.

Est-ce qu’ils vont sortir une nouvelle version de « Eastbound and Down » de Jerry Reed ? Est-ce une chanson sans aucun rapport avec le thème principal, « Smokey and the Bandit » ?

Personne n’a les réponses, mais les gens ont soif d’informations.

Maintenant, les fans s’assoient et attendent ce qui pourrait arriver de Green et Langley. Mes attentes sont incroyablement élevées. Faites-moi part de vos réflexions à [email protected].