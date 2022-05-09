Rihanna enceinte porte une mini jupe et un haut court pour la fête des mères avec A$AP Rocky

Même si elle n’est pas encore maman, Rihanna a quand même célébré la fête des mères avec un dîner romantique à Santa Monica avec le futur papa A$AP Rocky.