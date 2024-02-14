Richland, WA, tirant une sculpture d’ondes gravitationnelles de Queensgate

« Fishing for Gravity », inspiré de la recherche sur les ondes gravitationnelles, sera retiré du rond-point de Columbia Park Trail et de Queensgate Drive. [email protected]

A Richland roundabout is being narrowed to a single lane Wednesday as the city removes one of two sculptures inspired by the gravitational-wave research that won the 2017 Nobel Prize for Physics.

The project to remove the sculpture from the roundabout at Queensgate and Columbia Park Trail began Tuesday and continues Feb. 14, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The city first discussed removing artwork from the two roundabouts about a year ago after citizens indicated they preferred public art they could view up close. The roundabout pieces could be viewed from a distance but not up close.

« Waves of Viticulture », une pièce métallique surbaissée inspirée des vignobles de la région, située au rond-point de l'échangeur Queensgate/I-182.

The city commissioned Rhiza Architecture + Design to create the sculptures when it upgraded Queensgate between I-182 and Keene Road.

“Waves of Viticulture” and “Fishing for Gravity” were installed in 2019, a year after the roundabouts opened.

But the city reconsidered the wisdom of placing sculptures in roundabouts after a 2020 survey indicated people want public art they can approach on foot, not zoom past in cars.

“Fishing for Gravity” is the sculpture being removed. The arts commission will decide where it will be placed.

Last March, Ean Eldred, principal with Rhiza, discussed the Queensgate commission with the Herald. Eldred said the pieces were designed for their locations.

Both were inspired by the gravity wave research conducted at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatories at Hanford, Wash., and Louisiana. The LIGO facilities confirmed the existence of gravity waves, as theorized by Albert Einstein, netting the lead scientists the prestigious Nobel.

The Rhiza sculptures fuse elements of gravity waves along with fishing and agriculture, which dominate the region.

The sculpture being removed is the taller of the two and borrows the form of a tribal fishing basket. It tilts skyward to draw the eye to the stars.

